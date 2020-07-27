BPER Banca S p A : Implementation of the merger through absorption of CR Bra and CR Saluzzo and change in share capital

We notify that the Deed of the merger through absorption of Cassa di Risparmio di Bra S.p.A. (hereinafter 'CR Bra') and Cassa di Risparmio di Saluzzo S.p.A. (hereinafter 'CR Saluzzo' and, jointly with CR Bra, the 'Merged Companies') into BPER Banca S.p.A. ('BPER' or the 'Merging Company') - executed this past 22 July and registered with the competent Companies' Register offices of the companies involved in the merger - has been effective as of today.

Therefore, as of 27 July 2020 BPER becomes responsible for any legal relations - existing prior to the merger transaction - of the Merged Companies. The accounting and tax effects of the merger begin, however, from 1 January 2020.

As a result of CR Bra's absorption, the share capital of the Merging Company increases by Euro 3,712,500 through the issue of 1,237,500 BPER common shares, bearing ordinary rights, having the same characteristics as the outstanding shares (ISIN code: IT0000066123), by simultaneously amending Article 5 of the Articles of Association. No effect on BPER's share capital derives from the incorporation of CR Saluzzo as it was fully owned.