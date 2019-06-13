BPER : Rectification of the notice of call of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

As a rectification of the notice of call of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting published on the BPER Banca website www.bper.it- Corporate Website > Governance > Shareholders' Meeting and in the newspaper 'Il Sole 24 Ore' on 4 June 2019, we hereby inform that, with reference to item no. 3) on the agenda, the deadline for the exercise of the powers granted to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital shall be deemed as postponed from 31 December 2019 to 30 June 2020, as provided by the authorization of the European Central Bank dated 12 June 2019.

Therefore, unchanged everything else, item no. 3) on the agenda shall be deemed to have been reworded as follows:

'Proposal to grant the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 2443 of the Italian Civil Code the power to increase the share capital against payment, by 30 June 2020, in one or more tranches and in divisible form, without pre-emption rights pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 4, first sentence, of the Italian Civil Code, for a maximum total amount of Euro 40,993,513.60, through the issuance of maximum no. 7,883,368 BPER ordinary shares, with no par value, whose issuance value will be determined by the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of law, in connection with a voluntary public exchange offer on savings shares of Banco di Sardegna S.p.A. Amendment of Article 5 of the Articles of Association. Related and consequent resolutions'.

For any further information on the Shareholders' meeting, please visit the above-mentioned BPER Banca website.