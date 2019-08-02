BPER : Articles of Association filed and published

NOTICE
Articles of Association filed and published
Modena - 2 August 2019. Notice is hereby given that the updated text of the Bank's Articles of Association is available to the public at the Head Office of BPER, as well as at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the Bank's websitewww.bper.it - Sito Istituzionale > Governance > Documents.
As already specified in the press release dated 26 July 2019, the text of the Articles of Association was amended on 25 July, by an act of the Chairman listed in the Modena Companies Register on 29 July 2019, further to the full execution of the capital increase against payment, reserved for subscription to Fondazione di Sardegna due to the contribution of ordinary shares of Banco di Sardegna S.p.A., approved by the Board of Directors of BPER on 11 July 2019 on the basis of the power granted by the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 4 July 2019.
Lastly notice is also given that the above-mentioned act of the Chairman dated 25 July 2019, is available to the public at the Head Office of BPER, as well as at Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and on the Bank's website www.bper.it - Sito Istituzionale > Investor Relations > Main Operations > Strategic Transactions with Fondazione di Sardegna.
BPER Banca S.p.A.
The press release is also available in the 1INFO storage device.
Contacts:
BPER Banca S.p.A. con sede in Modena, via San Carlo, 8/20 - Codice Fiscale e iscrizione nel Registro Imprese di Modena n. 01153230360 - Società appartenente al GRUPPO IVA BPER BANCA Partita IVA nr. 03830780361 - Capitale sociale Euro 1.542.925.305 - Codice ABI 5387.6 - Iscritta all'Albo delle Banche al n. 4932 - Aderente al Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi e al Fondo Nazionale di Garanzia - Capogruppo del Gruppo bancario BPER Banca S.p.A. iscritto all'Albo dei Gruppi Bancari al n. 5387.6 - Telefono 059.2021111 - Telefax 059.2022033 - e-mail:servizio.clienti@bper.it- PEC:bper@pec.gruppobper.it- bper.it - istituzionale.bper.it
Pagina 1 di 1
Disclaimer
BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 10:34:03 UTC