BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/30 03:22:06 am
545.25 GBp   +0.73%
03:20aStrength in oil majors keeps FTSE 100 afloat
RE
03:00aDelek's Ithaca to buy Chevron's North Sea interests for $2 billion
RE
05/29Worsening trade conflict drags down London's FTSE 100
RE
Delek's Ithaca to buy Chevron's North Sea interests for $2 billion

05/30/2019 | 03:00am EDT
File photo of a Chevron gas station sign in Del Mar, California

(Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Limited is buying Chevron's British North Sea oil and gas field interests for $2 billion (£1.58 billion), the unit of Israel's Delek Group said on Thursday.

Delek said last month that it had submitted a proposal through Ithaca to buy the assets and Reuters reported last month that Delek was close to clinching the deal.

The acquisition would mark another step for Delek towards its expected public listing, the sources said last month.

The transaction would add 10 producing field interests to the existing Ithaca portfolio, the company said.

DNO this month said it aims to boost production in the North Sea by making more acquisitions, while ConocoPhillips recently sold its assets in the North Sea to private equity-backed Chrysaor.

(Reporting by Justin George Varghese and Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham and Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.91% 545.7 Delayed Quote.9.14%
CHEVRON CORPORATION -1.30% 116.77 Delayed Quote.7.34%
DELEK GROUP LTD. 2.29% 64330 Delayed Quote.16.94%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 286 B
EBIT 2019 21 559 M
Net income 2019 12 593 M
Debt 2019 45 276 M
Yield 2019 5,92%
P/E ratio 2019 12,53
P/E ratio 2020 10,37
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 139 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,13 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC9.14%139 328
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION5.82%307 220
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES18.06%120 247
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP7.72%93 387
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.10.81%49 196
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%42 453
