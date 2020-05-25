Log in
BPOST SA

(BPOST)
bpost : Q1/2020 roadshow presentation

05/25/2020 | 06:38am EDT

Investor presentation

First quarter 2020

May - June 2020

Investor presentation

First quarter 2020

Contents

Highlights & guidance

1Q20 Highlights - 4

Outlook 2020 - 5

bpost Group at a glance

Investment rationale - 7

Dividend policy - 8

Overview - 9

LT vision & strategic aspirations - 10 Management - 11

Sustainability - 12

Mail & Retail - 13-21

Disclaimer

Parcels & Logistics Eurasia - 22-29 Parcels & Logistics N. America - 30-35

1Q20 results

EBIT bridge - 37

Key financials - 38

Results by segment - 39

Mail & Retail - 40 & 41

Parcels & Logistics Eurasia - 42 & 43 Parcels & Logistics N. America - 44 & 45 Corporate - 46

Cash flow - 47

Balance sheet - 48

Financing Structure & Liquidity - 49

Additional Info

Key financials FY19 - 51 Results by segment FY19 - 52 Relationship with State - 53 USO & SGEI - 54 European mail market - 55 Key contacts - 56

Financial Calendar

13.05.2020

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

04.08.2020 (17.45 CET)

Quarterly results 2Q20

03.11.2020 (17:45 CET)

Quarterly results 3Q20

More on corporate.bpost.be/investors

This presentation is based on information published by bpost Group in its First Quarter 2020 Interim Financial Report made available on May, 4th 2020 at 5.45pm CET and in its 2019 Annual Report available on corporate.bpost.be/investors. This information forms regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007. The information in this document may include forward-looking statements1, which are based on current expectations and projections of management about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of the Company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance is given that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. They speak only as at the date of the Presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. This material is not intended as and does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities.

1 as defined among others under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

2

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Highlights 1Q20 Guidance 2020

Highlights of 1Q20

1Q20 above expectations excluding COVID-19

1Q20

Group operating income

€ 934.6m

Group adjusted

EBIT

€ 75.6m

8.1% EBIT margin

Mail & Retail

€ 65.2m

13.0% EBIT margin

  • Total operating income at € 500.0m (-5.2%) driven by COVID-19 impact on Advertising Mail & on retail and by deconsolidation of Alvadis
  • Underlying mail volume decline at -9.9% driven by cancelled advertising campaigns (COVID-19)
  • Adjusted EBIT decline (-29.6%) from COVID-19 mail evolution and additional opex. M&R COVID-19 impact: € -14.4m

Parcels & Logistics Eurasia

€ 16.9m

7.9% EBIT margin

  • Total operating income at
    • 213.5m (+8.5%), mainly driven by Parcels BeNe (+19.8%). Significant negative impact in Cross- border of COVID-19.
  • Parcels BeNe organic volumes +20.5%
  • Adjusted EBIT, excl. 1Q19 VAT recovery, YoY negative evolution of terminal dues settlements & COVID-19, up
    • +4.5m (+31%) operationally. PaLo EA COVID-19 impact: € -1.8m

Parcels & Logistics N. Am.

€ -7.4m

-2.8% EBIT margin

  • Total operating income at
    • 261.3m (+14.3%) fully driven by E-commerce logistics, in particular growth at Radial from existing customers and new business signed in 2019
  • Adjusted EBIT increase

    • (€ +0.4m) driven by positive evolution of E-commerce logistics (mainly Radial), to a large extent offset by continued margin pressure in International mail. PaLo NA COVID-19 impact:
    • -0.3m

1Q20 COVID-

19 impact1 on Group EBIT estimated at € -16.7m

2020 outlook overruled by COVID-19

1 All COVID-19 impacts mentioned in this presentation are best effort estimates based on actuals

4

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Outlook for 2020 overruled by COVID-19

Outlook FY20

Updated full-year guidance will be issued as soon as the full quantitative impact of COVID-19 can be accurately and reliably estimated. bpost Group is not in position to do so to date.

March and

-19

on

COVID

issued excluding

Outlook

by

overruled

as

202017,

Mail & Retail

Total operating income up to -5%

‐ -9% to -11% underlying Domestic Mail volume decline

‐ Approved mail pricing impact of +5.1%

8-10% adjusted EBIT margin

Parcels & Logistics

Parcels & Logistics

Eurasia

N. Am.

Low teens % growth in total

Mid-single-digit % growth in

operating income

total operating income

6-8% adjusted EBIT margin

Adjusted EBIT margin positive up

to 2%

Group

Low single-digit % growth in total operating income

Adjusted EBIT between

€ 240-270m

Gross capex up to € 200m

Dividend

Current dividend policy of 85% of BGAAP net result is suspended.

A new dividend policy will be decided by the Board when the longer term

since

Mail volume impact:

Parcels BeNe YoY volume growth

So far, client volumes met

impacts

lockdown

Advertising > -60%

>20% and strongly trending

expectations; limited operational

Transactional: impacted to

upwards

disruptions

-19

lesser extent

Cross-border significantly

Additional costs for health &

Additional costs (safety &

impacted by reduced air freight

safety currently less than ~€ 1m

March

in

premium): ~€ 5.0m on a monthly

capacity and closure of

on a monthly basis, might go up

1Q20 observed

basis

international borders

COVID

startof

bpost Belgium absenteeism

Additional costs (safety, premium,

doubled at the start of the crisis

absenteeism & transport):

in March

~€ 1.5m on a monthly basis

We strive to reduce gross capex by at least € 50m to € 150m maximum

impact of the COVID-19 crisis becomes clear.

5

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

bpost Group

at a glance

bpost Group offers a strong investment rationale

at a glance - Group

bpost Group aims at being a responsible company, delivering a sustainable dividend to its shareholders

What?

We continue to transform the mail and proximity business in the home market to sustain solid cashflows

We develop sustainable activities in the high growth e-commerce logistics & parcels business in our Belgium/Netherlands home market and key geographies in Europe and North America

How?

Multiple levers for

Experienced

Growth in

A solid balance

transformation of

management

e-commerce

sheet with single

the legacy

team with

logistics &

'A' credit rating

business: natural

embedded

parcels: aspired

attrition,

financial discipline

sizeable share of

alternating

and a strong

revenues

distribution

business

model, stable and

transformation

predictable

track record

regulation,

network

optimization,…

7

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

We create value for shareholders

Capital allocation and dividend policy are under review

Dividend Policy

  • IPO dividend policy until 2019: Minimum 85% of BGAAP net profit of the mother company bpost SA/NV (unconsolidated). This policy is now suspended
  • Dividend on FY19 results limited to interim dividend due to COVID-19 crisis
  • Updated dividend policy: A new dividend policy will be decided by the Board when the longer term impact of the COVID-19 crisis becomes clear

Dividend is constrained by net results of a given year (in BGAAP) + distributable reserves

