BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
BPER Banca S p A : Revision of the mechanism for the calculation of the consideration for the acquisition of a going concern from Intesa Sanpaolo

03/19/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Revision of the mechanism for the calculation of the

consideration for the acquisition of a going concern from

Intesa Sanpaolo

Modena - 19 March 2020. Following the announcement on 17 February 2020 of the agreement entered into with Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ("Intesa Sanpaolo"), related to the acquisition of a going concern (the "Going Concern") by BPER Banca S.p.A ("BPER Banca") in connection with the voluntary public exchange offer (the "PTO") launched by Intesa Sanpaolo on the entire share capital of UBI Banca S.p.A. ("UBI Banca"), a supplementary agreement to the contract entered into with Intesa Sanpaolo was signed today.

The revised agreement envisages a change to the mechanism for the calculation of the consideration to be paid for the Going Concern making it variable according to the prevailing market conditions at the time of the settlement of the PTO1.

In particular, the consideration to be paid by BPER Banca for the Going Concern, shall be the lower of:

  1. 0.55 times the amount of the Common Equity Tier 1 of the Going Concern, and
  2. 80% of the implied multiple paid by Intesa Sanpaolo for the Common Equity Tier 1 of UBI Banca.

All other provisions and terms of the agreement entered into between BPER Banca and Intesa Sanpaolo on 17 February 2020 remain unchanged.

The acquisition of the Going Concern remains subject to, among others, the settlement of the PTO and the obtainment of the supervisory and antitrust clearances.

BPER Banca S.p.A.

This press release is also available in the 1INFO storage device.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Equity Investments and Special Projects

Relazioni Esterne

Gilberto Borghi

Matteo Bigarelli

Eugenio Tangerini

Tel: (+39) 059/202 2194

Tel: (+39) 059/202 2172

Tel: (+39) 059/202 1330

gilberto.borghi@bper.it

matteo.bigarelli@bper.it

eugenio.tangerini@bper.it

www.bper.it- https://istituzionale.bper.it/

1 Without prejudice to the exchange ratio as announced in the context of the launch of the PTO by Intesa Sanpaolo.

This is a translation into English of the original in Italian. The Italian text shall prevail over the English version.

BPER Banca S.p.A., head office in Modena, via San Carlo, 8/20 - Tax Code and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360 - Company belonging to the BPER BANCA GROUP VAT, VAT no. 03830780361 - Share capital Euro 1,561,883,844 - ABI Code 5387.6 - Register of Banks no. 4932 - Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund - Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group - Register of Banking Groups no. 5387.6 - Tel. 059.2021111 - Telefax 059.2022033 - e-mail: servizio.clienti@bper.it - Certified e- mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it - bper.it - istituzionale.bper.it

Page 1 of 1

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 17:47:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 272 M
EBIT 2019 711 M
Net income 2019 366 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,89%
P/E ratio 2019 3,24x
P/E ratio 2020 3,28x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 1 181 M
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 4,52  €
Last Close Price 2,27  €
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 99,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Vandelli Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pietro Ferrari Chairman
Roberto Ferrari Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Gualandri Independent Non-Executive Director
Mara Bernardini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.-49.34%1 280
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.74%257 876
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.40%251 725
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.91%194 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.97%173 710
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.40%135 040
