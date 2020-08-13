RWE a takeover target? Not in our control, CFO says

Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Gandolfi, in a call discussing first-half results, noted that with companies such as BP moving into the renewables space RWE "would be like a plug and play" and asked what the group could do to fend off M&A moves.

With a market value of 20.6 billion euros (18.6 billion pounds), RWE is Europe's third-largest renewables players, behind Italy's Enel and Spain's Iberdrola.

"On the question whether we could become a target or not I think your company is well positioned to help the oil companies figuring that out and we sit and wait what happens," RWE CFO Markus Krebber said, referring to Goldman Sachs' leading position in M&A advisory.

"That's not in our control."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Caroline Copley)