Distributable reserves (€ 199m end 2019)

built gradually as from 2013, primarily to neutralize the non-recurring impact of exceptional costs

at a glance - Group

1.13

1.26

1.29

1.31

1.31

1.31

0.22

0.24

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.20

0.62

0.93

1.04

1.05

1.06

1.06

1.06

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Pay-out ratio

91%

85%

90%

85%

90%

100%

72%

Final gross DPS (€)

Interim gross DPS (€)

8

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

A diversified mail operator with a footprint in e-commerce logistics

at a glance - Group

€ 3,837.2m1

€ 310.8m

revenues

8.1%

EBIT

€ 537.0m

€ 181.2m

14.0%

net profit

EBITDA

35,377

average

# FTE & interims

Mail & Retail

  • 1,897m
    49%

Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia

  • 813m
    21%

Parcels & Logistics North America

  • 1,098m
    29%

Transactional mail

Advertising mail

Press

Proximity and convenience retail network

Value added services

Parcels Be-Ne

E-commerce logistics

Cross-border

E-commerce logistics

International mail

Revenues

% of total

€ 748m

19%

€ 236m

6%

€ 344m

9%

€ 465m

12%

€ 104m

3%

€ 381m

10%

€ 133m

3%

€ 300m

8%

€ 1,018m

26%

€ 87m

2%

2019 figures (adjusted)

1 49.4% Mail & Retail, 21.2% Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia, 28.6% Parcels & Logistics North America and 0.8% Corporate revenue

9

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Long-term vision & strategic aspirations

at a glance - Group

"Beyond mail, be an efficient global e-commerce logistics player anchored in Belgium"

1

Mail services to citizens and State remain core and will continue to generate profit with a more adapted distribution model

2

Drive profitable growth in Parcels BeNe and further develop e-commerce logistics in Europe

3

Optimize Radial to deliver in the promising North American e-commerce market

10

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Our experienced management team has responsibilities down to the bottom-line

at a glance - Group

Jean-Paul Van Avermaet

Luc Cloet

Kathleen Van Beveren

Henri de Romrée

Group CEO

CEO Mail & Retail

CEO Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia

CEO Parcels & Logistics North

America

Mark Michiels

Leen Geirnaerdt

Dirk Tirez

Nico Cools

CHRO

CFO

CLO

CIO

11

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Sustainability is at the heart of our activities

3-pillar CSR strategy linked to United Nations

at a glance - Group

People

Proximity

Planet

we care about our

we are close to the

we strive to reduce our

employees and engage

society

impact on the

them

environment

Shared Value Creation

  • Continuity of our business
  • Employee satisfaction and engagement
  • Customer satisfaction

Employee health &

To our community

Green fleet

safety

To our suppliers

Green buildings

Employee training and

To our customers

Waste management

talent development

through our services

Ethics & diversity

Social dialogue

Selected awards and recognition

  • IPC EMMS Scorecard 2019 (sector index): #3
  • EcoVadis (clients index): Gold rating
  • Ethibel Indexes: reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe since 19/03/2018
  • Sustainalytics: score 17.7% (low risk)
  • MSCI: Score A
  • Vigeo Eiris: 91% (sector average: 71%)
  • ISS: Governance Score: 5, Environment Score: 1, Social Score: 3
  • Carbon Disclosure Project: Score B (peer average C)

Ambitious CO2 reduction targets

  • Since 2007 bpost Group has cut its CO2 emissions by almost 40%
  • Target of reducing CO2 emissions from activities by at least 20% by 2030
  • By 2030, at least 50% of vehicles will be fully electric

12

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Mail & Retail

at a glance

Sub-segments

Transactional mail

Advertising mail

Press

Proximity and convenience retail network

Value added services

Total

13

Revenues 2019, €m

748

236

344

465

104

1,897

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

at a glance - M&R

Key facts & figures

~7.1m

letters handled daily

~20.1k

operational FTEs

Servicing 5m

letter boxes

5

industrial sorting centers

~2,300

points of presence in Belgium

Key value drivers for Mail & Retail

Key value drivers

From

Speed of mail volume decline

-7.9%

in 2019

Share of mail volume decline compensated

18-45%

through price increase

over 2014-2017

Renegotiation/retendering of future 6th

Three contracts

Management contract and press concessions

until end 2020;

compensation contractually set

Evolution of operating model

Fixed D+1

(mail collect and distribution)

based model

(everywhere, everyday)

1 58% in 2019

14

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

at a glance - M&R

To

Between 9% - 11%

in 2020 (ex-COVID-19)

>50%1

Extension

Of the 2 press concessions until end 2022

Expected agreement

on 7th Management contract

Flexible, differentiated offering

(prior vs. non-prior.)

Domestic mail volume decline expected to accelerate from

at a glance - M&R

-7.9% in 2019 up to ~-9% to -11% in 2020 (ex-COVID-19impact)

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 20191 1Q20

Underlying change

-4.2%

in domestic mail volume

-4.4%

-5.0%

-5.0%

-5.8%

-5.8%

-7.9%

-9.9%

Transactional mail

-3.7%

-5.0%

-5.3%

-5.9%

-8.1%

-5.7%

-9.2%

-8.8%

1.5%

Advertising mail

-9.1%

-3.0%

-4.9%

-3.0%

-7.2%

-4.7%

-16.5%

Press

-3.0%

-2.8%

-2.8%

-2.8%

-3.7%

-3.8%

-5.2%

-6.5%

1 As of start FY19 Transactional Mail excludes outbound and Press includes Ubiway press distribution

15

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Key drivers

  • E-substitutionat large corporates and SMEs
  • Intensifying competition in advertising media
  • Shift to digital for newspapers & magazines
  • Service level elasticity
    from the implementation of the Alternating Distribution Model

Regulatory aspects

Designated provider of the Universal Service Obligation until end 20231

  • Collection, sorting, transport and distribution of postal items up to 2kg and single piece postal packages up to 10kg
  • Collect and deliver 5x per week
  • Cover full territory of Belgium for collection and delivery of items belonging to universal service
  • Apply uniform tariffs and an identical service across the territory

4 key contracts with the Belgian State

  • Management contract for the provision of the USO (2019-2023)
  • 6th Management Contract (2016-2020):for the provision of certain SGEIs, i.e. maintenance of retail network, cash at counter, cash payment of pensions at home
  • 2 press concessions (2016-2020 extended for 2 years until end 2022): (1) for distribution of periodicals and (2) for distribution of newspapers

at a glance - M&R

Postal law of 10 February 2018 provides stable & predictable mail pricing framework

  • Single piece mail & USO parcels falling within "small user basket" are subject to a price cap
    • Price cap2 = inflation - (volume evolution + cost reduction factor x efficiency gains sharing factor)
  • Volume and operational discounts allowed for other USO products (bulk)
  • Price increases done in practice on a yearly basis: +4.4% on average in 2019 on all domestic mail items; +5.1% on average for 2020
  1. Refer to slide 53 for more details
  2. Exact formula: Price cap = health index April n-1/health index April n-2 * (1 - [expected volume decline/(expected volume decline +1)] - 2.8%*33%) - 1

16

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

New Postal Law (Effective as of February 10, 2018)

at a glance - M&R

provides stable and predictable regulatory framework to increase prices in context of accelerating mail volume decline

