BPC LD

(BPC)
Bahamas Petroleum : Posting of Annual Report and Financial Statements

06/11/2019

Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC

11 June 2019

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc

("BPC" or the "Company")

Posting of Annual Report and Financial Statements

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc, the oil and gas exploration company with signiﬁcant prospective resources in licences in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas announces that, further to the release of its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2018, its full Annual Report and Financial Statements have today been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy shareholder communications from the Company.

The Annual Report and Financial Statements are also available to download from the Company website, www.bpcplc.com.

For further information, please contact:

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc

Tel: +44 (0) 1624 647

Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer

882

Strand Hanson Limited - Nomad

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409

Rory Murphy / James Spinney

3494

Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 207 408

Jerry Keen / Toby Gibbs

4090

CAMARCO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757

Billy Clegg / James Crothers

4983

Notes to editors:

Bahamas Petroleum Company is an oil and gas exploration company with 100% owned oshore licences exclusively focused on The Commonwealth of The Bahamas. The Company has signiﬁcant prospective resources, which have been de-risked through both extensive 2D and 3D seismic. The Company is intent on delivering safe and environmentally responsible exploration.

www.bpcplc.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

Disclaimer

Bahamas Petroleum Co. plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 06:22:07 UTC
