BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST

(BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unit Payment

07/05/2019 | 04:26pm EDT

This is to advise you that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announces that the dividend information for the Second Quarter of 2019 is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date:

July 15, 2019

Record Date:

July 16, 2019

Payable Date:

July 22, 2019

 

 

Dividend Rate:

$0.5535426 per Unit*

*Actual average daily production for the quarter was 74,254 BBLS.

Any questions, please feel free to contact The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. at 713-483-6020.


© Business Wire 2019
Capitalization 313 M