Drivers of the price cap formula

Description

Inflation

Volume decline

Efficiency gains

Compensation for inflation

mail volume decline

efficiency gains target

Compensation for

Mechanism to share 1/3 of the

with consumers

Correlation

Higher inflation results in

Larger mail volume decline results

Constant and fixed by law

to price cap

larger allowed price increase

in larger allowed price increase

Calculation

Ratio of the health index as

[V/(V+1)] with V as the expected

Fixed by the law at 0.9%

logic

n-1 and n-2

User Basket

gains target)

measured in April of the years

negative volume trend on the Small

(i.e., 1/3 of 2.8% efficiency

Illustrative example assuming 2% inflation and -6% average volume decline:

-

0.9% ]

Price cap1: 7.6% = 102%

x

[ 106.4%

1 Detailed formula: Price cap = (1 + inflation) * (1 - [V/(V+1)] - 0.9%) - 1, giving for the above example the following calculation (1+2%) * (1 - [-6%/(-6%+1)] - 0.9%) - 1 = 7.6%

17

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Price increase and mix effects expected to compensate >50% of mail volume decline

at a glance - M&R

Volume and price/mix impact on revenue €m

Domestic mail volume

Domestic mail price/mix

%

Share of volume effect compensated by price/mix

72%

45%

30%

31%

18%

>50%

67

68

71

60

57

42

27

20

21

13

2013

14

15

16

17

2018-191

Price increase on small

Building on the New

user basket rejected by

Postal Law for price

1 2018 was at 70%, 2019 was 58%

regulator

regulated products

Key drivers

  • Accelerating domestic mail volume decline
  • New price cap mechanism of Postal Law defining max price increase for small user basket, and serving as guideline for price increase on non-pricecapped products
  • Price increase partly
    offset by shift to less expensive mail products

18

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Management has developed an extended set of cost control options

at a glance - M&R

Operating model

  • Differentiated offering and Alternating Distribution Model
  • Take measures to address absenteeism

Industrial Mail

Collect &

Centers

Transport

• Optimize mail

• Align number of red

sorting centers

boxes to mail

footprint

volume decline

• Pursue continuous

• Stop collect on

improvement

Saturday and

increase flexibility of

pick-up, delivery

and dispatch timing

constraints

• Transport

optimization (fill-in

rate and routes)

Distribution

FTE Unit cost

• Introduce new

• Further optimize FTE

generation of

mix

Georoute and time

potential

management

  • Simplify process for selected transactions
  • Enhance customer experience and productivity through digital (e.g., consumer preferences)

19

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

A differentiated offering enables a new distribution model to accommodate changing customer needs

at a glance - M&R

Differentiated offering

Alternating Distribution Model

as of January 1st 2019

as of mid-March 2020

Optimizing drop density

Share of houses receiving mail on any given day, %

D+1

Mail

Available to consumers

Adjusted "day certain" distribution

who need D+1 delivery

frequency: in a given street, mail will be

distributed on selective days of the week

D+1 delivery will remain available

as a separate product ("Prior")

Model until mid-March 2020:

everywhere, everyday

~70

~55 <50

ADM:

D+3 combined

with D+1 ~70

Within D+3

Parcels

Service level agreement (SLA)

D+1 offering

No

"within 3 days"

Newspapers

change

Same day delivery

1 Based on a bpost SA/NV study with 1,000 households & 500 businesses (< 200FTE) interviewed in February 2015

20

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

2004

2018

2022

2022

Acceptance for D+3-41

Individuals

94%

Professionals

~92%

Labor cost will benefit from decrease of mail related FTEs and optimized employee mix

at a glance - M&R

Operational FTE evolution1

Age pyramid

Average FTEs and interims, '000

Headcount bpost SA/NV per age, 31/12/19

18.8

19.3

20.0

20.1

9,633

9,739

Allocated

80-85%

6,787

to mail

Allocated

to parcels

15-20%

2016

17

18

19

0-39

40-49

50+

Non pay-scale contractuals Pay-scale contractuals Civil servants

Natural attrition

Average natural attrition is expected to range from 1,200 to 1,300 FTEs/year

Operational FTE mix evolution1

Average cost per contract type1

Indexed

Other

8%

10%

10%

9%

Contractual

18%

17%

17%

16%

Contractual

~95

Auxiliary

34%

39%

42%

47%

postman

Auxiliary

~74

postman

Civil servant

39%

35%

31%

28%

Civil servant

100

16

17

18

19

1 bpost SA/NV scope, excluding retail network

21

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Parcels & Logistics Europe and Asia

at a glance

at a glance - PaLo Eurasia

Sub-segments

Parcels BeNe

E-commerce logistics

Cross-border

Revenues 2019 (€m)

381

133

300

  • Last-mile B2C delivery in the Benelux
  • Total of ~74m parcels in 2019
  • Mostly fulfilment & transport activities in Europe spread over 11 locations
  • Activities include Radial EU, Active Ants and DynaFix
  • International mail & parcels
  • Majority of cross-border volume is inbound mail and parcels from Europe and Asia

Key facts & figures Peak days of up to

480k parcels in December

Fulfilment footprint

covers 11 locations across 6 countries in Europe

3 main cross-border activity centers

Total

813

i.e. Brussels brucargo, Heathrow UK and Hong Kong

22

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Key value drivers for Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia

at a glance - PaLo Eurasia

Sub-segments

Parcels BeNe

Key value drivers

Ability to capture profitable growth in a competitive environment

BeNe-wideoffering addressing customer requirements

Optimized last-mile operations based on parcels characteristics and in line with delivery requirements

From

Volume growth rate of 20-30% with price/mix effect up to -6% over 2016-2018

Focus on Belgium (sales force, contracts, DHL partnership)

Parcel hubs where enough density

To

Double-digit volume growth rate, address price/mix

BeNe-wide approach

Flexible parcels distribution footprint in close collaboration with Mail & Retail

E-commerce logistics

Cross-border

Ability to organically capture market growth of ~10% p.a. (vs. in-sourcing,pan-European players)

Develop international cross-border parcels, also across continents

Ability to maintain international mail volume

E-commerce logistics in PL, NL & BE and DynaFix

Natural business evolution

Increase scale & skills by leveraging capabilities of Radial US and Active Ants

Developing international parcel flows driven by growing e-commerce activity

23

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Four strategic initiatives for Parcels BeNe

Focus on 4 strategic initiatives

Integrated

Differentiate

Attract key foreign

BeNe offering

pricing policy

e-commerce players

Dedicated, specialized

Strategic pricing initiatives

Partnerships with

sales force

e-commerce players

Integrated commercial

E2E service offering

offers

("gateway to Europe")

  • Partnership with DHL Parcels

24

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

at a glance - PaLo Eurasia

Convenience

& Cost leadership

  • Increased convenience through improved receiver journey and additional pick- up drop-offlockers (KPI: Net Promoter Score)
  • Flexible distribution footprint in close collaboration with Mail & Retail
  • Increase sorting capacity
  • Fulfilment infrastructure
  • Transport optimization
  • Digital excellence

