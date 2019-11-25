Correct : Lightsource BP Trials Nighttime Solar Power in UK

BP PLC (BP.LN) said Monday that strategic partner Lightsource BP has become the first UK company to provide reactive power from a solar plant at night. "BP Trials Nighttime Solar Power in UK," at 1555 GMT, misstated the relationship between the two companies in the first and third paragraphs, and which company trialed nighttime solar power in the headline. The correct version follows:

By Dieter Holger

BP PLC (BP.LN) said Monday that its strategic partner Lightsource BP has become the first U.K. company to provide reactive power from a solar plant at night.

Reactive power maintains voltage on the power line by reducing or increasing levels, BP said.

Lightsource BP, a solar developer, completed a trial on Nov. 4 at one of its plants in East Sussex, BP said.

"We have proven that solar plants can play a larger role across the electricity network--even at night," said Kareen Boutonnat, chief operating officer at Lightsource BP.

