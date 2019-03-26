Log in
BPER : Publication of draft financial statements 2018, consolidated financial statements 2018 and related reports

03/26/2019 | 05:45pm EDT

NOTICE

Publication of documents regarding the items on the Agenda

of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 17 April 2019

Modena - 26 March 2019. BPER would like to announce that the documentation regarding the following items on the Agenda to be discussed in the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting, today was published on the Bank's website www.bper.it - Sito Istituzionale > Governance > Shareholders' Meeting:

Item 1: presentation of the draft financial statements for 2018 and of related reports; presentation of the consolidated financial statements for 2018 and of related reports; related resolutions;

more specifically: draft separate financial statement and related reports, consolidated financial statement, report on corporate governance and shareholding pursuant to Art. 123 bis of Leg. Decree February 24th 1998 No. 58 and Consolidated Non-Financial Statement pursuant to Leg. Decree December 30th 2016 No. 254.

BPER Banca S.p.A.

This press release is also available in the 1INFO storage device.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Bank Secretariat and Relations with the Authorities

External Relations

Gilberto Borghi

Daniela Vicini

Eugenio Tangerini

Tel. (+39)059/202 2194

Tel. (+39)059/2022121

Tel. (+39)059/202 1330

gilberto.borghi@bper.it

daniela.vicini@bper.it

eugenio.tangerini@bper.it

www.bper.it

This is a translation into English of the original in Italian. The Italian text shall prevail over the English version.

BPER Banca S.p.A., head office in Modena, via San Carlo, 8/20 - Tax Code and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360 - Company belonging to the BPER BANCA GROUP VAT, VAT no. 03830780361 - Share capital Euro 1,443,925,305 - ABI Code 5387.6 - Register of Banks no. 4932 - Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund - Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group - Register of Banking Groups no. 5387.6 - Tel. 059.2021111 - Telefax 059.2022033 - e-mail: servizio.clienti@bper.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it - bper.it - istituzionale.bper.it

Pag. 1 di 1

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 21:44:02 UTC
