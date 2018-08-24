Bahamas Petroleum : Cessation of Exclusivity Agreement

RNS Number : 7585Y

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC 24 August 2018

24 August 2018

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc

("Bahamas Petroleum" or the "Company")

Cessation of Exclusivity Agreement

Bahamas Petroleum, the oil and gas exploration company with signiﬁcant prospective resources in licences in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas wishes to advise that it has received notice from the major international oil company that entered into an exclusivity agreement with the Company, eﬀective 1 May 2018 that it will not further extend the exclusive nature of negotiations beyond 31 August 2018. Bahamas Petroleum in conjunction with its adviser Macquarie Bank, has therefore recommenced broader, asset-based discussions with third parties in addition to those non-asset based ﬁnancing discussions already ongoing for the funding of its ﬁrst exploration well. To-date the Company has received US$1 million in exclusivity payments. No further amounts will be due or payable given the exclusivity will not be extended.

Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Bahamas Petroleum Company, said:

"Appetite for "frontier" exploration has improved as the industry cycle has turned and the Company continues to move forward with farm-out and ﬁnancing options, working closely with our adviser Macquarie. The company with which we have been in exclusive negotiations has elected not to extend further the period of exclusivity, which means we will receive no further exclusivity payments. At the same time, having demonstrated interest from an international oil major, we are now able to freely re-engage in discussions with all other parties, which had previously been put in abeyance. Following receipt of $1 million in exclusivity payments under the Agreement and the raising of additional ﬁnance through the placing of shares in May 2018 the Company remains adequately funded to continue developing well ﬁnancing options through to completion. We will provide the market with further updates when appropriate."

For further information, please contact: Bahamas Petroleum Company plc Tel: +44 (0) 1624 647 Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer 882 Strand Hanson Limited - Nomad Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409 Rory Murphy / James Spinney / Frederick Twist 3494 Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Tel: +44 (0) 20 7408 Jerry Keen / Toby Gibbs 4090 CAMARCO Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 Billy Clegg / Gordon Poole / James Crothers 4983 www.bpcplc.com

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

AGRLFFIFTSIVFIT

Page 1 of 1