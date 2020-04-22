Log in
BPER BANCA S.P.A.

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

BPER Banca approves cash call to fund purchase of assets in Intesa/UBI deal

04/22/2020 | 06:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Intesa San Paolo bank headquaters is seen in Turin

Shareholders in BPER Banca on Wednesday gave a green light to a cash call needed to fund a deal which Intesa Sanpaolo is hoping will address antitrust issues in its takeover bid for smaller rival UBI.

To salvage the deal with BPER as it presses ahead with its unsolicited offer for UBI amid one of the world's deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, Intesa last month said it was ready to accept a lower price.

BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli told shareholders that, under the revised terms of the Intesa deal which now takes into account shrinking market valuations for banks, the size of the cash call would be much smaller than an initial estimate which the bank had put at 800 million euros ($869 million).

(Reporting by Andrea Mandala, editing by Valentina Za)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BPER BANCA S.P.A. -0.75% 2.132 Delayed Quote.-52.20%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA 1.09% 1.3348 Delayed Quote.-43.79%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. 1.75% 2.435 Delayed Quote.-17.65%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 272 M
EBIT 2019 711 M
Net income 2019 366 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 6,24%
P/E ratio 2019 3,06x
P/E ratio 2020 3,72x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,49x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 1 115 M
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 3,46  €
Last Close Price 2,14  €
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Vandelli Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pietro Ferrari Chairman
Roberto Ferrari Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Gualandri Independent Non-Executive Director
Mara Bernardini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.-52.20%1 211
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-36.12%271 252
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.78%249 684
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.98%194 583
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-38.56%187 738
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%137 523
