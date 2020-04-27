Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 04/27 05:54:42 am
312.375 GBp   +1.22%
05:51aBP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
RE
05:23aOil prices skid on oversupply, storage concerns
RE
04:12aBP : Confirms $5.6 Billion Sale of Alaska Business to Hilcorp Energy
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oil prices skid on oversupply, storage concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 05:23am EDT
An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about scarce storage capacity and global economic doldrums from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. oil futures led losses, falling by more than $2 a barrel on fears that storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, could reach full capacity soon.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate June futures fell $2.42, or 14.3%, to $14.52 a barrel by 0830 GMT.

Brent crude was down 90 cents, or 4.2%, at $20.54 a barrel. The June Brent contract expires on Thursday.

Oil futures marked their third straight week of losses last week - and have fallen for eight of the past nine - with Brent ending down 24% and WTI off around 7%.

The June WTI contract's price fall may have been triggered by investors moving to later months to avoid a similar fate, with the front-month contract trading at lower-than-usual volumes.

Retail investors were caught off guard last week when the May WTI contract plunged into negative territory for the first time ahead of its expiry as traders scrambled to avoid having to take delivery of oil.

"The market is very concerned of a repeat of negative pricing as the Cushing storage and delivery hub saturates," Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

"The shift of open interest away from June will have negative consequences for the liquidity of the contract, potentially leading to greater volatility in its price," he added.

U.S. crude inventories rose to 518.6 million barrels in the week to April 17, near an all-time record of 535 million barrels set in 2017. [EIA/S]

Cushing, the delivery point for WTI, was 70% full as of mid-April, although traders said all available space was already leased.

Global economic output is expected to contract by 2% this year, worse than the financial crisis, while demand has collapsed 30% due to the pandemic.

In the United States, a record 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since mid-March, and the Congressional Budget Office predicted that the economy would contract by nearly 40% annually in the second quarter.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, pledged this month to cut output by an unprecedented 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June.

Kuwait and Azerbaijan are coordinating oil output cuts, while Russia is set to reduce its western seaborne exports by half in May.

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BP PLC
05:51aBP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
RE
05:23aOil prices skid on oversupply, storage concerns
RE
04:12aBP : Confirms $5.6 Billion Sale of Alaska Business to Hilcorp Energy
DJ
02:48aBP : confirms commitment to completing sale of its Alaska business
PU
04/24Wall Street curtails corporate lending in Europe to put America first - sourc..
RE
04/24LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil sell-off, virus fears push FTSE 100 to second straig..
RE
04/24GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO FALL 6% BY 2030 : data
RE
04/24Big Oil investors to look past earnings pain and focus on dividends
RE
04/23Azerbaijan imposes oil cuts on BP-led fields - sources
RE
04/23LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE recovers as oil majors, homebuilders surge
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 193 B
EBIT 2020 5 603 M
Net income 2020 1 483 M
Debt 2020 48 717 M
Yield 2020 10,7%
P/E ratio 2020 76,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,65x
EV / Sales2021 0,55x
Capitalization 76 807 M
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,84  $
Last Close Price 3,82  $
Spread / Highest target 81,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-34.56%76 589
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.33%184 997
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD4.95%110 070
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION0.54%72 896
PTT-0.73%29 927
PHILLIPS 66-45.67%26 502
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group