Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Singapore's Pavilion Energy to pay $130 million for Iberdrola's LNG assets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:22am EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's Pavilion Energy said on Thursday its wholly owned subsidiary has agreed to buy Spanish energy company Iberdrola's portfolio of liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets.

The portfolio comprises about 4 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of Iberdrola's long-term LNG sale and supply contracts, Pavilion said in a statement.

The portfolio also includes long-term regasification capacity of about 2 mtpa at Britain's Grain LNG terminal, access to regasification capacity in Spain and to a pipeline between Spain and France, and time-charter of a newly built LNG vessel.

In a related transaction, both companies have concluded a gas sales agreement for Pavilion Energy to supply natural gas to Spain for Iberdrola Generacion Espana, Pavilion said.

Iberdrola said separately that Pavilion will pay 115 million euros ($130 million) for the assets, with the final deal value subject to adjustments stipulated in the contract and the value of the LNG inventory on the sale's closing date.

Iberdrola said the deal is part of a plan announced earlier to sell 3.5 billion euros of non-strategic assets. The company has so far sold assets valued at 1.7 billion euros.

"This acquisition brings us a portfolio of prime assets primarily in Europe and the Atlantic Basin," said Frederic Barnaud, group chief executive, Pavilion Energy. Barnaud was previously with Gazprom's trading arm before being appointed to Pavilion in early 2018.

The portfolio acquisition by Pavilion's Trading and Supply unit will be completed by Jan. 1, 2020. The deal will double its long-term LNG or gas supply, currently at between 3 and 4 mtpa.

The deal will expand Pavilion's global LNG position by giving it supply direct from projects in Norway, Nigeria and the United States, said Nicholas Browne, gas and LNG director at consultancy Wood Mackenzie in Singapore.

"These contracts are more competitive than Pavilion's existing LNG supplies, thereby reducing its average cost of LNG and enhancing their competitiveness," he said.

By acquiring European regasification capacity, the deal gives Pavilion the flexibility to capture arbitrage opportunities between Asia and Europe, he said.

"For Iberdrola, this represents a retreat from LNG, which is considered as non-core, given an increasing focus on renewable energy globally," Browne said.

Pavilion supplies natural gas for one-third of Singapore's industrial requirements, including the power generation, petrochemical and manufacturing sectors.

Pavilion was launched in 2013 by Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings and is focused on LNG-related investments.

Iberdrola supplies energy to more than 30 million people in countries including Spain, the United States and Britain.

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

By Jessica Jaganathan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.37% 543.535 Delayed Quote.9.20%
ENGIE -0.26% 13.465 Real-time Quote.7.78%
ENI 0.47% 14.222 End-of-day quote.3.45%
EQUINOR ASA 1.30% 171 Delayed Quote.-8.08%
IBERDROLA -1.74% 8.91 End-of-day quote.26.96%
TOTAL 0.86% 48.745 Real-time Quote.4.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BP PLC
05:22aSingapore's Pavilion Energy to pay $130 million for Iberdrola's LNG assets
RE
06/19BP : urges U.S. EPA to work with automakers to improve vehicle fuel efficiency
RE
06/19BP : rig reaches North Sea oilfield after Greenpeace protest delays
RE
06/19FORTE OIL : Otedola offloads shares in Forte Oil for $125m
AQ
06/18Okea sees foreign oil majors leaving Norway's offshore in a decade
RE
06/18BP : The African oil industry denounces BBC Panorama's attack on Senegal as a mu..
AQ
06/17BP : The African oil industry denounces BBC Panorama's attack on Senegal as a mu..
AQ
06/17BP : The African oil industry denounces BBC Panorama's attack on Senegal as a mu..
AQ
06/16BP : Saudi Arabia holds top crude oil exporter title in 2018
AQ
06/14BP : Senegal police detain protesters amid outcry over gas deal
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 286 B
EBIT 2019 21 540 M
Net income 2019 12 278 M
Debt 2019 45 286 M
Yield 2019 5,76%
P/E ratio 2019 12,91
P/E ratio 2020 10,68
EV / Sales 2019 0,66x
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8,13 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert W. Dudley Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood Group COO, Executive VP-Strategy & Regions
Brian Gilvary Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Eyton Group Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC9.20%139 831
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION11.07%304 131
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES13.92%124 602
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP4.75%92 184
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.34%47 533
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%42 125
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About