Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  BPER    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER

(BPE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 05/23 11:30:00 am
3.508 EUR   -1.07%
12:09pBPER : Verifica dei requisiti di indipendenza
PU
05/22Foreign funds loosen bearish bet on big Italian banks
RE
05/20BPER : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BPER : Verifica dei requisiti di indipendenza

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 12:09pm EDT

In data odierna, il Consiglio di amministrazione di BPER, sulla base delle dichiarazioni rese dagli esponenti e delle informazioni a disposizione della Società, ha provveduto, anche in conformità alle Joint Guidelines on the assessment of the suitability of members of the management body and key function holders under Directive 2013/36/EU and Directive 2014/65/EU del settembre 2017, alla rivalutazione annuale dell'idoneità dei componenti del Consiglio di amministrazione e del Collegio sindacale.

Comunicato stampa integrale

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 16:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BPER
12:09pBPER : Verifica dei requisiti di indipendenza
PU
05/22Foreign funds loosen bearish bet on big Italian banks
RE
05/20BPER : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17BPER : Going forward the merger procedure through absorption of BPER Services in..
PU
05/15BANCA CARIGE : China says it is only taking actions in self defense in U.S. trad..
RE
05/15Italy's Bper not looking to rescue Carige - CEO
RE
05/09BPER : Consolidated interim Report as at 31 March 2019 approved
PU
04/30INVITO : presentazione risultati consolidati del Gruppo BPER al 31 marzo 2019
PU
04/17BPER : Fitch Ratings affirmed long term rating at “BB” and outlook r..
PU
04/17SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING : Approval of the 2018 financial statements and other reso..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 101 M
EBIT 2019 689 M
Net income 2019 241 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,67%
P/E ratio 2019 5,93
P/E ratio 2020 5,26
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 1 707 M
Chart BPER
Duration : Period :
BPER Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 4,39 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Vandelli Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pietro Ferrari Chairman
Roberto ferrari Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Marri Vice Chairman
Ettore Caselli Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER5.41%1 903
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY14.45%359 497
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%282 368
BANK OF AMERICA16.44%270 889
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.58%217 331
WELLS FARGO0.54%207 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About