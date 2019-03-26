BPER : Publication of draft financial statements 2018, consolidated financial statements 2018 and related reports

NOTICE

Publication of documents regarding the items on the Agenda

of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 17 April 2019

Modena - 26 March 2019. BPER would like to announce that the documentation regarding the following items on the Agenda to be discussed in the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, today was published on the Bank's website www.bper.it - Sito Istituzionale > Governance > Shareholders' Meeting:

Item 1: presentation of the draft financial statements for 2018 and of related reports; presentation of the consolidated financial statements for 2018 and of related reports; related resolutions;

more specifically: draft separate financial statement and related reports, consolidated financial statement, report on corporate governance and shareholding pursuant to Art. 123 bis of Leg. Decree February 24th 1998 No. 58 and Consolidated Non-Financial Statement pursuant to Leg. Decree December 30th 2016 No. 254.

BPER Banca S.p.A.

