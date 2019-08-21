Bahamas Petroleum : Progress on Commencement of Exploration Drilling 0 08/21/2019 | 02:23am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RNS Number : 7000J Bahamas Petroleum Company PLC 21 August 2019 21 August 2019 Bahamas Petroleum Company plc ("Bahamas Petroleum" or the "Company") Progress towards Commencement of Exploration Drilling and Notice of Annual General Meeting Bahamas Petroleum Company, the oil and gas exploration company with signiﬁcant prospective resources in licences in The Commonwealth of The Bahamas, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a series of agreements as part of a coordinated approach toward drilling its first exploration well in The Bahamas in 2020. Highlights On course to see drilling of an initial exploration well in 1H 2020

Agreement with Seadrill for the provision of a sixth generation drilling rig, key commercial parameters agreed including day rate

Appointed leading international contractor, Halliburton, as integrated well services provider, BakerHughes GE appointed to provide a range of well-related equipment

well-related equipment Revised estimate of initial exploration well cost down to between US$25 - US$30 million (or two-well campaign if funding permits)

two-well campaign if funding permits) Conditional agreement for a convertible loan investment of £10.25 million, approximately half the anticipated cost of a single well

Proposals received for other financing alternatives, farm-out discussions continue

farm-out discussions continue AGM called for 17 September 2019, to approve, inter alia , the convertible note investment, a proposed expanded share issuance authority, a proposed cancellation of existing options to be replaced with issue of revised new options, and approval of payment of deferred remuneration via the issue of new ordinary shares once the initial well is fully funded Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer of Bahamas Petroleum Company, said: "Following our licences being extended to the end of 2020 by the Government of The Bahamas earlier this year, rapid progress has been made across our business. Today we are pleased to update shareholders on a series of coordinated steps that the Company has taken toward drilling of an initial exploration well during 2020, consistent with our licence obligations. This includes a framework agreement for a rig, appointments for essential well services with leading global oil services companies, as well as considerable progress on ﬁnancial arrangements to fund the drilling, whether that be via a farm-in on acceptable terms, or by other means, whichever is in the best interests of the Company. I look forward to updating all stakeholders as we make further progress." Shareholders should note that this announcement comprises a necessarily brief summary of the various matters to which it relates, certain components of which are subject to shareholder approval. A notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 17 September 2019 has been prepared for despatch on 23 August 2019, at which shareholder approval for these matters will be sought. The Notice of Annual General Meeting contains details setting out the rationale for, and the terms and conditions of, various agreements and other matters. Shareholders are encouraged to read this information in full in conjunction with this announcement. A copy is included in an appendix to this announcement, and is also available on the Company's website (www.bpcplc.com). All capitalised terms in this announcement are as defined in the Notice of Annual General Meeting. Overview BPC has an obligation to drill an initial exploration well in 2020 and, in the view of the BPC Board, drilling as soon as practicable remains the best route to generating shareholder value. Accordingly, the Company is now embarking on a course to drilling of an initial exploration well during the ﬁrst half of 2020, in the event that a farm-inis not concluded by then. The Company has sought to put in place a package of critical supply and service contracts, along with ﬁnance and certain other arrangements (which will be tabled with shareholders for approval at the Annual General Meeting), representing a coordinated approach to undertaking this activity. Operational Developments BPC has entered into a framework agreement with Seadrill, one of the world's largest oﬀshore drill rig companies, for the provision of a sixth-generation drilling rig (the "Framework Agreement"). The Framework Agreement sets out key commercial parameters, ﬁxes a day rate, and speciﬁes a time slot for delivery of the rig in the ﬁrst half of 2020 (with the ability to extend the drilling campaign to a concurrent two-wellprogram, should funding permit). The provision of the rig remains subject to contract customary in the industry (to include speciﬁc terms for an individual drilling rig and encapsulating the key commercial parameters already established in the Framework Agreement), a number of conditions precedent being satisﬁed, and ﬁnal Seadrill board approval. The Framework Agreement stipulates that the parties must seek to enter into such definitive contract by 11 October 2019 (or such later date as the parties may agree). Having rigs already identiﬁed as per this Framework Agreement allows BPC, with Seadrill's input and support, to begin necessary time- sensitive preparatory work, and to complete permitting processes ahead of drilling. Following extensive technical discussions and mutual due diligence, BPC has received proposals (including pricing) for essential well services for the intended drilling campaign and well design and has appointed leading international contractor, Halliburton, as integrated well services provider. BakerHughes GE has also