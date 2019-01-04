BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Unit Payment

This is to advise you that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT)
announces that the dividend information for the Third Quarter of 2018 is
as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date:
January 15, 2019
Record Date:
January 16, 2019
Payable Date:
January 22, 2019
Dividend Rate:
$1.0029262 per Unit*
*Actual average daily production for the quarter was 78,701 BBLS.
Any questions, please feel free to contact The Bank of New York Mellon
Trust Company, N.A. at 713-483-6020.
