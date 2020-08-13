Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 08/13 10:03:58 am
303.875 GBX   -1.11%
RWE a takeover target? Not in our control, CFO says

08/13/2020 | 09:43am EDT

RWE's finance chief on Thursday evaded questions on whether the group was a takeover target in the global race for renewable capacity, only saying the value of project pipelines had risen.

Goldman Sachs analyst Alberto Gandolfi, in a call discussing first-half results, noted that with companies such as BP moving into the renewables space RWE "would be like a plug and play" and asked what the group could do to fend off M&A moves.

With a market value of 20.6 billion euros (18.6 billion pounds), RWE is Europe's third-largest renewables players, behind Italy's Enel and Spain's Iberdrola.

"On the question whether we could become a target or not I think your company is well positioned to help the oil companies figuring that out and we sit and wait what happens," RWE CFO Markus Krebber said, referring to Goldman Sachs' leading position in M&A advisory.

"That's not in our control."

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Caroline Copley)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.59% 302.75 Delayed Quote.-33.99%
ENEL S.P.A. -1.38% 7.994 Delayed Quote.14.68%
IBERDROLA 1.55% 11.135 End-of-day quote.21.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.09% 45.32 Delayed Quote.-32.59%
RWE AG 0.65% 33.88 Delayed Quote.23.03%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. -0.73% 210.9 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
WTI 0.27% 42.655 Delayed Quote.-32.22%