been appointed to provide a range of well-related equipment, including wellheads and tubulars. The Company has issued Notices of Award to each of these service providers, as a precursor to contract as is customary in the industry. Farm-in Update BPC continues to proactively pursue a farm-in as its primary ﬁnancing strategy, and farm-in discussions are continuing with multiple parties, the license extension to the end of 2020 granted by the Government of The Bahamas earlier this year oﬀering clarity to potential partners. However, the process is taking longer than anticipated, and has not yet produced a successful outcome. Financial Developments The pricing parameters encapsulated in the rig Framework Agreement with Seadrill and the Notices of Award for services from Halliburton and BakerHughes GE have allowed the Company to obtain greater certainty in estimating a total drilling cost. BPC now estimates the total cost of an initial exploration well to be in the range of US$25 million to US$30 million (and less than US$50 million in aggregate should the Company pursue a concurrent two-well exploration campaign). This is a material reduction from prior estimates (previously in the range of US$60 million to US$ 80 million for a single well). The Board is cognisant of the Company's firm obligation to drill an initial well in 2020, and given the protracted state of the farm-in process considers it imperative that viable alternative ﬁnancing solutions be put in place. In addition to allowing drilling to commence even if a Page 1 of 22 farm-in is not concluded in an acceptable time frame or on acceptable terms, this will also allow long-lead items to be ordered and critical- path processes to commence, enable BPC to demonstrate ﬁnancial capacity to potential farm-in partners (which the Company considers may strengthen the Company's position in farm-in negotiations), and assure the Government of the Company's ability to deliver upon its obligations. The Company has thus entered into a conditional agreement with Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd ("BCI") for a convertible loan investment of £10.25 million (approximately US$12.5 million) (the "Conditional Convertible Loan"), or approximately half the now estimated cost of the initial exploration well. BCI is an Australian domiciled investment ﬁrm, with a strong track record of successful investment in a number of early-stageoil and gas exploration businesses around the world. As consideration for entering into the Conditional Convertible Loan agreement, the Company has agreed to issue BCI with 25,000,000 options over new ordinary shares with an exercise price of 2p per share, exercisable for a four year period (the "First Tranche Options"). The Conditional Convertible Loan is subject to completion of due diligence and contract and approval by Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. Thereafter the £10.25 million of funding is subject to the Company also having secured funding for the balance of the initial exploration well program, and satisfaction of a number of other conditions. Once advanced, the Conditional Convertible Loan would be for a term of 3 years, with a coupon of 12% per annum, convertible at a price of either 6p per share or a 25% premium to any hypothetical future equity issuance, whichever is lower. It remains the Company's preference to secure a farm-in, and thus BPC has sought to keep upfront fees and costs relating to the Conditional Convertible Loan as low as possible, whilst preserving the right to opt-out of the Conditional Convertible Loan at minimal cost to the Company prior to contract, should the Directors consider it be in the Company's interest to do so. However, in the view of the Board the Conditional Convertible Loan creates a benchmark against which any farm-in or other ﬁnancing proposals can be considered, as well as underpinning the ﬁnancing of the initial exploration well. Additional details are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (reproduced in an appendix to this announcement, below). The Company has also received proposals for, and is presently considering, several other ﬁnancing alternatives. At the Annual General Meeting shareholders will be asked to approve a temporary expansion of the Company's general share issuance authority, such that the Company will immediately be in a position to take advantage of ﬁnancing alternatives that may become available, should that be appropriate and in the Company's best interests. Human Resources Developments As the Company moves forward toward drilling, it is essential that a suitably qualiﬁed, experienced and capable team is in place. BPC has thus commenced bolstering its professional team to ensure detailed well planning, project management, logistics and drilling engineering can be carried out in a timeframe consistent with delivery of the rig. Several key new professionals have been appointed and have commenced work preparing for an active drilling campaign. The Company is seeking to ensure that the enlarged professional team is retained and appropriately incentivised to achieve creation of shareholder value through progressing to the successful, timely and safe delivery of an initial exploration well. A proposed new option- based incentivisation arrangement will thus be tabled for approval at the Annual General Meeting, along with approval of the issuance of shares in satisfaction of the Company's deferred pay obligations to-date (the issue of which, once approved, will remain subject to performance criteria). Comprehensive details in relation to these matters are set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting and explanatory notes attached thereto (and reproduced in full in an appendix to this announcement, below). In summary, however, it is proposed that the existing 68.85 million options