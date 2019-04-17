Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  BPER    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER

(BPE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BPER : Fitch Ratings affirmed long term rating at “BB” and outlook remains “positive”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

BPER Banca informs that today the rating agency Fitch affirmed the Bank's long and short term ratings respectively at 'BB' and 'B' with 'positive' outlook.

Therefore, ratings assigned to BPER are as indicated below:

  • Long-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'BB'; Outlook Positive
  • Short-term Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'B'
  • Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'
  • Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
  • Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
  • Long-term Deposit Rating: affirmed at 'BB'

The original text of the press release published by Fitch is available on the rating agency's website (www.fitchrating.com).

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BPER
12:23pBPER : Fitch Ratings affirmed long term rating at “BB” and outlook r..
PU
09:53aSHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : Approval of the 2018 financial statements and other reso..
PU
04/09BPER : IR Memo n.1/19 April 2019.pdf
PU
03/26BPER : Publication of draft financial statements 2018, consolidated financial st..
PU
03/18BPER : Publication of documents of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02/04FROM CARS TO QUAKES : Italy's banks take on insurance
RE
01/18Italy weighs M&A solutions for Monte dei Paschi, Carige - sources
RE
01/16ECB must avoid "financial distress" in banks' clean up - top EU lawmaker
RE
01/15EUROPE : European shares edge up, helped by China stimulus hopes
RE
01/15ECB's guidelines on bad debts hit Italian banks, irk Rome
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 106 M
EBIT 2019 704 M
Net income 2019 253 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 6,39
P/E ratio 2020 6,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 1 943 M
Chart BPER
Duration : Period :
BPER Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,29 €
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Vandelli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pietro Ferrari Chairman
Roberto ferrari Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Marri Vice Chairman
Ettore Caselli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER19.98%2 197
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY13.81%360 838
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA13.42%308 186
BANK OF AMERICA21.27%288 012
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION21.35%246 718
WELLS FARGO3.41%216 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About