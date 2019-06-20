Singapore's Pavilion Energy to pay $130 million for Iberdrola's LNG assets

The portfolio comprises about 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of Iberdrola's long-term LNG sale and supply contracts, Pavilion said in a statement.

The portfolio also includes long-term regasification capacity of about 2 mtpa at Britain's Grain LNG terminal, access to regasification capacity in Spain and to a pipeline between Spain and France, and time-charter of a newly built LNG vessel.

In a related transaction, both companies have concluded a gas sales agreement for Pavilion Energy to supply natural gas to Spain for Iberdrola Generacion Espana, Pavilion said.

Iberdrola said separately that Pavilion will pay 115 million euros ($130 million) for the assets, with the final deal value subject to adjustments stipulated in the contract and the value of the LNG inventory on the sale's closing date.

Iberdrola said the deal is part of a plan announced earlier to sell 3.5 billion euros of non-strategic assets. The company has so far sold assets valued at 1.7 billion euros.

"This acquisition brings us a portfolio of prime assets primarily in Europe and the Atlantic Basin," said Frederic Barnaud, group chief executive, Pavilion Energy. Barnaud was previously with Gazprom's trading arm before being appointed to Pavilion in early 2018.

The portfolio acquisition by Pavilion's Trading and Supply unit will be completed by Jan. 1, 2020. The deal will double its long-term LNG or gas supply, currently at between 3 and 4 mtpa.

The deal will expand Pavilion's global LNG position by giving it supply direct from projects in Norway, Nigeria and the United States, said Nicholas Browne, gas and LNG director at consultancy Wood Mackenzie in Singapore.

"These contracts are more competitive than Pavilion's existing LNG supplies, thereby reducing its average cost of LNG and enhancing their competitiveness," he said.

By acquiring European regasification capacity, the deal gives Pavilion the flexibility to capture arbitrage opportunities between Asia and Europe, he said.

"For Iberdrola, this represents a retreat from LNG, which is considered as non-core, given an increasing focus on renewable energy globally," Browne said.

Pavilion supplies natural gas for one-third of Singapore's industrial requirements, including the power generation, petrochemical and manufacturing sectors.

Pavilion was launched in 2013 by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings and is focused on LNG-related investments.

Iberdrola supplies energy to more than 30 million people in countries including Spain, the United States and Britain.

