BPER : Fitch Ratings affirmed long term rating at “BB” and outlook remains “positive”

BPER Banca informs that today the rating agency Fitch affirmed the Bank's long and short term ratings respectively at 'BB' and 'B' with 'positive' outlook.

Therefore, ratings assigned to BPER are as indicated below:

Long-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Positive

Short-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'

Support Rating: affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'

Long-term Deposit Rating: affirmed at 'BB'

The original text of the press release published by Fitch is available on the rating agency's website (www.fitchrating.com).