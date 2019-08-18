Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nigeria awards crude-for-product swap deals to 15 firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2019 | 04:52pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation headquarters are seen in Abuja

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian state oil company NNPC said on Sunday that 15 companies had won the right to swap the nation's crude oil for fuels following a tender for the deals.

About 132 companies bid for the deals, Nigerian National Petroleum Corp (NNPC) said in May. The tender for the one-year contracts effective Oct. 1, dubbed direct sale, direct-purchase (DSDP), was issued in March.

Nigeria is almost entirely reliant on imported fuel because of years of neglect at its own refineries. It has leaned heavily on the swap arrangements to get fuel, particularly gasoline, as other would-be importers struggle to make money due to price caps.

NNPC said the companies that won the bids were made up of consortia of 15 companies including Vitol, Trafigura, oil major BP and local downstream companies.

Since the scheme was introduced in 2016, replacing a programme that paid subsidies to importers, NNPC has said it had saved the nation $2.2 billion and supplied some 90 percent of its import requirements.

(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Peter Cooney)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.10% 490.2 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.45% 58.66 Delayed Quote.7.76%
WTI 0.07% 54.77 Delayed Quote.20.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP PLC
04:52pNigeria awards crude-for-product swap deals to 15 firms
RE
08/16BP : publishes LNG contract templates to push industry standardisation
RE
08/15BP : Rosneft - Zohr Gas Output Increases 3.6 times in H1, up to 11.3 bcm
AQ
08/15BP : Q2 2019 Scrip Dividend Reference Price
PU
08/15BP : Chargemaster Business Powers Up First Ultra-Fast EV Chargers
DJ
08/15BP : Chargemaster continues to grow, rolling out ultra-fast charging on BP forec..
PU
08/15BP : reveals time frame for starting exploration drilling in Azerbaijan in 2019
AQ
08/14EXPLAINER : U.S. sanctions and Venezuela's trade and oil industry partners
RE
08/12Saudi Aramco aims to buy Reliance stake, reports lower earnings
RE
08/12India's Reliance bets on tech for growth, announces stake sale to Aramco
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 284 B
EBIT 2019 21 031 M
Net income 2019 10 541 M
Debt 2019 47 038 M
Yield 2019 6,87%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 9,55x
EV / Sales2019 0,59x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 120 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 7,72  $
Last Close Price 5,95  $
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-1.16%119 977
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-1.38%284 542
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES13.98%106 601
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED (GDR)13.03%106 601
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP-1.58%82 585
PHILLIPS 6614.72%43 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group