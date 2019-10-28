Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/28 12:30:00 pm
512.7 GBp   +0.14%
02:20pBig Oil seeks refuge in Brazil from Latam regional turmoil
RE
08:17aKosmos Energy makes major gas discovery off Mauritania
RE
07:05aKosmos, BP Make Gas Discovery Offshore Mauritania
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Big Oil seeks refuge in Brazil from Latam regional turmoil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 02:20pm EDT
A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at their headquarters in Rio de Janeiro

RIO DE JANEIRO/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - When executives arrive in Rio de Janeiro this week for Brazil's biennial Offshore Technology Conference, they will find themselves in Latin America's most promising market for Big Oil by far.

That marks a dramatic change from only a year ago.

In early October 2018, Brazil's current president, Jair Bolsonaro, was in a tight electoral race with Fernando Haddad of the leftist Workers' Party. Global executives feared a Haddad victory would reverse recent pushes to provide them an opening in Brazil's oil industry, which for years had been dominated by state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.

Elsewhere in the region, Brazil at the time had fierce competition in the race to attract capital.

Business-friendly governments in Argentina and Ecuador were auctioning exploration blocks and working to lure foreign oil companies.

In Mexico, leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had not yet taken office, and investors were still benefiting from free-market reforms that had opened up access to prized oilfields in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the last year, many of those competitors have effectively taken themselves out of the game.

Lopez Obrador, widely known as AMLO, halted a liberalisation of Mexico's energy market. Protests and economic crises have undercut Argentina and Ecuador's would-be reformers.

By contrast, Bolsonaro has made dramatic strides towards expanding global energy firms' role in Brazil — with over a dozen bidders in back-to-back oil auctions next week expected to fetch around $28 billion in signing bonuses.

Some companies have said the terms look expensive.

But with fewer material options on the table, the world's oil heavyweights are likely to pony up.

"These are different markets, but the trend when you look at everything that's going on, is that Brazil is held in high regard," said oil and gas specialist Alexandre Calmon, a partner at law firm Tauil & Chequer.

BOLSONARO VS AMLO

Beyond the billions of barrels of oil becoming available off its coast, Brazil's new government has also been a beacon for foreign investment in the energy sector.

The previous government, under former President Michel Temer, had already taken key steps to open up Brazil's energy market, easing restrictions on equipment imports and creating a schedule for oil auctions, among other measures.

Since taking office in January, right-wing President Bolsonaro has doubled down, tapping free-market advocates to run the Economy Ministry and Petrobras.

They have overseen billions of dollars in asset sales, working to dismantle state control of fuel refining and distribution while opening former Petrobras fields to new players.

In Mexico, AMLO has suspended scheduled auctions and is focussing the strategy to boost output on contracts to oil service firms in which Pemex maintains firm control over oilfields.

Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno has been weakened by protests. On Sunday, Argentines voted President Mauricio Macri out, returning leftists to power who have previously urged the nationalisation of energy assets.

"The Brazilians have been very disciplined even after the government change. Petrobras ... has finally shown a coherent divestiture programme," said Gonzalo Monroy, a Mexico-based energy analyst. "Mexico not only fell behind, it also changed its vision on the industry."

Next week could cement Brazil's ascendance, as 14 companies — a who's who of oil majors — will bid on Nov. 6 in Brazil's so-called transfer-of-rights (TOR) auction. Fixed signing bonuses total 106.5 billion reais (20.6 billion pounds).

The TOR area, which will be auctioned off in four pieces, is considered a rare prize, as it is already known to hold billions of barrels of untapped crude.

Still, others are warning that investors' appetites are not without limits. Executives at BP PLC and Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA have said that Brazil's oil rounds are getting expensive.

In an interview last week, Equinor's Brazil chief warned that Brazil was competing with countries all over the world - not just Latin America - for big oil's attention.

Brazil's upcoming TOR
auction: https://graphics.reuters.com/BRAZIL-OIL/0100B2JV1WF/oil-blocks.jpg

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Gram Slattery in Rio de Janeiro and Marianna Parraga in Mexico City; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Brad Haynes and David Gregorio)

By Marta Nogueira, Gram Slattery and Marianna Parraga
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.00% 512 Delayed Quote.3.24%
ECOPETROL S.A. 0.16% 3045 End-of-day quote.14.91%
EQUINOR ASA -0.31% 174.75 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
GALP ENERGIA 2.31% 14.59 Delayed Quote.3.37%
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS 3.28% 29.25 End-of-day quote.28.97%
TOTAL 0.33% 47.85 Real-time Quote.3.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP PLC
02:20pBig Oil seeks refuge in Brazil from Latam regional turmoil
RE
08:17aKosmos Energy makes major gas discovery off Mauritania
RE
07:05aKosmos, BP Make Gas Discovery Offshore Mauritania
DJ
10/25BP : invests in forest carbon offsets leader Finite Resources
PU
10/24Kerogen tests waters for sale of Zennor Petroleum - sources
RE
10/24Departing BP boss Dudley plans to remain on Rosneft board
RE
10/24BP : new technology to enable circularity for unrecyclable PET plastic waste
PU
10/23EXCLUSIVE : Mexico taps banks, oil major as it nears end of 2020 oil hedge - sou..
RE
10/23ENERGY : haves and have nots
PU
10/23Climate targets - the devil’s in the detail
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 19 746 M
Net income 2019 9 067 M
Debt 2019 48 513 M
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 133 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 7,68  $
Last Close Price 6,57  $
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC3.24%132 144
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.55%292 327
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES27.64%119 516
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.99%82 693
PHILLIPS 6632.81%49 622
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.4.33%47 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group