BPER Banca S p A : 1H20 consolidated results approved - Transaction with Intesa Sanpaolo update - Outlook 2021

Consolidated results for H1 2020 approved
The strategic and industrial rationale of the project to acquire the Going Concern from Intesa Sanpaolo Group confirmed and definition of the multiple to be applied to CET1 of the Going Concern . 2021 economic and financial projections updated
1) Approval of the consolidated results of the first half of 2020
2) The strategic and industrial rationale of the project to acquire the Going Concern from Intesa Sanpaolo Group confirmed and definition of the multiple to be applied to CET1 of the Going Concern
Disclaimer
BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 16:46:09 UTC