"These transfer of rights, the terms are not all out there, they look very expensive," Dudley said on an analyst call.

"We're just going to remain very disciplined within our capital framework. We haven't made any decision yet."

BP was in discussions with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA over the auction, "but we're going to be really, really careful before we leap into that," he said.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by Louise Heavens)