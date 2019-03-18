Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  BPER    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER

(BPE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BPER : Publication of documents of the Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 12:20pm EDT

NOTICE

Publication of documents regarding the items on the Agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 17 April 2019

Modena, 18 March 2019. BPER would like to announce that the documentation regarding the following items on the Agenda to be discussed in the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, was published on the Bank's websitewww.bper.it- Sito Istituzionale > Governance > Shareholders' Meeting:

Item 3: proposal of the Directors' remuneration for 2019;

Item 4 integration of the fees paid to Deloitte & Touche S.p.A., the company responsible for auditing the accounts for the period 2017-2025, based on a reasoned proposal by the Board of Statutory Auditors;

Item 5 remuneration:

Item a) presentation of the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter of

Legislative Decree 58 dated 24 February 1998, comprising the remuneration policies for 2019 of Gruppo BPER Banca S.p.A. and annual disclosure regarding implementation of remuneration policies for 2018

Item b) change in the limit to the ratio between the fixed and variable components for the benefit of all Material Risk Takers not belonging to Corporate Control

Functions;

Item c) proposal of the remuneration plan pursuant to art. 114-bis of Legislative

Decree 58 dated 24 February 1998, implementing the remuneration policies for 2019 of Gruppo BPER Banca S.p.A.;

Item d) Long Term Incentive Plan (LTI):

Item d1) proposal for the "2019-2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan aimed at key personnel", as per art. 114-bis of Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998, in implementation of the remuneration policies for 2019 of Gruppo BPER Banca S.p.A.;

Item d2) authorisation for the purchase and disposal of treasury shares for the "2019-2021 Long-Term Incentive Plan aimed at key personnel";

Item 6: information on internal control policies in terms of risk activities and conflicts of interest with related parties, in compliance with the requirements of the Bank of Italy's Circular 263 of 27 December 2006. Revision.

This is a translation into English of the original in Italian. The Italian text shall prevail over the English version.

The reports and documentation related to the following items on the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting will be published within the terms provided for by Law:

Item 1: presentation of the draft financial statements for 2018 and related reports; presentation of the consolidated financial statements for 2018 and of related reports.

BPER Banca S.p.A.

This press release is also available in the 1INFO storage device.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Bank Secretariat and Relations with the Authorities

External Relations

Gilberto Borghi

Daniela Vicini

Eugenio Tangerini

Tel. (+39)059/202 2194

Tel. (+39)059/2022121

Tel. (+39)059/202 1330

gilberto.borghi@bper.it

daniela.vicini@bper.it

eugenio.tangerini@bper.it

www.bper.it

This is a translation into English of the original in Italian. The Italian text shall prevail over the English version.

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 16:19:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BPER
12:20pBPER : Publication of documents of the Shareholders' Meeting
PU
02/04FROM CARS TO QUAKES : Italy's banks take on insurance
RE
01/21EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : U.K. Dividends Hit Record High in 2018
DJ
01/18Italy weighs M&A solutions for Monte dei Paschi, Carige - sources
RE
01/16ECB must avoid "financial distress" in banks' clean up - top EU lawmaker
RE
01/15EUROPE : European shares edge up, helped by China stimulus hopes
RE
01/15ECB's guidelines on bad debts hit Italian banks, irk Rome
RE
01/15EUROPE : China stimulus boosts European shares, autos rally but Italian banks wi..
RE
01/11BPER : Approved Draft Terms of Merger through absorption of BPER Services into B..
PU
2018EUROPE : Telecoms, banks lift European shares in post-Thanksgiving rally
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 106 M
EBIT 2019 705 M
Net income 2019 253 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 5,70
P/E ratio 2020 5,36
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 1 737 M
Chart BPER
Duration : Period :
BPER Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,29 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Vandelli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pietro Ferrari Chairman
Roberto ferrari Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Marri Vice Chairman
Ettore Caselli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER7.28%1 967
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.