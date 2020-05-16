Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
News 
News

Saudi sovereign fund buys minority stakes in Citi, Boeing, Facebook

05/16/2020 | 05:16am EDT
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has bought minority stakes in major American companies including Boeing, Facebook and Citigroup, according to a U.S. regulatory filing.

The $300 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been buying minority stakes in companies across the world, taking advantage of market weakness in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PIF disclosed stakes worth $713.7 million in Boeing, ABOUT $522 million in Citigroup, $522 million in Facebook, $495.8 million in Disney and $487.6 million in Bank of America, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing https://bit.ly/3e2A01B on Friday showed.

The PIF has a nearly $514 million stake in Marriott and a small stake in Berkshire Hathaway, according to the filing. The PIF also disclosed an $827.7 million stake in oil company BP, which has American Depository Receipts (ADRs) listed in the United States.

The sovereign wealth fund was not immediately available to comment.

Last month its head, Yasir al-Rumayyan, said the fund was looking into investment opportunities in areas such as aviation, oil and gas, and entertainment, adding that there would be a lot of potential for investment opportunities once the coronavirus crisis passes.

ENERGY GIANTS

The PIF disclosed an 8.2% stake in coronavirus-hit Carnival Corp in April, sending the cruise operator's shares nearly 30% higher.

The Saudi fund bought stakes in Royal Dutch Shell, Total, Eni and Equinor earlier this year , a source familiar with the transactions told Reuters on April 9.

The SEC filing on Friday showed it had a $483.6 million stake in Shell, a $222.3 million holding in Total and a $481 million stake in Suncor Energy.

An earlier filing in Norway had shown the PIF had a 0.3% stake in oil and gas firm Equinor.

PIF already has a $2 billion stake in Uber Technologies and electric car company Lucid Motors. It used to own a small stake in electric carmaker Tesla, but the latest filing did not show any exposure.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Pravin Char)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.24% 21.44 Delayed Quote.-38.36%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -1.07% 253500.75 Delayed Quote.-24.55%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.06% 120 Delayed Quote.-63.16%
BP PLC 0.05% 296.5 Delayed Quote.-37.13%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 4.16% 12.78 Delayed Quote.-74.86%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.33% 41.92 Delayed Quote.-47.53%
ENI SPA 0.07% 8.52 Delayed Quote.-38.47%
EQUINOR ASA 4.87% 139.2 Delayed Quote.-20.68%
FACEBOOK 1.97% 210.88 Delayed Quote.2.74%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.58% 32.88 Delayed Quote.-55.33%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 0.64% 79.76 Delayed Quote.-47.33%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 1.44% 13.996 Delayed Quote.-46.51%
ROYAL GROUP CO., LTD. 7.32% 6.45 End-of-day quote.8.22%
SUNCOR ENERGY INC. 2.51% 22.86 Delayed Quote.-46.29%
TESLA, INC. -0.52% 799.17 Delayed Quote.91.04%
TOTAL S.A. 0.16% 30.86 Real-time Quote.-37.28%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.98% 32.47 Delayed Quote.9.18%
WORLD CO., LTD. -2.29% 1322 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
WTI 6.22% 29.79 Delayed Quote.-57.49%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B
EBIT 2020 4 043 M
Net income 2020 -1 625 M
Debt 2020 55 410 M
Yield 2020 11,4%
P/E ratio 2020 -146x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,58x
Capitalization 72 211 M
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 4,77 $
Last Close Price 3,59 $
Spread / Highest target 90,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-37.13%72 328
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-39.81%177 585
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD1.07%114 015
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-1.68%70 254
PTT-0.70%31 614
PHILLIPS 66-36.33%30 973