We have an established position in the Belgian B2C/C2C parcels market

at a glance - PaLo Eurasia

2019e parcel market1: 100% = € 1.6bn

B2C

B2B

C2C

CAGR 2018-20e1, %

~12%

0-4%

B2C / C2X

B2B

  1. Source: Effigy

Unique selling proposition

Offer best last-mileand broadest delivery options, supported by acquisitions and partnerships:

  • Home delivery 7/7 & evening delivery, including high-end deliveries (2-man)
  • ~2,300 pick-up & drop-off points
  • ~250 parcel lockers in Belgium
  • Click & Collect
  • Non-exclusivepartnerships with DPDHL for B2C parcel delivery into Belgium (from Germany/France & Benelux)

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Partnership with DHL Parcels NL allows to cover the full

at a glance - PaLo Eurasia

BeNe region and to capture important cross-border flows

Launched in June 2018

Purchasing behavior

NL is the most important import country to BE (~20% of import flows)

BE consumers mainly buy from NL players such as Bol.com and Coolblue

Large NL-basede-commerce players

Looking for a BeNe wide offering with regards to last-mile

Benchmarking prices on a BeNe level

Competitive offering

Very competitive & dynamic region with many large players such as PostNL, DHL, DPD, FedEx

26

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

The parcels operating model will be continuously optimized

Optimize distribution cost

Evolve towards dedicated

using drop density of mail

parcel infrastructure to match

rounds

customer requirements

at a glance - PaLo Eurasia

Increase sorting capacity

  • Maximize parcels in mail rounds
  • Cost advantage due to higher drop density leading to lower unit costs
  • Nationwide Parcel distribution footprint to accommodate distribution of parcels that are not in mail rounds
  • Benefits for customer proximity and special services e.g. late-inservices, "large scale" evening distribution or same day distribution
  • Increase sorting capacity in the existing centers of Brussels, Ghent & Antwerp to cope with increasing volume (optimizing sorting footprint mail & parcels)
  • Use technology (e.g. address recognition)

27

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Supported by acquisitions, bpost Group has initial assets

at a glance - PaLo Eurasia

along the entire value chain of e-commerce logistics

1

Order

  • Order management
  • Payment services, tax services and fraud prevention

4

Customer Care

  • Phone, email, social media & chat support
  • Advanced analytics

28

Realtime

technology

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

2

Fulfilment

  • Order reception in warehouses in the proximity of clients
  • Preparation for shipment

3

Delivery

  • Hybrid transport network for high-endand urgent delivery
  • Last-miledelivery

E-commerce logistics activities in Europe can be

at a glance - PaLo Eurasia

developed thanks to an already strong European footprint

The

UK Netherlands

Germany

Belgium Poland

Italy

Cold chain facility

Fulfilment sites

Personalized logistics

29

11

~1,100

fulfilment centers /

Employees

facilities

6

~€ 133m

Countries

2019 revenue

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

E-commerce logistics in Europe has 2 complementary

at a glance - PaLo Eurasia

engines of growth i.e. Radial Europe and Active Ants

1

Type of clients

E-tailers & click-and-mortar (omnichannel)

Pure e-tailers

Size of clients

Medium/large

Small/medium

Level of automation

Lower, depends on client

High (AutoStore + automated packaging)

Level of Customization

High, product and price tailored by client

Very low

Current locations

UK, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy and Poland

The Netherlands

Leveraging knowledge and

Leveraging NL success story

experience from Radial US

in other European countries

1 Including Landmark Global and Belgium fulfilment

30

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Parcels & Logistics North America

at a glance

at a glance - PaLo N. Am.

Sub-segments

Revenues 2019, €m

E-commerce logistics1

1,008

International Mail2

89

Total

1,098

US e-commerce logistics provider fulfilling 72m parcels p.a. with proven client base, IT infrastructure and capabilities along the E2E value chain

International mail solutions and catalogue fulfilment through US companies

Capabilities to support mid-sized e-tailersto expand cross-border and last-mile distribution in Canada and Australia

Objective

  • Growth engine for bpost Group, to be a leading e-commercelogistics player in US
  • Grow with cross-border commerce
  • International mail providers delivering profit through infrastructure optimization
  1. Radial North America, Landmark Global, Apple Express and FDM
  2. MSI, Imex, Mail Inc. = The Mail Group

31

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Acquisition of US-based Radial on 16 November 2017

Acquisition rationale

Our growth

  • Integrated e-commerce logistics provides access to a larger and more attractive profit pool
  • Radial as growth engine and key profit contributor

Presence in the US and Europe

  • Strengthen US position building on presence with Landmark Global
  • Scale bpost Group's e-commerce logistics capabilities in the Benelux and Europe

Strong growth of e-commerce

  • e-commerceis growing rapidly with US being an attractive and advanced space (+15% p.a. growth of online retail over 2004-2022e)
  • Transatlantic e-commerce is growing at >25% p.a. with 20% of European parcels coming from the US

Knowledge and experience

  • Knowledge and experience of the e-commerce logistics chain increase exponentially with the acquisition of an experienced player

at a glance - PaLo N. Am.

Key acquisition data Radial Global

  • Enterprise Value: $ 820m
  • Sales 2017: $ 1,082m
  • EBITDA 2017: $ 57m (5.3% margin)
  • 100% acquisition of the shares
  • Financed through a € 650m 8-year bond issue carrying a coupon of 1.25% (issued 4 July 2018)

Key indicators for Radial North America

  • TCV of new business went from $ 217m in 2018 to $ 385m in 2019
  • ~7,100 average # of FTEs & interims (2019)
  • 24 fulfilment centers (mainly US)

32

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Radial North America offers multiple services across the entire e-commerce logistics value chain

at a glance - PaLo N. Am.

Revenues

Radial North

Description and key strengths

share %

America assets

Payment, Tax,

Fraud Zero software

Processing global payments,

98.3% approval rate vs. 97.1% industry average

Technology

and Fraud

maximizing successful authorization

1.6% manual review rate vs. 25% industry average

12,500 Dropship suppliers

and reconciling tax districts and

Technology

in-storepick-up

< 12 weeks to deployment vs. competition 4-6 months

Prevention

17%

global duties

Omnichannel

8,700 Stores with fulfilment

Optimizing efficiency of order

Ability to handle complex orders

management, ship-from-store and

Scalability of technology

Warehousing &

24 fulfilment sites

Adapting warehouse management

80%+ orders shipped day 0

fulfilment

in North America

and parcels preparation to

~100% US coverage

e-commerce with pragmatic

Operations

automation

Experience of scaling employees / workforce up to ~20k

74%

peak capacity

Freight

100%

Managing a large network of carriers

Rates 5-15%cheaper than in-sourcing for mid-sized players

Management

Asset light

for a seamless customer experience

Clients reached in 2.4 days on average

Customer Care

9%

3,400+

Having a single view of customer's

Advanced data analytics

Seats across 4 sites

history and profile combined with

leading self-service tech

33

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Radial North America market dynamics and competitive landscape

at a glance - PaLo N. Am.

