BPER : Notice relating to the launch of the offer pursuant to articles 102, paragraph 3 TUF and to articles 37-ter RE

11/08/2019 | 05:00am EST

PRESS RELEASE

Public voluntary exchange offer launched by

BPER Banca S.p.A. over the saving shares of Banco di Sardegna S.p.A.

Notice relating to the launch of the offer pursuant to articles 102, paragraph 3,

of the Legislative Decree No. 58 dated February 24, 1998 (the "TUF") and 37- ter of the Regulation adopted with CONSOB resolution no. 11971 dated May 14, 1999 ("Issuers' Regulation")

Modena, 8 November 2019 - BPER Banca S.p.A. (the "Offeror") hereby gives notice that today it filed with Consob - pursuant and to, and for the purposes of, article 102, paragraph 3, of the TUF and article 37-ter of the Issuers' Regulation the offer document (the "Offer Document") relating to the public voluntary exchange offer launched by the Offeror over the saving shares of Banco di Sardegna S.p.A., as indicated in the communication issued by the Offeror to the market on November 7, 2019, pursuant to article 102, paragraph 1, of the TUF (the "102 Communication").

The Offer Document has been filed with Consob together with the relevant acceptance form.

At the end of the review conducted by Consob pursuant to article 102, paragraph 4, of the TUF the Offer Document will be published.

Pending approval of the Offer Document, during this period, reference is made to the 102 Communication, published on the Offeror website (www.bper.it).

BPER Banca S.p.A.

This press release is also available in the 1INFO storage device.

Contacts:

Mod. 02.99.0002 (04/2015)

Investor Relations

Equity Investments and Special Projects

External Relations

Gilberto Borghi

Matteo Bigarelli - Giuseppe La Selva

Eugenio Tangerini

Tel. (+39)059/2022194

Tel. (+39)059/2022172 - 2022056

Tel. (+39)059/2021330

gilberto.borghi@bper.it

matteo.bigarelli@bper.it - giuseppe.laselva@bper.it

eugenio.tangerini@bper.it

www.bper.it

This is a translation into English of the original in Italian. The Italian text shall prevail over the English version.

BPER Banca S.p.A. with registered office in Modena, via San Carlo, 8/20 - Tax code and registration in the Register of Companies of Modena no. 01153230360 - Company belonging to the VAT GROUP BPER BANCA VAT no. 03830780361 - Share capital Euro 1,542,925,305 - ABI code 5387.6 - Enrolled in the Register of Banks no. 4932 - Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund - Parent Bank of the BPER Banca S.p.A. banking group registered in the Register of Banking Groups under no. 5387.6 - Telephone 059.2021111 - Fax 059.2022033 - e-mail: servizio.clienti@bper.it - PEC: bper@pec.gruppobper.it - bper.it - istituzionale.bper.it

Pagina 1 di 1

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 09:59:00 UTC
