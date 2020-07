Oil lifting in the first half of this year stood at 713,300 barrels per day (bpd), lower than SKK Migas' target of 755,000 bpd for 2020.

Gas lifting from January to June stood at 5,605 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd), compared with the target of 6,670 mmscfd.

The slump in production was due to lower activity from oil and gas contractors, Soetjipto said.