over ordinary shares (on issue to various board members, executives, employees and consultants to the Company) will be cancelled. In their place, 200,000,000 new options ("New Options") will be made available for allocation, although initially the intention is that only 150,000,000 of the New options will be allocated, with the balance remaining unallocated and retained for future recruitments or incentive awards. The New Options will be issued in three tranches, summarised as follows: (i) Series A: 50,000,000 New Options, fully vested, immediately exercisable, exercise price of 2.22p per New Option (consistent with the exercise price of options being cancelled); Series A New Options will be fully allocated; (ii) Series B: Up to 75,000,000 New Options, that will vest and become exercisable at such point in time as the Board, having consulted with the relevant advisers to the Company, determines that the cost of an initial exploration well is fully funded, exercise price of 2.4p per New Option; 50,000,000 of the Series B New Options will initially be allocated, with the balance reserved for future grants, and (iii) Series C: Up to 75,000,000 New Options, that will vest and become exercisable at such point in time as the initial exploration well commences, exercise price of 2.8p per New Option; 50,000,000 of the Series C New Options will initially be allocated, with the balance reserved for future grants. All New Options, if not exercised, will expire ﬁve years after the date of issue. The New Options will not be quoted or traded on AIM; on exercise, the Company will make application for the new ordinary shares arising to be admitted for trading on AIM. The New Options will initially be allocated, in seeking to ensure that the enlarged professional team is retained and appropriately incentivised to achieve creation of shareholder value through progressing to the successful, timely and safe delivery of an initial exploration well, as follows: OPTIONHOLDER SERIES A SERIES B SERIES C William Schrader 1,500,000 750,000 750,000 James Smith 750,000 375,000 375,000 Eddie Shallcross 750,000 375,000 375,000 Ross McDonald 750,000 375,000 375,000 Adrian Collins 750,000 375,000 375,000 Simon Potter 20,000,000 15,000,000 25,000,000 Other executives, 25,500,000 32,750,000 22,750,000 employees and consultants, in aggregate Total: 50,000,000 50,000,000 50,000,000 In addition, for a number of years certain key executives and consultants, and all members of the Board, have foregone part of their contracted cash remuneration on the basis that this would be repaid, in a combination of cash and shares, at a later date when the Company has secured funding and is able to progress with operations. As part of preparing for operations, securing funding, and solidifying the team, the Board considers that it is now an appropriate time for the Company to discharge its obligations in this regard. Shareholder approval will thus be sought for the issuance of 116,698,188 deferred pay shares (the "Deferred Pay Shares"), to discharge the Company's outstanding deferred pay obligations up to 31 July 2019. However, these Deferred Pay Shares will only be issued at such time as the Board, having consulted with the relevant advisers to the Company, determines that the initial exploration well is fully funded on an unconditional basis. The following new ordinary shares are thus proposed to be approved for issue in satisfaction of the Company's deferred pay obligations incurred up to 31 July 2019, once the initial exploration well is fully funded on an unconditional basis: Recipient Deferred Pay Shares William Schrader 7,601,289 James Smith 4,970,074 Eddie Shallcross 5,847,147 Page 2 of 22 Ross McDonald 4,970,074 Adrian Collins 5,847,147 Simon Potter 63,567,276 Other Executives and 23,895,183 Staff Total Deferred Pay 116,698,188 Shares Related Party Transactions The issue of certain of the New Options and Deferred Pay Shares to Directors will constitute related party transactions under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. Accordingly, given there are no independent Directors, Strand Hanson Limited, the Company's Nominated Adviser, considers that the terms of the proposed issue of the options are fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned. Annual General Meeting Certain components of the matters referred to above are subject to shareholder approval. The Annual General Meeting of the Company has been convened for 17 September 2019 at which shareholders will consider and, if thought ﬁt, approve these matters, as well as attend to the ordinary business of the Annual General Meeting. A notice convening the Annual General Meeting along with explanatory materials for shareholders has been prepared for immediate despatch - a copy is included in an appendix to this announcement and it is also available on the Company website (www.bpcplc.com). This contains a more detailed explanation of the rationale for, and the terms and conditions of, the various agreements and other matters for which Shareholder Approval is being sought. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Notice of Annual General Meeting and accompanying materials in full, in conjunction with this announcement. For further information, please contact: Bahamas Petroleum Company plc Tel: +44 (0) 1624 647 Simon Potter, Chief Executive Officer 882 Strand Hanson Limited - Nomad Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409 Rory Murphy / James Spinney 3494 Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Tel: +44 (0) 207 408 Jerry Keen / Toby Gibbs 4090 CAMARCO Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 Billy Clegg / James Crothers 4983 www.bpcplc.com END APPENDIX: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXPLANATORY MATERIALS BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC (Incorporated in the Isle of Man under the Companies Acts 1931-2004 and with Company Number 123863C) NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the tenth Annual General Meeting (Meeting) of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (Company) will be held at the Company's registered office at IOMA House, Hope Street, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1APon 17 September 2019 at 11 a.m., for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions ("Resolutions"): ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS Resolution One: As an ordinary resolution, THAT the Directors' Report and the Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the Independent Auditor's Report, as dispatched to shareholders on 11 June 2019 in compliance with Article 158 of the Company's Articles of Association, be received. Resolution Two: As an ordinary resolution, THAT Mr. William Schrader, who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for reappointment, be reappointed as a director of the Company. Resolution Three: As an ordinary resolution, THAT Mr. James Smith, who retires by rotation and, being eligible, offers himself for reappointment, be reappointed as a director of the Company. Resolution Four: As an ordinary resolution, THAT PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC of 60 Circular Road, IM1 1SA, United Kingdom, the retiring auditors, as auditors of the Company, be reappointed to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which accounts are laid and to authorise the directors to determine their remuneration. SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS As a special resolution, THAT Resolution One: i ) the entry by the Company into a conditional agreement for a £10.25 million convertible loan facility (the "Conditional Convertible Loan") with Bizzell Capital Partners Pty Ltd, an Australian-domiciled investment ﬁrm acting on behalf of entities associated with Mr. Stephen Bizzell and Mr. Mark Carnegie ("BCI") is approved and ratified, the issue of 25 million options to BCI to subscribe for ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, for a term of four years and with an exercise price of 2p per share (the "Convertible Tranche One Options") pursuant to the terms of the Conditional Convertible Loan, is approved, and ( i i i ) subject to agreement being reached between the Company and BCI on the terms of the deﬁnitive long-form Page 3 of 22 legal documentation governing the Conditional Convertible Loan by no later than 30 November 2019, and subject to satisfaction of all conditions precedent under that documentation and completion of the convertible loan note investment under that documentation by 31 March 2020, the issue of 12.5 million options to BCI to subscribe for ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, for a term of four years and with an exercise price of 2.5p per share and the issue of 12.5 million options to BCI to subscribe for ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, for a term of four years and with an exercise price of 3p per share (together the "Convertible Second and Third Tranche Options") pursuant to the agreement for the Conditional Convertible Loan, is approved. Resolution Two: As a special resolution, THAT the Directors be and hereby are granted the authority, pursuant to Article 6.7 of the Company's Articles of Association, to allot and issue up to a further 1,800,000,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company, as if the pre-emption provisions contained within Article 6.3 of the Company's Articles of Association did not apply to such allotment and issue, provided that such authority, unless renewed, shall expire on 31 December 2020, but shall extend to the making, before such expiry, of an offer or agreement which would or might require ordinary shares to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot ordinary shares in pursuance of such offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired. Resolution Three: As a special resolution, THAT the cancellation of 68.85 million options over ordinary shares in the Company be approved, i i ) the creation of a pool of up to 200 million new options over ordinary shares in the Company be approved, expiring on the date that is ﬁve years after the date of grant, for allocation by the Board, in three tranches as follows:

Series A: A total pool of 50,000,000 options, vested and immediately exercisable, at an exercise price of 2.22p, Series B: A total pool of up to 75,000,000 options, that will vest and become exercisable at such point in time as the Board, having consulted with the relevant advisers to the Company, determines that the cost of an initial exploration well is fully funded on an unconditional basis (deﬁned as the Company either securing a farm-in or securing capital via debt or equity or a combination of both in excess of $25 million, or any combination thereof), at an exercise price of 2.4p, and Series C: A total pool of up to 75,000,000 options, that will vest and become exercisable at such point in time as the initial exploration well commences (deﬁned as once a rig is mobilised, that being when the contracted drilling rig, following inspection by BPC and any necessary customs authorisations, leaves the port of origination by a distance of 1 nautical mile), at an exercise price of 2.8p, an initial allocation be approved of 50,000,000 of Series A, 50,000,000 of Series B and 50,000,000 of Series C of these new options be approved, with the balance of the available pool, being 25,000,000 of Series B and 25,000,000 of Series C, reserved for future allocations at the discretion of the Board, and