Online revenue e-tailers, US

$ 680bn1 expected US online retail revenue in 2020

Addressable e-commerce logistics sector

~$ 680bn total

Radial's target

$ 45-57bn

US online Retail

audience

addressable

e-commerce

e-commerce

e-commerce

revenue

logistics

$ 225-230bn

$ 2,000m

$ 20m

  • Mid-marketsegment
    ($ 20-200m online revenue)
  • Enterprise segment ($ 200-600m)
  • Some selected key accounts ($ 600m-$ 2bn)

Independent e-commerce logistics providers

Omnichannel

Fulfilment

Freight

Customer Care

& PT&F

1 Source: Forrester Data, Online Retail Forecast, 2020

34

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Positive commercial development at Radial and financial results in line with expectations

at a glance - PaLo N. Am.

Commercially heading in the right direction

  • We continue to reap benefits from our customer-focused approach, strong new signings in 2019, along with continued improvement in NPS. Strong 2019 peak with a double-digit increase in shipped parcels vs. 2018.
  • Starting in 2Q18 and continuing in FY19, we are seeing a positive contract renewal cycle for existing clients.
  • New contracts signed had a TCV of $ 385m for FY19, which was above target and above the previous 3 years ($ 150m in 2016 and 2017, $ 217m in 2018).
  • Positive TCV development continued through 1Q20.

FY19 results in line with expectations

  • Good end of year 2019 peak management, with productivity gains partly offset by higher costs related to maintaining a sufficient labor pool within a tight US labor market.

FY18 & FY19 results impacted, as expected, by:

  • Churn (mostly in Fulfilment & Transport) and repricing, with revenue growth from new and existing customers not compensating revenue loss from clients terminating with Radial.
  • Webstore business phase-out complete, impacting FY18 EBITDA by $ -21.2m and FY19 EBITDA by $ -2.6m. Final client exits tailing off in 3Q19.

35

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

1Q20 Results

COVID-19 drove 1Q20 EBIT decline through significant

1Q20

Advertising Mail drop and Group-wide additional costs

€ million

95.8

5.5

-20.2

-27.4

75.6

8.0

4.6

-1.2

0.4

90.4

71.0

Adjusted1

Reported

EBIT

Mail &

PaLo

PaLo

Corporate

EBIT

1Q19

Retail

Eurasia

N. America

1Q20

1 Adjusted previously called Normalized, change of terminology "Adjusted" in order to align the label of this APM to the ESMA guidelines, definition and approach remain unchanged. Adjusted excludes items that are non-recurring in nature and significant (> € 20m). All profits or losses on disposal of activities are adjusted whatever the amount they represent, as well as the amortization and impairment on the intangible assets recognized throughout the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) of the acquisitions. Reversals of provisions whose addition had been excluded from income are also adjusted whatever the amount they represent.

37

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Key financials 1Q20

€ million

Reported

Adjusted

1Q19

1Q20

1Q19

1Q20

% ↑

Total operating income

906.8

934.6

906.8

934.6

3.1%

Operating expenses

755.7

797.4

755.7

797.4

5.5%

EBITDA

151.1

137.2

151.1

137.2

-9.2%

Depreciation & Amortization

60.7

66.1

55.3

61.5

11.3%

EBIT

90.4

1

71.0

95.8

1

75.6

-21.0%

Margin (%)

10.0%

7.6%

10.6%

8.1%

Financial result

-7.5

-4.3

-7.5

-4.3

Profit before tax

81.5

71.5

86.9

76.1

-12.4%

Income tax expense

31.3

1

23.6

31.8

1

23.8

Net profit

50.2

47.9

55.1

52.2

-5.1%

FCF

186.1

2

194.2

195.4

2

246.2

26.0%

Net Debt at 31 March

613.1

619.9

613.1

619.9

1.1%

Capex

15.7

20.5

15.7

20.5

31.0%

Average # FTEs and interims

33,966

34,695

33,966

34,695

2.1%

38

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

1Q20

  1. Amortization of intangibles recognized during PPA is adjusted, leading to increase in EBIT (€ +4.6m) and income tax expense (€ +0.2m)
  2. Adjusted FCF excludes the cash Radial receives on behalf of its customers for performing billing services

Results by segment 1Q20

1Q20

€ million

M&R

PaLo Eurasia

PaLo N. Am.

Corp

Eliminations

Group

External operating income

457.8

210.5

259.9

6.4

0.0

934.6

Intersegment operating income

42.2

3.0

1.4

90.4

-137.1

0.0

Total operating income

500.0

213.5

261.3

96.8

(137.1)

934.6

Operating expenses

413.8

192.2

250.9

77.5

-137.1

797.4

EBITDA

86.1

21.3

10.4

19.3

137.2

Depreciation & Amortization

21.6

5.1

21.2

18.3

66.1

Reported EBIT

64.6

16.2

-10.8

1.0

71.0

Margin (%)

12.9%

7.6%

-4.1%

1.1%

7.6%

Adjusted EBIT

65.2

16.9

-7.4

1.0

75.6

Margin (%)

13.0%

7.9%

-2.8%

1.1%

8.1%

39

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Top-line decrease driven by COVID-19 impacts on Advertising

1Q20 - M&R

Mail and on retail and by deconsolidation of Alvadis

M&R external

operating income, € million

Domestic Mail

Transactional

Proximity and convenience

1Q19

  1. Transactional
  2. Advertising
  3. Press

Operating income decline at € -17.6m i.e.

486.5

€ +1.0m working days impact, € -29.1m

volume (-9.9% underlying volume decline,

i.e. -7.1% YTD Feb-20,-15.6%Mar-20),

and € +10.5m price/mix.

-2.2

-13.1

1

2

-2.3

3

-8.8% underlying volume decline of which:

-8.1% YTD Feb-20: no change in structural trends, i.e. continued e-substitution by big senders and SMEs, higher acceptance of e-documents at the receivers' side and digitization of C2B communication through smartphone apps.

-10.2%Mar-20: impact from COVID-19 on

smaller administrative mail volumes and

1

registered letters.

retail network

Decrease mainly driven by:

‐ the deconsolidation of Alvadis (€ -7.6m) as of September 2019

‐ COVID-19 impact on Ubiway retail revenues

‐ Decline in banking & finance revenues from low interest rate

environment4

Proximity and 4 convenience retail network

Value added

5 services

1Q20

-13.2

2.2

457.8

Advertising

-16.5% underlying volume decline:

-3.9% YTD Feb-20, better than FY19 at -4.7%, driven by dedicated marketing & sales efforts to re-boost advertising mail.

-39.4%Mar-20 driven by cancelled campaigns from COVID-19 ban on promotions and enforced closure of all

Press

-5.2% underlying volume decline driven by e-substitution and rationalization.

Value added services

Higher revenue from fines and document management.

-28.7

non-essential items stores.

