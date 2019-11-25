Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Correct : Lightsource BP Trials Nighttime Solar Power in UK

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:23pm EST

BP PLC (BP.LN) said Monday that strategic partner Lightsource BP has become the first UK company to provide reactive power from a solar plant at night. "BP Trials Nighttime Solar Power in UK," at 1555 GMT, misstated the relationship between the two companies in the first and third paragraphs, and which company trialed nighttime solar power in the headline. The correct version follows:

By Dieter Holger

BP PLC (BP.LN) said Monday that its strategic partner Lightsource BP has become the first U.K. company to provide reactive power from a solar plant at night.

Reactive power maintains voltage on the power line by reducing or increasing levels, BP said.

Lightsource BP, a solar developer, completed a trial on Nov. 4 at one of its plants in East Sussex, BP said.

"We have proven that solar plants can play a larger role across the electricity network--even at night," said Kareen Boutonnat, chief operating officer at Lightsource BP.

Write to Dieter Holger at dieter.holger@wsj.com; @dieterholger

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.26% 500.3 Delayed Quote.0.62%
WTI -0.78% 57.59 Delayed Quote.25.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP PLC
12:23pCORRECT : Lightsource BP Trials Nighttime Solar Power in UK
DJ
10:56aBP : Lightsource BP Trials Nighttime Solar Power in UK
DJ
11/22EXCLUSIVE : Chevron CEO plans major cost-cutting overhaul of production teams - ..
RE
11/22Airlines get ready for jet biofuel take-off in Norway
RE
11/21Nationalisation in the UK - Labour's plans for companies
RE
11/20LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade view dims, Kingfisher drops on FTSE's worst day in..
RE
11/18KrisEnergy to Sell Interest in Indonesia Oil-Gas Project to BP
DJ
11/18Saudi Aramco - the oil colossus
RE
11/15LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Politics drives domestic shares higher; FTSE cheers trad..
RE
11/15Shell appoints Citi for $1 billion sale of Egypt assets - sources
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 19 615 M
Net income 2019 6 458 M
Debt 2019 48 316 M
Yield 2019 6,24%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,69  $
Last Close Price 6,40  $
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC0.62%129 016
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.73%293 512
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES37.93%127 709
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-20.93%81 472
PHILLIPS 6635.38%51 825
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.52%48 277
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group