the issue of 116,698,188 fully paid ordinary shares in satisfaction of deferred pay obligations up to 31 July 2019 be approved, such shares only to be issued at such time as the Board, having consulted with the relevant advisers to the Company, determines that the drilling of an exploration well is fully funded on an unconditional basis. Resolution Four: As a special resolution, THAT the Directors be and hereby are granted the authority, pursuant to Article 6.7 of the Company's Articles of Association, to immediately allot and issue 7,200,000 warrants over new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company to Shore Capital, with an exercise period of 2 years from the date of grant and exercise price of 1.6 pence per ordinary share, as if the pre-emption provisions contained within Article 6.3 of the Company's Articles of Association did not apply to such issue. Attached to this Notice of Annual General Meeting is a letter from the Chairman which contains the Directors' unanimous recommendation that you vote in favour of all of the Resolutions (whether Ordinary Resolutions or Special Resolutions) to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting. Attached to the Notice of Annual General Meeting are explanatory notes setting out the rationale for the various Special Resolutions being proposed. Shareholders are encouraged to read these explanatory notes carefully and in full. This Notice of Annual General Meeting will be despatched to Shareholders by no later than 23 August 2019, and has on 21 August 2019 been posted on the Company's website (www.bpcplc.com). Copies can also be obtained in person at the Registered Office. Dated 21 August 2019 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD Benjamin Proffitt Company Secretary Registered office: IOMA House, Hope Street Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 1AP, United Kingdom Notes: A member entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and (on a poll) vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A Form of Proxy is provided with this Notice of Annual General Meeting. Completion and return the Form of Proxy will not prevent a member from attending the Annual General Meeting and voting in person. To be e ﬀ ective, the Form of Proxy and any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed (or a notarially certiﬁed copy of such authority) must be deposited with Capita Registrars, PXS, 34 Beckenham Road, Beckenham, Kent BR3 4TU, not less than 48 hours before the time of the holding of the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who attends to vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of votes of the joint holders. For this purpose seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members. If you have any questions relating to return of the Form of Proxy, please telephone the Company's registrars on 0871 664 0300. Calls cost 12p per minute plus your phone company's access charge. If you are outside the United Kingdom, please call +44 371 664 0300. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. We are open between 9.00 am - 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales. Calls may be recorded and randomly monitored for security and training purposes. The helpline cannot provide advice on the merits of the proposals described in this circular nor give any financial, legal or tax advice. Every member who (being an individual) is present in person or (being a corporation) is present by a duly authorised representative (not being himself a member entitled to vote), shall on a show of hands have one vote and on a poll every member present in person or by proxy or (being a corporation) by a duly authorised representative shall have one vote for each share of which he is the holder. A special resolution is passed either (i) on a show of hands by a majority of not less than 75 per cent. of the votes cast by such members as are present and eligible to vote at the relevant meeting; or (ii) on a poll of members of the Company by a majority of not less than 75 per cent. of the votes cast by members present and eligible to vote at the meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 22(1) of the Uncertiﬁcated Securities Regulations 2005 of the Isle of Man (SD No. 754/05), the Company has speciﬁed that only those members registered on the register of members of the Company at close of business on 13 September 2019 shall be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting in respect of the number of shares registered in their name at that time. Changes to the register of members after that time shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend and vote at the meeting. Holders of the Firm Placing Shares will be entitled to vote at the Annual General Meeting. Where a corporation is to be represented at the Annual General Meeting by a personal representative, such personal representative must, if requested, provide a certiﬁed copy of the resolution of its directors or other governing body authorising the appointment of the representative before being permitted to exercise Page 4 of 22 any power on behalf of the corporation, and the Company has determined that for these purposes such copy of the resolution must be deposited at the Company's registered office address not later than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Annual General Meeting. If the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, as a result of any proxy appointments, is given discretion as to how the votes the subject of those proxies are cast and the voting rights in respect of those discretionary proxies, when added to the interests in the Company's securities already held by the Chairman, result in the Chairman holding such number of voting rights that he has a notiﬁable obligation under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Chairman will make the necessary notiﬁcations to the Company and the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). As a result any member holding 3 per