2

3

5

40

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

M&R EBIT impacted by COVID-19 mail evolution and

1Q20 - M&R

additional opex to guarantee continuity of service

€ million

Mail & Retail

1Q19

1Q20

% ↑

External operating income

486.5

457.8

-5.9%

Transactional

195.5

193.3

-1.1%

Advertising

60.9

47.8

-21.5%

Press

88.4

86.1

-2.6%

Proximity and convenience retail network

116.3

103.1

-11.4%

Value added services

25.3

27.5

8.5%

Intersegment operating income

41.1

42.2

2.9%

Total operating income

527.5

500.0

-5.2%

Operating expenses

414.1

413.8

-0.1%

EBITDA

113.4

86.1

-24.0%

Depreciation & Amortization

21.4

21.6

0.9%

Reported EBIT

92.1

64.6

-29.8%

Margin (%)

17.4%

12.9%

Adjusted EBIT

92.6

65.2

-29.6%

Margin (%)

17.6%

13.0%

Average # FTEs and interims

21,882

22,175

1.3%

Additional KPIs

Underlying Mail volume decline

-9.2%

-9.9%

Transactional

-9.8%

-8.8%

Advertising

-7.6%

-16.5%

Press

-8.7%

-5.2%

Key takeaways 1Q20

  • Total operating income decline of € -27.5m primarily driven by domestic mail volume decline and the deconsolidation of Alvadis. Mainly Advertising Mail was significantly impacted by a ban on promotions during the COVID-19 lockdown that started March 18, 2020.
  • Despite COVID-19, operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) remained nearly stable (€ +0.1m). Higher payroll costs from a.o. COVID-19 premium and higher absenteeism were fully compensated by the favorable evolution of the FTE mix, the decrease of material costs from Ubiway Retail (incl. Alvadis deconsolidation impact) and higher recoverable VAT.
  • COVID-19impacted EBIT by an estimated € -14.4m. This is mainly explained by the top-line development on domestic mail as well as additional costs related to a premium for operational staff in duty applicable since March 1st, higher absenteeism and increased health & safety measures.
  • M&R adjusted EBIT declined by € -27.4m to € 65.2m.

41

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Parcels BeNe & E-commerce logistics growth partly offset by COVID-19 impact on Cross-border

1Q20 - PaLo Eurasia

PaLo Eurasia external

operating income, € million

Parcels BeNe

1Q19

Parcels BeNe volume growth of

191.7

+20.5%, higher than YTD Feb-20

17.9% growth, driven by increased

online sales since the March 18,

1

Parcels BeNe

17.3

2020 lockdown (March 2020

volumes up 26.0%).

Parcels BeNe volumes include

continuous positive volume

2

E-commerce

8.5

development at DynaLogic with a

logistics

strong quarter vs 1Q19.

Negative price/mix fully mix-driven.

Cross-border

3

-7.0

1Q20 210.5

+18.7

1

E-commerce logistics

Revenue growth mainly driven by Active Ants organic business development combined with the integration of MCS Fulfilment as from October 1, 2019.

Growth at Radial Europe from new customers gained in 2019.

2

Cross-border

Cross-border revenues impacted by COVID-19 (€ -5.7m). Revenue loss driven by international parcels volume decline and mail volume declines on in- and outbound, with the main impact in March 2020.

Terminal dues settlements showed a negative YoY evolution of € -1.0m.

3

42

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Lower EBIT through COVID-19, 1Q19 additional VAT

1Q20 - PaLo Eurasia

recovery and YoY unfavourable evolution of terminal dues

€ million

Parcels & Logistics Europe and Asia

1Q19

1Q20

% ↑

External operating income

191.7

210.5

9.8%

Parcels BeNe

87.4

104.7

19.8%

E-commerce logistics

30.8

39.3

27.4%

Cross-border

73.5

66.5

-9.6%

Intersegment operating income

5.1

3.0

-40.7%

Total operating income

196.8

213.5

8.5%

Operating expenses

174.8

192.2

10.0%

EBITDA

22.0

21.3

-3.4%

Depreciation & Amortization

5.7

5.1

-10.4%

Reported EBIT

16.3

16.2

-0.9%

Margin (%)

8.3%

7.6%

Adjusted EBIT

18.0

16.9

-6.4%

Margin (%)

9.2%

7.9%

Average # FTEs and interims

3,096

3,435

10.9%

Additional KPIs

Parcels volume growth

16.9%

20.5%

Key takeaways 1Q20

  • Total operating income € +16.7m (+8.5%) primarily driven by Parcels BeNe (€ +17.3m, +19.8%) and E-commerce logistics partly offset by Cross-border largely impacted by COVID-19 (€ -5.7m) and by the unfavourable evolution of terminal due settlements (€ -1.0m).
  • Excluding additional VAT recovery in 1Q19 (€ -2.4m YoY) and the unfavourable evolution of terminal due settlements (€ -0.5m YoY), the operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) increased by € -14.9m (+8.1%), mainly from higher payroll, interim and transport costs driven by Parcels BeNe & E-commerce logistics volume growth, COVID-19 premium and increase in absenteeism, and negative channel mix (higher use of subcontractors).
  • COVID-19had an estimated EBIT impact of € -1.8m, mainly from the partial suspension of Cross-border activities, slightly higher Parcels BeNe revenues offset by the aforementioned additional opex, and increased health & safety measures.
  • Adjusted EBIT decreased by € -1.2m to € 16.9m. Excluding the impacts of the 1Q19 additional VAT recovery, YoY terminal dues settlements (€ -1.4m) and COVID-19, adjusted EBIT would be up € +4.5m (+31%) operationally.

43

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Parcels & Logistics North America driven by 2019 new business and growth at existing clients

1Q20 - PaLo N. Am.

PaLo North America external

operating income, € million

E-commerce logistics

YoY increase of +16.4%, or +13.2%

1Q19

227.2

at constant exchange rate.

Revenue increase mainly driven by

Radial North America recording

growth of existing customers as well

1

E-commerce

as new clients launched in 2019 and

33.5

positive FX development partly

logistics

International

offset by client churn.

2

-0.7

mail

1Q20

259.9

1

1 Combination IMEX, Mail Inc & MSI

+32.8

International mail

Declining revenues at The Mail Group1 (-3.2%) despite positive FX evolution (-6.1% at constant exchange rate).

No material COVID-19 impact in March 2020 yet.

2

44

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Positive EBIT evolution of Radial largely offset by continuing margin pressure in International mail

1Q20 - PaLo N. Am.

