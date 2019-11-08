BPER : Notice relating to the launch of the offer pursuant to articles 102, paragraph 3 TUF and to articles 37-ter RE

PRESS RELEASE

Public voluntary exchange offer launched by

BPER Banca S.p.A. over the saving shares of Banco di Sardegna S.p.A.

Notice relating to the launch of the offer pursuant to articles 102, paragraph 3,

of the Legislative Decree No. 58 dated February 24, 1998 (the "TUF") and 37- ter of the Regulation adopted with CONSOB resolution no. 11971 dated May 14, 1999 ("Issuers' Regulation")

Modena, 8 November 2019 - BPER Banca S.p.A. (the "Offeror") hereby gives notice that today it filed with Consob - pursuant and to, and for the purposes of, article 102, paragraph 3, of the TUF and article 37-ter of the Issuers' Regulation the offer document (the "Offer Document") relating to the public voluntary exchange offer launched by the Offeror over the saving shares of Banco di Sardegna S.p.A., as indicated in the communication issued by the Offeror to the market on November 7, 2019, pursuant to article 102, paragraph 1, of the TUF (the "102 Communication").

The Offer Document has been filed with Consob together with the relevant acceptance form.

At the end of the review conducted by Consob pursuant to article 102, paragraph 4, of the TUF the Offer Document will be published.

Pending approval of the Offer Document, during this period, reference is made to the 102 Communication, published on the Offeror website (www.bper.it).

BPER Banca S.p.A.

