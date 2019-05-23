BPER : Verifica dei requisiti di indipendenza

In data odierna, il Consiglio di amministrazione di BPER, sulla base delle dichiarazioni rese dagli esponenti e delle informazioni a disposizione della Società, ha provveduto, anche in conformità alle Joint Guidelines on the assessment of the suitability of members of the management body and key function holders under Directive 2013/36/EU and Directive 2014/65/EU del settembre 2017, alla rivalutazione annuale dell'idoneità dei componenti del Consiglio di amministrazione e del Collegio sindacale.