€ million

Parcels & Logistics North America

1Q19

1Q20

% ↑

External operating income

227.2

259.9

14.4%

E-commerce logistics

204.5

238.0

16.4%

International mail

22.7

21.9

-3.2%

Intersegment operating income

1.4

1.4

-0.4%

Total operating income

228.5

261.3

14.3%

Operating expenses

222.7

250.9

12.7%

EBITDA

5.9

10.4

77.6%

Depreciation & Amortization

16.9

21.2

25.5%

Reported EBIT

-11.0

-10.8

-2.3%

Margin (%)

-4.8%

-4.1%

Adjusted EBIT

-7.8

-7.4

-4.5%

Margin (%)

-3.4%

-2.8%

Average # FTEs and interims

7,349

7,445

1.3%

Additional KPIs, adjusted

187.2

215.1

Radial North America revenue, $m

14.9%

Radial North America EBITDA, $m

-1.9

4.1

Radial North America EBIT, $m

-15.2

-12.9

Key takeaways 1Q20

  • Total operating income increase of € +32.8m or +14.3% (+11.2% at constant exchange rate) mainly driven by growth at Radial from existing customers and new customers launched in 2019.
  • Operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) increased by € -32.4m (€ -25.8m excl. FX) driven by higher variable costs from volume growth, a slightly negative client mix effect, higher payroll costs and increased D&A from the 3 new fulfilment centers last year. International mail business impacted by YoY increase in transport costs.
  • COVID-19impacted EBIT by an estimated € -0.3m, mainly related to additional health and safety measures.
  • Adjusted EBIT up € +0.4m driven by positive evolution in E-commerce logistics, in particular at Radial. This was largely offset by continuing margin pressure in International mail from higher competition, lower volumes and increased transport costs.

45

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Corporate EBIT increase driven by higher building sales and lower opex

1Q20 - Corporate

€ million

Corporate

1Q19

1Q20

% ↑

External operating income

1.5

6.4

Intersegment operating income

84.7

90.4

6.7%

Total operating income

86.2

96.8

12.3%

Operating expenses

76.4

77.5

1.4%

EBITDA

9.8

19.3

97.6%

Depreciation & Amortization

16.7

18.3

9.0%

Reported EBIT

-7.0

1.0

Margin (%)

-8.1%

1.1%

Adjusted EBIT

-7.0

1.0

Margin (%)

-8.1%

1.1%

Average # FTEs and interims

1,639

1,640

0.1%

Key takeaways 1Q20

  • External revenues up € +4.9m driven by higher building sales (€ +5.2m), partly delays from 2019 which materialized in 1Q20. This was partly offset by lower rental income.
  • Operating expenses (incl. D&A) increased by € -2.6m driven by higher reinvoicing of services to the operational Business Units (€ +5.7m intersegment operating income). Especially for IT- related projects, an increase in demand was noticed. Net of the intersegment operating income, the opex (incl. D&A) was down € +3.1m.
  • COVID-19impacted EBIT by an estimated € -0.2m, mainly related to additional costs for health and safety measures.
  • As a result, adjusted EBIT increased by € +8.0m.

46

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Positive evolution of FCF1 mainly driven by higher cash flow

1Q20

from investing activities through higher building sales

Reported - € million

+

1Q19

1Q20

Delta

Cash flow from operating activities

202.2

203.6

1.4

+

Cash flow from investing activities

-16.1

-9.4

6.7

=

Free cash flow

186.1

194.2

8.1

+

Financing activities

-44.2

-26.6

17.5

=

Net cash movement

141.9

167.6

25.7

Capex

(15.7)

(20.5)

(4.9)

CF from operating activities

CF from investing activities

CF from financing activities

More cash payments related to "due to" Radial's clients: € -42.6m, mainly phasing

Proceeds from buildings sales: € +11.1m

Commercial papers issuance: € +15.6m

Tax assessments on previous years: € +21.3m YoY variance

Higher capital expenditures: € -4.9m

(€ +7.5m positive settlement in 1Q20 vs. € -13.8m in 1Q19)

Excluding the above, CF from operating activities: € +22.8m, of which:

‐ improvement in working capital evolution: € +35.2m, primarily driven by improvement in payables

‐ partly offset by lower operating results

1 Free cash flow = cash flow from operating activities + cash flow from investing activities

47

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Balance Sheet

€ million

Assets

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

PPE

1,133.6

1,120.2

Intangible assets

898.3

904.9

Investments in associates and joint ventures

239.5

234.2

Other assets

41.8

38.8

Trade & other receivables

759.0

583.6

Inventories

34.7

36.8

Cash & cash equivalents

670.2

844.4

Total Assets

3,777.1

3,762.9

Main balance sheet movements

Trade & other receivables decreased due to the settlement of the SGEI receivable and the peak sales of year-end 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents increased mainly due to the settlement of the SGEI compensation.

Trade & other payables decreased due to phasing year-end peak 2019. The decrease was partially offset by the increase of other payables mainly due to the advance payment of the SGEI compensation.

1Q20

€ million

Equity and Liabilities

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Total equity

682.6

731.9

Interest-bearing loans & borrowings (incl. bank overdrafts)

1,449.9

1,464.2

Employee benefits

320.6

319.6

Trade & other payables

1,278.5

1,174.7

Provisions

29.8

30.7

Derivative instruments

1.3

0.5

Other liabilities

14.3

41.3

Total Equity and Liabilities

3,777.1

3,762.9

48

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Financing Structure & Liquidity

€ million

Available Liquidity

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Cash & cash equivalents

670.2

844.4

Cash in network

163.6

156.0

Transit accounts

105.8

45.8

Cash payment transactions under execution

-26.7

-10.8

Bank current accounts

377.4

488.4

Short-term deposits

50.0

165.0

Undrawn revolving credit facilities

375.0

375.0

Syndicated facility - 10/2024

300.0

300.0

Bilateral facility - 06/2024

75.0

75.0

Total Available Liquidity

1,045.2

1,219.4

1Q20

€ million

External Funding

Dec 31, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

Long-ter m

650.0

650.0

Long-term bond1 (1.25% - 07/2026)

Bank loans

183.2

187.1

Amortizing Loan (€ 100m) EIB - 12/2022

18.2

18.2

Term Loan ($ 185m) Bank of America - 07/2022

165.0

168.9

Shor t-ter m

Bank loans: Amortizing Loan (€ 100m) EIB - 12/2022

9.1

9.1

Commercial Papers

164.5

165.2

Total External Funding

1,006.8

1,011.3

Liquidity: Cash & Committed credit lines

Total available liquidity at March 31, 2020 consisted out of € 844.4m cash & cash equivalents of which € 653.4m is readily available on bank current accounts and as short-term deposits.

In addition, bpost Group has 2 undrawn revolving credit facilities for a total amount of € 375.0m.

External Funding & Debt Amortization (excl. IFRS16 lease liabilities)

Out of € 1,011.3m external funding on balance sheet at March 31, 2020:

‐ € 165.2m needs to be repaid or will be rolled over between 2Q20 and 4Q20 (i.e. commercial paper with maturity ranging between 1 to 9 months)

‐ € 9.1m during 4Q20 (i.e. the current portion of the EIB loan).

1 € 650m long-term bond with a carrying amount of € 642.8m, the difference being the re-offer price and issuance fees.

