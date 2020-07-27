Log in
BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
BPER Banca S p A : Implementation of the merger through absorption of CR Bra and CR Saluzzo and change in share capital

07/27/2020 | 01:31pm EDT

We notify that the Deed of the merger through absorption of Cassa di Risparmio di Bra S.p.A. (hereinafter 'CR Bra') and Cassa di Risparmio di Saluzzo S.p.A. (hereinafter 'CR Saluzzo' and, jointly with CR Bra, the 'Merged Companies') into BPER Banca S.p.A. ('BPER' or the 'Merging Company') - executed this past 22 July and registered with the competent Companies' Register offices of the companies involved in the merger - has been effective as of today.

Therefore, as of 27 July 2020 BPER becomes responsible for any legal relations - existing prior to the merger transaction - of the Merged Companies. The accounting and tax effects of the merger begin, however, from 1 January 2020.

As a result of CR Bra's absorption, the share capital of the Merging Company increases by Euro 3,712,500 through the issue of 1,237,500 BPER common shares, bearing ordinary rights, having the same characteristics as the outstanding shares (ISIN code: IT0000066123), by simultaneously amending Article 5 of the Articles of Association. No effect on BPER's share capital derives from the incorporation of CR Saluzzo as it was fully owned.

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 17:30:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 2 364 M 2 778 M 2 778 M
Net income 2020 302 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,19x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 1 261 M 1 484 M 1 482 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 13 119
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,89 €
Last Close Price 2,42 €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Vandelli Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pietro Ferrari Chairman
Roberto Ferrari Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Gualandri Independent Non-Executive Director
Mara Bernardini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.-45.93%1 467
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.50%299 518
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%243 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.86%210 970
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%190 105
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%129 088
