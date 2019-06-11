Bahamas Petroleum : Posting of Annual Report and Financial Statements

RNS Number : 7459B

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC

11 June 2019

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc

("BPC" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Financial Statements

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc, the oil and gas exploration company with signiﬁcant prospective resources in licences in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas announces that, further to the release of its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018, its full Annual Report and Financial Statements have today been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy shareholder communications from the Company.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements are also available to download from the Company website, www.bpcplc.com.

Notes to editors:

Bahamas Petroleum Company is an oil and gas exploration company with 100% owned oﬀshore licences exclusively focused on The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The Company has signiﬁcant prospective resources, which have been de-risked through both extensive 2D and 3D seismic. The Company is intent on delivering safe and environmentally responsible exploration.

