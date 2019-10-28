Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

Kosmos Energy makes major gas discovery off Mauritania

0
10/28/2019 | 08:17am EDT

DAKAR (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Kosmos Energy said on Monday it had made one of the largest discoveries of natural gas in recent years in waters offshore Mauritania, where it sees the potential to extract 50 trillion cubic feet of gas.

In view of the discovery at the Orca-1 well, Kosmos said it had decided to extend the timeline to sell down its interest in the area to next year. "Orca-1, which we believe is the largest deepwater hydrocarbon discovery in the world so far this year, further demonstrates the world-scale quality of the Mauritania gas basin," Kosmos Chief Executive Andrew Inglis said in a statement. The area off Mauritania and its neighbour Senegal in West Africa is one of the most-watched basins in the world for gas drilling and has attracted investments from companies such as Australia's Woodside Energy and BP. If exploited, such discoveries could transform the economies of both nations, bringing much-needed revenues. Kosmos had planned to sell down its interest in the Mauritania-Senegal basin by the end of the year, but it will extended its timeline to 2020, "giving potential bidders additional time to analyze the new data", the company said. The volume of gas potentially trapped in the area is equal to around 8.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which could make it one of the largest hydrocarbon discoveries in the world since Italy's Eni discovered the 30 tcf Zohr gas field offshore Egypt in 2015.

(Reporting by Edward McAllister; Writing by Anna Pujol-Mazzini; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.70% 515.7647 Delayed Quote.3.24%
ENI SPA -0.69% 14.04 End-of-day quote.2.12%
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD. 1.38% 5.88 Delayed Quote.44.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.48% 61.74 Delayed Quote.12.82%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD 0.09% 32.59 End-of-day quote.3.96%
WTI -0.56% 56.35 Delayed Quote.22.73%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 279 B
EBIT 2019 19 746 M
Net income 2019 9 067 M
Debt 2019 48 513 M
Yield 2019 6,22%
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 0,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,60x
Capitalization 133 B
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC3.24%132 144
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION1.55%292 327
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES27.64%119 516
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-16.99%82 693
PHILLIPS 6632.81%49 622
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.4.33%47 144
