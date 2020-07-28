Log in
BPER BANCA S.P.A.

07/28 02:41:08 pm
2.333 EUR   +0.43%
02:18pFACTBOX : Intesa eyes integration, growth after UBI bid succeeds
RE
02:08pIntesa secures full control in takeover battle for UBI
RE
02:02pIntesa secures full control in takeover battle for UBI
RE
Factbox: Intesa eyes integration, growth after UBI bid succeeds

07/28/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

Intesa Sanpaolo succeeded in its bid for UBI Banca on Tuesday after acquiring two thirds of its target's shares to pass a vital threshold that leaves it in full control of what will be the euro zone's seventh-largest bank.

With two days to run before the deadline for a cash-and-shares bid valuing UBI at some 4.1 billion euros ($4.8 billion), Intesa had acquired just under 72% of the bank, despite strong resistance from its management.

Following are key details of the deal:

* Intesa, which is set to add around 3 million clients with the deal, is targeting a 2022 profit of at least 5 billion euros for the combined group, after the coronavirus pandemic forced it to cut its initial goal of more than 6 billion euros.

* Intesa has committed to selling 532 branches of the combined group, including 31 of its own branches, to BPER Banca to gain antitrust approval. If the regulator deems that insufficient, Intesa will sell another 17 UBI branches within nine months.

* Intesa will cover gross integration costs of 1.3 billion euros in 2020 with the negative goodwill arising from a purchase price below the target's book value, which totalled 3.4 billion euros as of June 15 taking into account the BPER deal. Intesa will use another gross 1.8 billion euros to raise UBI's loan loss provisions and sell 4 billion euros in impaired debts.

* It forecasts around 700 million euros in pre-tax annual synergies from 2024, once UBI is merged into the group.

* After UBI management rejected an original bid, offering 1.7 newly issued Intesa shares for each UBI share, Intesa added a cash sweetener of 0.57 euro a share, a 40% premium on UBI's price on Feb. 17, the day the bid was announced.

* Intesa intends to pay out as dividends 75% of 2020 profit and 70% of 2021 profit, in line with business plan targets. In presenting the offer it had promised a 2020 cash dividend of 0.2 euros/share, rising further in 2021 but COVID-19 forced it to revert to the business plan's payout targets.

(Editing by Giles Elgood)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 0.30% 2.33 Delayed Quote.-48.18%
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) 1.90% 0.161 End-of-day quote.-38.31%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.84% 1.7862 Delayed Quote.-23.30%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. 8.25% 3.581 Delayed Quote.13.60%
Financials
Sales 2020 2 364 M 2 774 M 2 774 M
Net income 2020 302 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 5,67x
Yield 2020 1,72%
Capitalization 1 208 M 1 416 M 1 418 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 13 119
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,89 €
Last Close Price 2,32 €
Spread / Highest target 50,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Vandelli Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pietro Ferrari Chairman
Roberto Ferrari Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Gualandri Independent Non-Executive Director
Mara Bernardini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.-48.18%1 422
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.49%295 312
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%244 268
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.46%209 151
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%191 927
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%128 798
Categories
