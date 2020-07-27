Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  BPER Banca S.p.A.    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investor take-up in Intesa's bid for UBI reaches 43.5%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 02:07pm EDT
UBI Banca Popolare Commercio & Industria logo is seen in Milan

Italy's second-biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo has secured just under 43.5% of UBI with one day left in its takeover offer for the smaller rival, bourse data showed on Monday.

Intesa's 4.1 billion euro paper-and-cash offer to create the euro zone's seventh-biggest banking group ends on Tuesday.

The bid is valid with a take-up of 50% of UBI's capital plus one share. Intesa is targeting 66.67% acceptance to ensure it controls extraordinary shareholder resolutions, so as to be able to absorb UBI and maximise projected savings.

A high-take up would also make it easier for Intesa to comply with an antitrust commitment to sell 532 branches of the combined group, mostly UBI's.

A person in the bid's camp said a significant increase in acceptance was forecast on Tuesday because institutional investors, which are expected to largely back the offer, usually wait until the last day to tender their shares.

The person said take-up so far comprised mostly local investors, many of whom had initially opposed the offer but embraced it after Intesa this month raised the premium to 40% from 24% versus UBI's closing price on the day the deal was announced in mid-February.

UBI's board has rejected the sweetened bid saying it still failed to reflect the bank's value.

Despite the rejection, Intesa expects take-up could top 80% in a best-case scenario, two sources in Intesa's camp have said.

Two of UBI's single largest investors holding in aggregate around 17% of the bank - British funds Silchester International Investors and Parvus Asset Management Europe - have not disclosed their stance on the bid.

Even without their backing, holdout investors are not expected to account for more than around 30% of UBI's capital, according to the two sources, likely handing Intesa the majority it needs to control extraordinary shareholder meetings.

Shares in UBI closed down 8.8% on Monday after a deadline expired on Friday for investors to buy shares on the market and exchange them in the bid.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by James Mackenzie and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BPER BANCA S.P.A. -4.17% 2.323 Delayed Quote.-45.93%
COMBINED GROUP CONTRACTING COMPANY - K.S.C. (PUBLIC) -0.63% 0.158 End-of-day quote.-39.46%
INTESA SANPAOLO SPA -0.77% 1.8014 Delayed Quote.-22.70%
UBI BANCA S.P.A. -8.82% 3.308 Delayed Quote.24.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BPER BANCA S.P.A.
02:07pInvestor take-up in Intesa's bid for UBI reaches 43.5%
RE
02:06pInvestor take-up in Intesa's bid for UBI reaches 43.5%
RE
01:31pBPER BANCA S P A : Implementation of the merger through absorption of CR Bra and..
PU
07/23BPER AIMS TO PLAY ROLE IN ITALY'S BA : CEO tells paper
RE
07/23BPER aims to play role in Italy's banking consolidation - CEO tells paper
RE
07/17Italy's UBI says Intesa sale of branches would put deal objectives at risk
RE
07/16Intesa gains Italy's antitrust approval for UBI deal
RE
07/16Intesa gains Italy's antitrust approval for UBI deal
RE
07/15BPER BANCA S P A : Minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting published
PU
07/13BPER BANCA S P A : Consolidated interim report on operations as at 31 March 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 364 M 2 778 M 2 778 M
Net income 2020 302 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,19x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 1 261 M 1 484 M 1 482 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 13 119
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,89 €
Last Close Price 2,42 €
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Vandelli Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pietro Ferrari Chairman
Roberto Ferrari Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Gualandri Independent Non-Executive Director
Mara Bernardini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.-45.93%1 467
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.50%299 518
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.50%243 722
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.86%210 970
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.04%190 105
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-20.72%129 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group