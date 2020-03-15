Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oil giants set work-at-home rules for offices, health checks for critical staff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 10:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Crew members look over idle oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Fourchon, Louisiana

Major energy companies in the United States imposed work-from-home rules for office staff and began health checks for remote or critical workers as coronavirus spread across the United States and threatened an industry reeling by falling demand and profits.

BP, Exxon Mobil, Kinder Morgan, Motiva Enterprises and Royal Dutch Shell told non-essential staff to work from home starting Monday, workers and officials said. Shell and Chevron have begun routine health checks of workers and visitors at some key U.S. facilities, spokesmen said.

Offshore rigs, refineries and pipelines require on-site teams and group workers in close quarters, making them vulnerable in a Covid-19 outbreak. Such businesses cannot be run remotely and health checks could prevent forced shutdowns that could lead to big losses or local fuel shortages.

The pandemic has infected more than 156,000 people worldwide including some 2,900 people in the United States, killed more than 5,800 globally and slashed fuel demand amid shuttered schools, churches, offices and some retail stores.

There is only one known case of Covid-19 to hit a U.S. refinery. Marathon Petroleum Corp, the nation's largest refiner by capacity, last week removed some staff at its Carson, California, plant after an employee became ill.

OIL DEMAND FALLS

But falling demand and a price-war that slashed crude prices by about 50% this year has put the industry in a tailspin. Many oil firms have abruptly cut spending and staff to cope with the downturn.

BP and Shell on Friday gave workers work-at-home assignments following similar social-distancing measures at Apple, Facebook, and Microsoft's Silicon Valley offices. The rules affect about 15,000 U.S. Shell workers.

Shell has begun screening staff who travel to its U.S. Gulf of Mexico production rigs "to ensure that we minimize the risks of COVID-19 transmission," said spokesman Curtis Smith.

Refiners including LyondellBasell Industries and Chevron Corp are considering health checks for employees as they begin their workday, said people familiar with the deliberations.

"We are taking precautionary measures to reduce the risk of exposure, including screening workers and visitors," Chevron spokesman Braden Reddall said. Local offices will set their own rules with health officials, he added.

Work-at-home rules, fewer car and plane trips are expected to reduce U.S. petroleum demand by up to 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd). For the full year, it could cut motor fuel use by roughly 300,000 to 400,000 bpd.

SIX FEET APART

The sweeping precautions affect refinery, oil and gas export terminal and gas pipeline operations. Kinder Morgan Inc, one of the largest North American pipeline and export firms, asked most of its 11,000 employees to work from home beginning Monday. It will reevaluate the situation weekly, said spokeswoman Melissa Ruiz.

Non-essential workers at BP's U.S. refineries, Exxon?s Baytown, Texas, refinery and Shell?s Convent and Norco, Louisiana, plants also will work from home beginning Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. BP may keep the measures through mid-April, one of the people said.

There have been no refining or chemical plant shut-ins caused by coronavirus. Still, companies are drafting plans to keep running through an outbreak at one or more facilities, said the people.

Shell asked salaried staff at its Louisiana refineries to begin shadowing hourly plant operators to prepare managers to run units if necessary, the people said.

Exxon will allow only trained operators into control rooms at its Baytown plant, and they must remain at least six feet apart from one another, people familiar with plant operations said.

Exxon would not comment on specific actions. It is focused "on ensuring the safety and health of our entire workforce and to do our part to limit the spread," said spokesman Todd Spitler.

Marathon Petroleum launched "business-continuity plans to accommodate staffing needs in the event of illness-related absenteeism,? spokesman Jamal Kheiry said.

The procedures are similar to managing through a hurricane or labor dispute. Among measures being weighed are assigning small crews to keep refineries operating during an outbreak, the people said. Crews would not leave until the crisis passed.

Most refineries can operate with about half their normal staff, the people said, but may have to scale back production.

By Erwin Seba and Gary McWilliams

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BP PLC
03/13BP eyes lower spending after shares drop to 24-year low
RE
03/13Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil as Russia fight escalates
RE
03/12London stocks log worst day since 1987 on ECB downer, Trump travel blow
RE
03/11European shares lose for fifth day as BoE stimulus fails to entice buyers
RE
03/11BP : TechnipFMC Awarded a Significant Integrated EPCI Contract for the BP Platin..
AQ
03/11Wintershall Dea GmbH - Dawn Summers to be appointed as Chief Operating Office..
AQ
03/10LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE stays in the red as coronavirus fears linger
RE
03/10Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
RE
03/10Big Oil faces 'survival mode' payout strategies as prices dive
RE
03/10TechnipFMC Wins Contract Offshore Angola
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 254 B
EBIT 2020 16 320 M
Net income 2020 7 630 M
Debt 2020 44 809 M
Yield 2020 12,4%
P/E ratio 2020 8,68x
P/E ratio 2021 6,65x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 68 147 M
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 6,43  $
Last Close Price 3,39  $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 89,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-42.32%68 873
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-45.37%161 331
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD-29.79%88 468
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION6.96%74 165
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 035
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.-51.72%24 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group