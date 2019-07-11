Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Egypt's arrears to foreign oil firms fall to $900 million at end of June - minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 05:30am EDT
Molla speaks during an interview in Cairo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt's arrears to foreign oil companies declined to $900 million at the end of June from $1.2 billion a year ago, the petroleum minister said on Thursday, adding that the remaining amount would be paid soon.

The Egyptian government had told the International Monetary Fund in a letter in January it intended to "eliminate" arrears by the end of June.

Arrears to foreign oil companies accumulated after the 2011 uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak and reached $6.3 billion in the 2011/2012 fiscal year.

They have steadily declined since 2014 as Egypt sought to become a regional energy hub. Egypt owed foreign oil firms $2.4 billion in June 2017, falling to $1.048 million in December.

"The foreign companies' arrears dropped at end of June to $900 million, down from $1.2 billion a year earlier," Petroleum Minister Tarek el-Molla told Reuters.

"We will settle that soon, God willing," he added, without giving a specific date.

Molla, who said total monthly payments by Egypt to foreign oil companies now stood at $700 million, had earlier said the government expected to settle the arrears by the end of 2019.

Egypt raised domestic fuel prices by 16% to 30% last week under an IMF-backed economic reform plan reached in 2016 to cut fuel subsidies that have strained the budget for decades.

Cairo has been trying to eliminate its arrears as it seeks to attract more foreign investment to its energy industry, which has drawn more interest after several major gas discoveries.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Edmund Blair and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.73% 549.902 Delayed Quote.10.03%
EDISON SPA 0.49% 1.02 End-of-day quote.7.82%
ENI 1.07% 14.706 End-of-day quote.6.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP PLC
05:30aEXCLUSIVE : Egypt's arrears to foreign oil firms fall to $900 million at end of ..
RE
05:00aBP : Iranian Ships Try to Block U.K. Tanker in Strait of Hormuz -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:05aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Fed rate cut hopes help FTSE 100 end four-day losing str..
RE
03:06aBP : Iranian Ships Try to Block U.K. Tanker in Strait of Hormuz -- Update
DJ
01:55aBP : U.K. Says Iranian Vessels Attempted to Block British Tanker in Persian Gulf
DJ
07/10BP : Getting to net zero Bob Dudley Group chief executive 10 July 2019
PU
07/10Oil prices jump 4.5% on U.S. crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
07/10Oil prices jump 4.5% on U.S. crude stocks draw, Gulf of Mexico storm
RE
07/09Oil majors evacuate U.S. Gulf platform staff before storm
RE
07/09BP evacuates staff, shuts in production at four U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 289 B
EBIT 2019 21 440 M
Net income 2019 10 963 M
Debt 2019 46 358 M
Yield 2019 5,94%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,64x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 8,03  $
Last Close Price 6,82  $
Spread / Highest target 50,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC10.03%137 922
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION12.08%322 113
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES14.06%109 067
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)17.11%109 067
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP2.97%92 281
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.11.20%49 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About