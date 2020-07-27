Investor take-up in Intesa's bid for UBI reaches 43.5%

MILAN, July 27 (Reuters) - Italy's second-biggest bank
Intesa Sanpaolo has secured just under 43.5% of UBI
with one day left in its takeover offer for the smaller
rival, bourse data showed on Monday.
Intesa's 4.1 billion euro ($4.8 billion) paper-and-cash
offer to create the euro zone's seventh-biggest banking group
ends on Tuesday.
The bid is valid with a take-up of 50% of UBI's capital plus
one share. Intesa is targeting 66.67% acceptance to ensure it
controls extraordinary shareholder resolutions, so as to be able
to absorb UBI and maximise projected savings.
A high-take up would also make it easier for Intesa to
comply with an antitrust commitment to sell 532 branches of the
combined group, mostly UBI's.
A person in the bid's camp said a significant increase in
acceptance was forecast on Tuesday because institutional
investors, which are expected to largely back the offer, usually
wait until the last day to tender their shares.
The person said take-up so far comprised mostly local
investors, many of whom had initially opposed the offer but
embraced it after Intesa this month raised the premium to 40%
from 24% versus UBI's closing price on the day the deal was
announced in mid-February.
UBI's board has rejected the sweetened bid saying it still
failed to reflect the bank's value.
Despite the rejection, Intesa expects take-up could top 80%
in a best-case scenario, two sources in Intesa's camp have said.
Two of UBI's single largest investors holding in aggregate
around 17% of the bank - British funds Silchester International
Investors and Parvus Asset Management Europe - have not
disclosed their stance on the bid.
Even without their backing, holdout investors are not
expected to account for more than around 30% of UBI's capital,
according to the two sources, likely handing Intesa the majority
it needs to control extraordinary shareholder meetings.
Shares in UBI closed down 8.8% on Monday after a deadline
expired on Friday for investors to buy shares on the market and
exchange them in the bid.
($1 = 0.8509 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by James Mackenzie and
David Evans)