cent. or more of the voting rights in the Company who grants the Chairman a discretionary proxy in respect of some or all of those voting rights and so would otherwise have a notification obligation under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, need not make a separate notification to the Company and the Financial Services Authority. As at 21 August 2019, being the last practicable date prior to the printing of this Notice of Annual General Meeting, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 1,692,719,096 Ordinary Shares carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company as at 21 August 2019 is 1,692,719,096. BAHAMAS PETROLEUM COMPANY PLC (Incorporated in the Isle of Man under the Companies Acts 1931-2004 and with Company Number 123863C) EXPLANATORY INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS IN RELATION TO SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS TO BE PROPOSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY ON 17 SEPTEMBER 2019 IMPORTANT NOTICES THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. It contains information on theSpecial Resolutions to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11:00am on 17 September 2019. IMPORTANT NOTICES
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. It contains information on the Special Resolutions to be voted on at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 11:00am on 17 September 2019. AIM is a market designed primarily for emerging or smaller companies to which a higher investment risk tends to be attached than to larger or more established companies. AIM securities are not admitted to the Official List of the United Kingdom Listing Authority. A prospective investor should be aware of the risks of investing in such companies and should make the decision to invest only after careful consideration and, if appropriate, consultation with an independent financial adviser. The London Stock Exchange has not itself examined or approved the contents of this document. This document contains no offer of transferable securities to the public within the meaning of section 102B of the FSMA, the Act or otherwise. Accordingly, this document does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of section 85 of the FSMA and has not been drawn up in accordance with the Prospectus Rules or approved by the FCA or any other competent authority. Strand Hanson Limited ("Strand Hanson"), which is regulated in the United Kingdom by the FCA, is acting as nominated adviser to the Company for the purposes of the AIM Rules. Persons receiving this document should note that, in connection with the matters described in this circular, Strand Hanson is acting exclusively for the Company and no one else and will not be responsible to anyone, other than the Company, for providing the protections aﬀorded to customers of Strand Hanson for advising any other person on the transactions and arrangements described in this document. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by Strand Hanson as to any of the contents of this document in connection with this circular, or otherwise. Unless otherwise excluded by the FSMA or by law, Strand Hanson does not accept any liability whatsoever for the contents of this document, including its accuracy, completeness or veriﬁcation or for any other statement made or purported to be made by them, or on their behalf. Strand Hanson accordingly disclaims all and any liability which they might otherwise have in respect of this document. This document does not constitute or form part of any oﬀer or instruction to purchase, subscribe for or sell any shares or other securities in the Company nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with any contract therefor. The distribution of this document in jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this document and/or the accompanying Form of Proxy comes should inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding the Directors' current intentions, beliefs or expectations concerning, among other things, the Group's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the Group's markets. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances. Actual results and developments could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain factors and assumptions, including the Directors' current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Group's operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Whilst the Directors consider these assumptions to be reasonable based upon information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Save as required by law or by the AIM Rules, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in the Directors' expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document. Notice to overseas persons The distribution of this document and/or the Form of Proxy in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession these documents come should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Basis on which information is presented In the document, references to "pounds sterling", "£", "GBP", "pence" and "p" are to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom. In the document, references to "dollars", "$" and USD" are to the lawful currency of the United States of America. References to defined terms Certain terms used in this document are defined and explained at the section of this document under the heading "Definitions". All times referred to in this document are, unless otherwise stated, references to London time. DEFINITIONS The following definitions apply throughout this document unless the context otherwise requires: "Act"the Companies Acts 1931 - 2004 (as amended); "AIM"the AIM Market operated by the London Stock Exchange; Page 5 of 22 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