49

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Additional info

Key financials FY19

€ million

Reported

1

Adjusted

FY18

FY19

FY18

FY19

% ↑

FY19 IFRS16

Total operating income

3,850.2

3,837.8

3,850.2

3,837.2

-0.3%

Operating expenses

3,279.1

3,300.2

3,279.1

3,300.2

0.6%

+107.6

EBITDA

571.1

537.6

571.1

537.0

-6.0%

+107.6

Depreciation & Amortization

177.7

247.7

146.8

226.2

-105.3

EBIT

393.4

1

289.9

424.3

1

310.8

-26.7%

+2.3

Margin (%)

10.2%

7.6%

11.0%

8.1%

Financial result

-23.8

-61.5

-23.8

-61.5

-9.7

Profit before tax

381.0

244.3

411.9

265.2

-35.6%

Income tax expense

117.4

1

89.6

121.4

1

92.1

Net profit

263.6

154.7

290.4

173.1

-40.4%

FCF

241.2

2

302.0

231.5

2

288.0

24.4%

+112.3

bpost S.A./N.V. net profit (BGAAP)

262.3

3

172.6

262.3

172.6

-34.2%

Net Debt at 31 December

344.8

779.9

344.8

779.9

+432.3

Capex

114.9

162.3

114.9

162.3

41.2%

Average # FTEs and interims

36,109

35,377

36,109

35,377

1 Unaudited figures

51

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

FY19

  1. Amortization of intangibles recognized during PPA is adjusted, leading to increase in EBIT (€ +21.5m) and income tax expense (€ +2.4m)
  2. Adjusted FCF excludes the cash Radial receives on behalf of its customers for performing billing services
  3. bpost net profit BGAAP excludes Centre Monnaie's profit on disposal:
    Since the sales price will be reinvested, the profit on disposal and related taxation will be spread throughout the depreciation of these reinvestments This lowers the tax costs on the profit on disposal as the statutory tax rate decreased as from 2020 to 25%

Results by segment FY19

FY19

€ million

M&R

PaLo Eurasia

PaLo N. Am.

Corp

Eliminations

Group

External operating income

1,897.1

813.2

1,097.5

30.1

0.0

3,837.8

Intersegment operating income

174.7

17.8

6.8

372.0

-571.2

Total operating income

2,071.7

830.9

1,104.2

402.1

(571.2)

3,837.8

Operating expenses

1,734.2

747.7

1,048.7

340.7

-571.2

3,300.2

EBITDA

337.5

83.2

55.5

61.4

537.6

Depreciation & Amortization

83.7

21.7

71.6

70.8

247.7

Reported EBIT

253.8

61.5

-16.1

-9.3

289.9

Margin (%)

12.3%

7.4%

-1.5%

-2.3%

7.6%

Adjusted EBIT

257.4

65.8

-3.0

-9.3

310.8

Margin (%)

12.4%

7.9%

-0.3%

-2.3%

8.1%

52

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

bpost Group's long-term relationship with the Belgian State

Belgian State

State as a long-term shareholder

  • Belgian State has 51% shares
  • bpost Group's board is composed of
    5 board members and CEO appointed by the Belgian State and 6 independent directors
  • Belgian State supports a regular dividend policy

Shareholder

# shares

Belgian State

102,075,649

Free float

97,925,295

  1. SGEI stands for Services of General Economic Interest cfr. slide 16 and 54
  2. All amounts need to be adjusted for inflation on a cumulated yearly basis

bpost Group provides SGEIs1 on behalf of the State

2016-2020

  • 2 press distribution contracts (newspapers & periodicals)
    - prolonged for 2 years until the end of 2022
  • Sixth management contract for other SGEIs
  • Contractual amounts (excl. inflation2, volume impact & sharing of efficiency gains) of € 261.0m in 2016 (actual amount: € 264.9m), € 260.8m in 2017 (actual amount: € 270.0m), € 257.6m in 2018 (actual amount: € 271.4m), € 252.6m in 2019 (actual amount: € 271.0m) and
    € 245.6m in 2020

Press

Other SGEIs

State as important customer

  • State is a key commercial client to bpost Group
  • Several other agreements in place with the State, such as European license plates (won by bpost Group through tender)

53

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Sixth management contract and press concessions will be renegotiated before 2022

Scope

Universal Service

6th Management Contract

Obligation (USO)

Services not typically associated with mail operators

Collect, sort, transport & distribute letter mail up to

(SGEI), e.g.,

Retail network

2kg, parcels up to 10kg and parcels up to 20kg

(1,300 postal service points of which

from other EU member states

at least 650 post offices)

1 access point per municipality

Cash at Counter

Collect and deliver 5x/week

Election mail (distribution)

Full territory of Belgium

Cash payment of pensions at home

USO pricing constraints

Provide adequate information on USO products

and services

Quality control obligation (95% of prior

mail/parcels D+1, 97% D+2)

USO & SGEI

Press concessions

  • Also part of SGEIs
  • Newspaper early delivery 6x/week
  • Periodical delivery 5x/week
  • Quality control obligation of maximum 7 complaints per 10,000 deliveries
  • FTEs
    • ~1,700 FTEs for newspaper deliveries which are dedicated rounds
    • Delivery of periodicals is integrated in the regular mail rounds

Timing

Complementary management contract granted by

the State

Runs until end of 2023, renewable by consecutive

terms of 5 years

State compensation

possible in case of USO being financial burden

54

Runs until end of 2020

Runs until end of 2022

Notified and validated by European Commission

Notified and validated by European Commission

under State Aid rules

under State Aid rules

€ 271m state compensation in 2019

Amount including inflation, volume variance and sharing of efficiency gains

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

A relatively resilient mail market vs. other European operators

Addressed mail volume per capita 2019

operator level*

European mail market

2008-19 CAGR for addressed mail volumes

as reported by major incumbent European postal operators, percent

1

DE 5

CH

210

-2.2%

5

DE

189

-3.5%

CH 1

11

AU

175

-3.5%

AU 11

10

UK

155

(1)

-4.4%

BE

9

2

FR

136

-5.0%

UK 10

(2)

8

BE

136

-5.4%

SW 3

3

SW

133

-5.7%

FR

2

4

EU

132

-6.0%

EU

NL

102

-8.6%

NL 4

7

IT

45

-9.1%

IT

7

6

DK

42

-12.9%

DK 6

Note: definition of addressed mail may differ by operator

Source: Company information; Annual reports; Investor presentations; IPC; Eurostat

1

Includes addressed mail

5

Includes mail communication and dialogue marketing

2

Includes addressed mail

6

Includes addressed mail

3

Includes addressed mail

7

Includes addressed mail (publishers services excl.)

4

Includes addressed mail

8

Includes addressed mail excluding press

55

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

9

Includes all domestic mail

10 Includes inland addressed mail

11 Includes letter mail and addressed direct mail / media post

(1) 2018 data

*

Excludes domestic competitors

(2) 2008-18 data

Key contacts

Saskia Dheedene

Stéphanie Voisin

Head of Investor Relations

Manager Investor Relations

Email: saskia.dheedene@bpost.be

Email: stephanie.voisin@bpost.be

Direct: +32 (0) 2 276 76 43

Direct: +32 (0) 2 276 21 97

Mobile: +32 (0) 477 92 23 43

Mobile: +32 (0) 478 48 58 71

Address: bpost Group, Centre Monnaie, 1000 Brussels, Belgium

Address: bpost Group, Centre Monnaie, 1000 Brussels, Belgium

56

1Q20 Roadshow presentation

Questions

Disclaimer

Bpost SA published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 10:37:06 UTC
