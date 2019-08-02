BPER : Articles of Association filed and published

NOTICE

Articles of Association filed and published

Modena - 2 August 2019. Notice is hereby given that the updated text of the Bank's Articles of Association is available to the public at the Head Office of BPER, as well as at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the Bank's websitewww.bper.it - Sito Istituzionale > Governance > Documents.

As already specified in the press release dated 26 July 2019, the text of the Articles of Association was amended on 25 July, by an act of the Chairman listed in the Modena Companies Register on 29 July 2019, further to the full execution of the capital increase against payment, reserved for subscription to Fondazione di Sardegna due to the contribution of ordinary shares of Banco di Sardegna S.p.A., approved by the Board of Directors of BPER on 11 July 2019 on the basis of the power granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 4 July 2019.

Lastly notice is also given that the above-mentioned act of the Chairman dated 25 July 2019, is available to the public at the Head Office of BPER, as well as at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the Bank's website www.bper.it - Sito Istituzionale > Investor Relations > Main Operations > Strategic Transactions with Fondazione di Sardegna.

