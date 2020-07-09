Log in
BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

UK stocks mark worst day in two weeks on energy losses, virus fears

07/09/2020 | 12:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Construction work near the River Thames on the Greenwich Peninsula is seen next to the O2 and Canary Wharf financial district in London

By Shashank Nayar and Ambar Warrick

London's FTSE 100 was weighed down by energy stocks on Thursday as oil prices weakened and a rise in coronavirus cases in major global economies dented broader sentiment.

The bulk of the day's losses came late in the session, tracking a drop in Wall Street as infection rates increased the possibility of new lockdowns in the world's largest economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 closed 1.7% lower in its worst day since June 24, with BP PLc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among those bearing the brunt of the falls.

The domestically-focused midcap index ended the day 1.2% lower.

Aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce fell nearly 11% after it said it had burned through 3 billion pounds in its first-half as the COVID-19 pandemic halved the hours flown by its engines.

Telecommunication major Vodafone shed more than 2% after it said would cost "single figure billions" of pounds to remove equipment made by China's Huawei, if the government were to demand that, as tensions mount between China and the west.

"Risk appetite is struggling as the coronavirus spread is still not under control in most parts of the world and as geopolitical tensions between China and the West intensify," Edward Moya, Senior Market Analyst, New York, OANDA, wrote in a note.

Local stocks have come under pressure from safe-haven flows to gold and bonds, stifling a recovery seen over the second quarter of the year.

"It's evident that investors who are participating in this risk-on rally are also hedging their positions by adding safe havens," said Hussein Sayed, market strategist at FXTM.

Home builder Persimmon jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 after data showed buyers returned to Britain's property market last month after the easing of lockdowns.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak also announced a 3.8-billion-pound ($4.80 billion) tax break to kickstart the housing sector, making it one of the main beneficiaries of his 30 billion pounds of extra stimulus.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani; editing by Uttaresh.V and Barbara Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -4.07% 290 Delayed Quote.-35.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.71% 42.5 Delayed Quote.-34.89%
PERSIMMON PLC 5.84% 2589 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -3.31% 13.942 Delayed Quote.-44.89%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC -2.11% 122.64 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
WTI -2.28% 39.885 Delayed Quote.-34.21%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 179 B - -
Net income 2020 -6 789 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48 712 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,18x
Yield 2020 9,60%
Capitalization 77 037 M 76 829 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,69 $
Last Close Price 3,83 $
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-35.66%76 829
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.03%182 405
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD18.75%152 252
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.65%68 767
PTT-10.23%36 099
NESTE OYJ15.60%31 162
