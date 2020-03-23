Log in
BPER Banca S p A : Publication of documents of the Shareholders' Meeting

03/23/2020

NOTICE

Publication of documents regarding the items on the Agenda

of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 22 April 2020

Modena - 23 March 2020. BPER would like to announce that the documentation regarding the following items on the Agenda to be discussed in the next Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, was been published on the Bank's website www.bper.it - Sito Istituzionale > Governance > Shareholders' Meeting.

Ordinary session:

Item 2)

proposal of the Directors' remuneration for 2020; related resolutions;

Item 3)

integration, on the reasoned proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors, of the fees paid to

Deloitte & Touche S.p.A., the company responsible for auditing the accounts for the period

2017-2025; related resolutions;

Item 4)

remuneration:

  1. proposal of the remuneration plan pursuant to art. 114-bis of Legislative Decree 58 of 24 February 1998, implementing the remuneration policies for 2020 of Gruppo BPER Banca S.p.A.; related resolutions;
  2. derogation from the 1:1 limit of the variable remuneration on fixed remuneration to the benefit of employees of Arca Fondi S.p.A. SGR, Asset Management Company of Gruppo BPER Banca; related resolutions.

Extraordinary session:

Item 1) proposal to grant the Board of Directors, pursuant to art. 2443 of the Civil Code, the power to be exercised by 31 March 2021, to increase the share capital in one or more tranches and in a divisible form, against payment, for a total maximum amount of Euro 1.000.000.000,00, inclusive of any share premium, through the issue of ordinary shares, with no nominal value, to be offered as an option to the entitled persons pursuant to art. 2441, paragraph 1, of the Civil Code. Modification of art. 5 of the Articles of Association. Related resolutions.

The reports and documentations related to the following items on the Agenda of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting will be published within the terms provided for by Law:

Item 1)

presentation of the draft financial statements for 2019 and related reports; presentation of

the consolidated financial statements for 2019 and related reports

Item 4)

remuneration:

  1. report on remuneration policies and on remuneration paid comprising:

a1) remuneration policies for 2020 of Gruppo BPER Banca S.p.A.; related resolutions;

a2) remuneration paid in 2019; related resolutions.

BPER Banca S.p.A.

Il comunicato è anche disponibile nel meccanismo di stoccaggio 1INFO.

Contatti:

Investor Relations

Segreteria Bancaria e Rapporti con le Authority

Relazioni Esterne

Gilberto Borghi

Daniela Vicini

Eugenio Tangerini

Tel. (+39)059/202 2194

Tel. (+39)059/202 2121

Tel. (+39)059/202 1330

gilberto.borghi@bper.it

daniela.vicini@bper.it

eugenio.tangerini@bper.it

www.bper.it - https://istituzionale.bper.it/

This is a translation into English of the original in Italian. The Italian text shall prevail over the English version.

BPER Banca S.p.A., head office in Modena, via San Carlo, 8/20 - Tax Code and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360 - Company belonging to the BPER BANCA GROUP VAT, VAT no. 03830780361 - Share capital Euro 1,561,883,844 - ABI Code 5387.6 - Register of Banks no. 4932 - Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund - Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group - Register of Banking Groups no. 5387.6 - Tel. 059.2021111 - Telefax 059.2022033 - e-mail: servizio.clienti@bper.it - Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it - bper.it - istituzionale.bper.it

Pag. 1 di 1

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 18:54:05 UTC
