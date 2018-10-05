Log in
BP PRUDHOE BAY ROYALTY TRUST (BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Unit Payment

10/05/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

This is to advise you that BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) announces that the dividend information for the Third Quarter of 2018 is as follows:

     
Ex-Dividend Date: October 15, 2018
Record Date: October 16, 2018
Payable Date: October 19, 2018
 
Dividend Rate: $1.3800962 per Unit*
 

*Actual average daily production for the quarter was 69,364 BBLS.

Any questions, please feel free to contact The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. at 713-483-6020.


© Business Wire 2018
