BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 07/24 04:12:43 am
298.7 GBX   -0.37%
03:56aBP : appoints Tushar Morzaria as non-executive director
PU
03:06aBP Appoints Barclays' Tushar Morzaria as Nonexecutive Director
DJ
07/23Repsol writes down $1.5 billion as COVID-19 sours oil outlook
RE
bp : appoints Tushar Morzaria as non-executive director

07/24/2020 | 03:56am EDT

BP plc ('bp') today announced the appointment of Tushar Morzaria as a non-executive director. The appointment takes effect from 1 September 2020. He will also join bp's audit committee as an additional member.

Tushar Morzaria is currently Group Finance Director of Barclays PLC, the British universal banking and financial services company. Having joined Barclays from JP Morgan in 2013, he is a member of the Barclays' board and executive committee. Mr Morzaria is a British national, born in Uganda and based in London.

Helge Lund, chairman of bp, said: 'On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Tushar to bp. He will bring a wealth of strong financial services expertise to bp, as well as experience in delivering corporate change programmes while maintaining a focus on performance. I look forward to Tushar joining the board and becoming an important addition to our audit committee as we navigate the next phase of bp's reinvention.'

At the date of this announcement, Tushar Morzaria holds 8277 ordinary shares in bp. Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13R, it is confirmed there are no other disclosures required in addition to the above information.

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 07:55:08 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 186 B - -
Net income 2020 -8 916 M - -
Net Debt 2020 47 790 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,00x
Yield 2020 9,41%
Capitalization 76 821 M 76 901 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,1%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,69 $
Last Close Price 3,82 $
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Murray Auchincloss Chief Financial Officer
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-36.43%76 901
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-37.37%184 392
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD35.91%170 628
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-26.44%67 114
PTT-9.66%35 696
NESTE OYJ19.89%33 101
