bp : appoints Tushar Morzaria as non-executive director

BP plc ('bp') today announced the appointment of Tushar Morzaria as a non-executive director. The appointment takes effect from 1 September 2020. He will also join bp's audit committee as an additional member.

Tushar Morzaria is currently Group Finance Director of Barclays PLC, the British universal banking and financial services company. Having joined Barclays from JP Morgan in 2013, he is a member of the Barclays' board and executive committee. Mr Morzaria is a British national, born in Uganda and based in London.

Helge Lund, chairman of bp, said: 'On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Tushar to bp. He will bring a wealth of strong financial services expertise to bp, as well as experience in delivering corporate change programmes while maintaining a focus on performance. I look forward to Tushar joining the board and becoming an important addition to our audit committee as we navigate the next phase of bp's reinvention.'

At the date of this announcement, Tushar Morzaria holds 8277 ordinary shares in bp. Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R, it is confirmed there are no other disclosures required in addition to the above information.

