BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
News 
News

Eni planning overhaul to step up green drive - sources

06/03/2020 | 07:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Eni's Renewable Energy and Environmental R&D Center is seen in Novara

By Stephen Jewkes and Ron Bousso

Italian oil major Eni is planning to create a division to focus on new energy solutions which could be headed by its CFO, as it steps up preparations for a decarbonised future, two sources said.

Eni's restructuring plans come as the oil and gas sector faces a collapse in global oil consumption following the coronavirus epidemic and long-term uncertainty over energy demand as governments battle climate change.

The state-controlled group is looking to create the new green division to look after renewables and other clean energy business while keeping oil and gas activity in a separate unit, the sources familiar with the matter said.

Long-time CFO Massimo Mondazzi could be moved across to head up the new division, or part of it, one of the sources said, adding that no final decision had yet been taken.

"Mondazzi is going to be head of downstream, chemicals and renewables," the second source said.

Eni declined to comment.

Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported the potential overhaul on Tuesday.

Eni, headed by veteran oilman Claudio Descalzi, pledged earlier this year to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 80% in one of the most ambitious clean-up drives in an industry under pressure from investors to go green.

To reach the goal it is looking to have less oil and more gas in its portfolio, build its renewable capacity, convert refineries to bio-fuels and step up forestry and carbon capture projects.

"The restructuring underway is a move that will focus minds and give the market an idea of the actual size of Eni's green business," one of the sources said.

The sources said the new division was likely to include the group's chemical business Versalis, its retail activities and probably refining, though final details had yet to be ironed out.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 1.83% 334.44 Delayed Quote.-30.32%
ENI SPA 1.43% 8.905 Delayed Quote.-36.65%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.76% 39.08 Delayed Quote.-41.61%
WTI -2.15% 36.256 Delayed Quote.-42.24%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 B - -
Net income 2020 -2 037 M - -
Net Debt 2020 54 524 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -58,3x
Yield 2020 9,55%
Capitalization 83 199 M 82 900 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,65 $
Last Close Price 4,13 $
Spread / Highest target 65,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-30.32%82 900
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-33.68%200 037
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.43%121 273
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.65%68 109
PHILLIPS 66-26.78%35 620
PTT-15.91%33 535
