Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oil futures open lower in electronic trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/26/2020 | 06:33pm EDT
An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

U.S. oil futures dipped in electronic trading Sunday evening, extending losses from last week that marked the eighth week of losses out of the last nine.

Trading was extremely volatile last week, in an extension of the selling that has dominated trading since early March as demand collapsed 30% due to the pandemic. Global production cuts have not kept pace with the collapse in demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 32 cents to $16.62 a barrel as of 6:15 p.m. ET (2215 GMT), while Brent futures rose 12 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $21.56 a barrel.

Oil futures marked their third straight week of losses last week, with Brent ending down 24% and WTI off around 7%.

Traders expect demand to fall short of supply for months due to the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Investors will be watching this week for results from oil majors including Exxon Mobil, BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell.

Producers may not be slashing output quickly or deeply enough to buoy prices, especially when global economic output is expected to contract by 2% this year, worse than the financial crisis.

Storage is quickly filling worldwide, which could necessitate more production cuts, even after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia agreed this month to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day.

By David Gaffen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BP PLC
06:33pOil futures open lower in electronic trading
RE
04/24Wall Street curtails corporate lending in Europe to put America first - sourc..
RE
04/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil sell-off, virus fears push FTSE 100 to second straig..
RE
04/24GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO FALL 6% BY 2030 : data
RE
04/24Big Oil investors to look past earnings pain and focus on dividends
RE
04/23Azerbaijan imposes oil cuts on BP-led fields - sources
RE
04/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE recovers as oil majors, homebuilders surge
RE
04/23Oil stocks, banks drive gains in Europe; EU stimulus decision awaited
RE
04/23BP PLC : quaterly earnings release
04/23BP : HSBC gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 193 B
EBIT 2020 5 603 M
Net income 2020 1 483 M
Debt 2020 48 717 M
Yield 2020 10,7%
P/E ratio 2020 76,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 76 807 M
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,84  $
Last Close Price 3,82  $
Spread / Highest target 81,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-34.56%76 589
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.33%184 997
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.95%110 070
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.54%72 896
PTT-0.73%29 707
PHILLIPS 66-45.67%26 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group