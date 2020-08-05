BPER Banca S p A : 1H20 consolidated results approved - Transaction with Intesa Sanpaolo update - Outlook 2021

Consolidated results for H1 2020 approved

The strategic and industrial rationale of the project to acquire the Going Concern from Intesa Sanpaolo Group confirmed and definition of the multiple to be applied to CET1 of the Going Concern . 2021 economic and financial projections updated

1) Approval of the consolidated results of the first half of 2020

2) The strategic and industrial rationale of the project to acquire the Going Concern from Intesa Sanpaolo Group confirmed and definition of the multiple to be applied to CET1 of the Going Concern