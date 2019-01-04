Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust    BPT

BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST (BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Unit Payment

0
01/04/2019 | 06:17pm EST

This is to advise you that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announces that the dividend information for the Third Quarter of 2018 is as follows:

         
Ex-Dividend Date: January 15, 2019
Record Date: January 16, 2019
Payable Date: January 22, 2019
 
Dividend Rate:

$1.0029262 per Unit*

 

*Actual average daily production for the quarter was 78,701 BBLS.

Any questions, please feel free to contact The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. at 713-483-6020.


© Business Wire 2019
