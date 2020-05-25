bpost : New activity report shows how bpost Group embraces innovation and takes control of its future

Log in
05/25/2020 | 06:28am EDT
New activity report shows how bpost Group embraces innovation and takes control of its future bpost Group has published its new activity report. In it, the international group explains how it plans to take control of its future by investing in people, innovation, digitalisation and its role in society.

In its activity report bpost Group also explains how it deals with less well-known facets of its activities, in Belgium and worldwide. For example, how CEO Jean-Paul Van Avermaet sees digitalisation not only as a threat but also as an opportunity. And how the company is embracing innovation by experimenting, among other things, with artificial intelligence in the parcel sorting process. bpost Group also explains why it is an essential partner in the continued development of e-commerce. Due to Radial's potential for bridging the gap between Europe and North America. And due to its role in delivering cross-border parcels from e-commerce giants to consumers.

External experts like Peter Hinssen and Frederik Anseel explain how they see the future of the postal industry.

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet, CEO of bpost Group:

'bpost Group, of course, comprises all the many employees around the world who bring people and companies together, each and every day, by delivering letters, parcels and e-commerce logistics services. But behind the scenes we are investing heavily in innovation, sustainability and digitalisation. Those are essential challenges we are already working on today to ensure we control our own future. We hope this activity report will win the hearts and minds of everyone and show how bpost Group is working today to secure the future.'

Click here to open the website. You can also download the whole report.

Read more

Disclaimer

Bpost SA published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 10:27:06 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 3 878 M
EBIT 2020 203 M
Net income 2020 106 M
Debt 2020 732 M
Yield 2020 6,43%
P/E ratio 2020 6,12x
P/E ratio 2021 6,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 1 120 M
Chart BPOST SA
Duration : Period :
bpost SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BPOST SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,54 €
Last Close Price 5,60 €
Spread / Highest target 69,6%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Paul van Avermaet Chief Executive Officer & Director
François Cornélis Chairman
Leen Geirnaerdt Chief Financial Officer
Nico Cools Chief Information Technology & Digital Officer
Caroline Ven Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BPOST SA-45.63%1 220
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-17.38%83 390
DEUTSCHE POST AG-18.99%37 019
FEDEX CORPORATION-22.62%30 566
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-7.64%11 993
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.36.38%9 912
