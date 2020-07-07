Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  BPER Banca S.p.A.    BPE   IT0000066123

BPER BANCA S.P.A.

(BPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Securitisation of the “SPRING” bad loan portfolio: sale of the mezzanine and junior securities to an institutional investor completed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 01:04pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Securitisation of the "SPRING" bad loan portfolio: sale of the mezzanine and junior securities to an institutional investor completed

Modena, 7 July 2020. Following the press release of 18 June 2020, the BPER Group would like to announce that it has completed the sale to an institutional investor of 95% of the mezzanine and junior tranches of securities issued as part of the "SPRING" bad loan securitisation.

After this placement, BPER Banca, Banco di Sardegna and Cassa di Risparmio di Bra will deconsolidate the "SPRING" bad loan portfolio, which had a gross book value at 30 September 2019 of € 1.2 billion (compared with a gross amount due of € 1.4 billion).

Completion of the sale entails a significant improvement in the gross NPE ratio of the BPER Group, estimated at 9.3% pro-forma on the figure for the first quarter of 2020, down by 1.8 p.p. compared with 11.1%. Further positive effects are expected on the Texas ratio, estimated at 72.5%, down by more than 6.5 p.p. compared with March 2020, and on risk-weighted assets ("RWA") for the bad loans sold.

The process of requesting the State guarantee (GACS) on the senior securities, which are all held by the originator banks of the Group, has already started.

"SPRING" is the third securitisation transaction of bad loans backed by a State guarantee (GACS) at Group level after "4Mori Sardegna" and "AQUI", which together with the sale of a portfolio to UnipolRec for approximately € 1.0 billion last year, brings the overall gross book value of the portfolio disposals of bad debts in the last two years to approximately € 5.0 billion.

BPER Banca S.p.A.

This press release is also available in the 1INFO storage device.

This is a translation into English of the original in Italian. The Italian text shall prevail over the English version.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Special Projects

External Relations

Gilberto Borghi

Elena Peri

Eugenio Tangerini

Tel. (+39) 059/2022194

Tel. (+39) 059/2021774

Tel. (+39) 059/2021330

gilberto.borghi@bper.it

elena.peri@bper.it

eugenio.tangerini@bper.it

BPER Banca S.p.A, head office in Modena, via San Carlo, 8/20 - Tax Code, VAT number and Modena Companies Register no. 01153230360 - Share capital Euro 1,443,925,305 ABI Code 5387.6 - Register of Banks no. 4932 - Member of the Interbank Deposit Guarantee Fund and of the National Guarantee Fund - Parent Company of the BPER Banca S.p.A. Banking Group - Register of Banking Groups no. 5387.6 - Tel. 059.2021111 - Telefax 059.2022033 - e-mail:bpergroup@bper.it- Certified e-mail (PEC): bper@pec.gruppobper.it - www.bper.it -

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

BPER Banca S.p.A. published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 17:03:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BPER BANCA S.P.A.
01:04pSECURITISATION OF THE &LDQUO;SPRING& : sale of the mezzanine and junior securiti..
PU
06/30Intesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer
RE
06/26Intesa maintains profit goal even if unable to merge with UBI
RE
06/17Italy's Intesa nears decision on UBI bid launch after insurance OK
RE
06/15Intesa, BPER revise terms to try to clear antitrust hurdles to UBI deal
RE
06/15Intesa, BPER revise terms to try to clear antitrust hurdles to UBI deal
RE
06/15Intesa, BPER Banca Revise Agreement on Asset Disposal as Part of UBI Deal -- ..
DJ
06/15BPER SEES CASH CALL OF 600-700 MILLI : sources
RE
06/15Intesa Reaches Agreement With BPER Banca on Asset Disposal as Part of UBI Dea..
DJ
06/15BPER Banca Approves Revised Deal for Intesa's Takeover of UBI -- Reuters
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 370 M 2 676 M 2 676 M
Net income 2020 188 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 1,78%
Capitalization 1 166 M 1 318 M 1 316 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 13 780
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
BPER Banca S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPER BANCA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,84 €
Last Close Price 2,24 €
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alessandro Vandelli Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Pietro Ferrari Chairman
Roberto Ferrari Chief Financial Officer
Elisabetta Gualandri Independent Non-Executive Director
Mara Bernardini Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPER BANCA S.P.A.-50.01%1 318
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.85%289 422
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.50%273 306
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.12%212 172
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.82%205 265
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.11%150 344
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group