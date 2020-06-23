Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BP plc    BP.   GB0007980591

BP PLC

(BP.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

bp : invests $5 million in geospatial analytics company Satelytics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 02:07am EDT

bp ventures has invested $5 million in Satelytics, a cloud-based geospatial analytics software company that uses advanced spectral imagery and machine learning to monitor environmental changes, including methane emissions.

Satelytics collects high resolution spectral imagery from the planet's surface using satellites, drones, and planes. Its technology combines these images with proprietary algorithms to create unique electromagnetic signatures that can be used to detect environmental changes, including releases or leaks. Its software visualises these data sets on interactive displays that give end-users a clear and actionable picture of operations, and alert them to facility risks, like methane leaks.

bp's $5 million investment will enable Satelytics to develop its technology further and scale its applications throughout the oil and gas sector. Use of the technology has the potential to be part of bp's aim to install methane measurement at all major oil and gas processing sites by 2023, publish the data and then drive a 50% reduction in methane intensity of its operations.

Morag Watson, bp senior vice president of digital science and engineering, said: 'Satelytics is modernising the energy sector by making data about physical assets more accessible and digestible, leading to better decision making. We are excited to work closely alongside their unique team of scientists and technologists to help them evolve their technology and to continue to move the needle on industry digitalisation.'

Sean Donegan, chief executive of Satelytics, said: 'bp's early use of our detection and quantification software has inspired us to expand our capabilities. bp's investment marks an inflexion point for Satelytics, which will assist us in expanding our technological capabilities and fuel future innovation.'

Through its venturing business, bp is making strategic investments in innovative, game-changing technologies and businesses that can help it reimagine the global energy system.

David Hayes, bp ventures managing director for the Americas and chief operating officer, said: 'Earlier this year we announced our ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. As part of our ambition, one of our 10 aims relates to methane measurement at all of our major oil and gas processing sites by 2023 and reducing methane intensity of our operations by 50%. Advanced technologies such as Satelytics, integrating multiple approaches to efficiently detect emissions, have the potential to be a valuable tool that can support this work.'

Disclaimer

BP plc published this content on 23 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2020 06:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BP PLC
02:07aBP : invests $5 million in geospatial analytics company Satelytics
PU
06/22EXCLUSIVE : Price of Caribbean refinery overhaul nearly doubles to $2.7 billion ..
RE
06/22EXCLUSIVE : After BP takes a hit, investors widen climate change campaign
RE
06/20BP : Anchorage residents seek statue removal of European explorer
AQ
06/19London stocks gain on sharp rebound in May retail sales, oil boost
RE
06/18BP : Credit Suisse reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/18BP raises nearly $12 billion in first hybrid bonds issue
RE
06/18Indonesia sees oil and gas 2021 gross revenue at $18.7-$22.31 billion - SKK M..
RE
06/17British oil major BP raises $12 billion in debt, says FT
RE
06/17EXCLUSIVE : Petrobras to keep half its office staff at home permanently
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 173 B - -
Net income 2020 -8 374 M - -
Net Debt 2020 53 950 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -25,1x
Yield 2020 9,83%
Capitalization 79 361 M 79 002 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 67 600
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart BP PLC
Duration : Period :
BP plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 4,70 $
Last Close Price 3,94 $
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernard Looney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Helge Lund Chairman
Andy Hopwood COO & Executive VP-Upstream Strategy
Brian Gilvary Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Angela Rosemary Emily Strank Chief Scientist & Head-Downstream Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BP PLC-33.11%79 002
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-34.11%194 413
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD15.33%146 577
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-27.72%65 484
PTT-12.50%35 264
PHILLIPS 66-33.22%32 620
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group