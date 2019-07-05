BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Unit Payment

This is to advise you that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announces that the dividend information for the Second Quarter of 2019 is as follows:
Ex-Dividend Date:
July 15, 2019
Record Date:
July 16, 2019
Payable Date:
July 22, 2019
Dividend Rate:
$0.5535426 per Unit*
*Actual average daily production for the quarter was 74,254 BBLS.
Any questions, please feel free to contact The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. at 713-483-6020.
