bpost : Q1/2020 roadshow presentation

Highlights 1Q20 Guidance 2020
Highlights of 1Q20
1Q20 above expectations excluding COVID-19
1Q20
Group operating income
€ 934.6m
Group adjusted
EBIT
€ 75.6m
8.1% EBIT margin
Mail & Retail
€ 65.2m
13.0% EBIT margin
Total operating income at € 500.0m (-5.2%) driven by COVID-19 impact on Advertising Mail & on retail and by deconsolidation of Alvadis
Underlying mail volume decline at -9.9% driven by cancelled advertising campaigns (COVID-19)
Adjusted EBIT decline (-29.6%) from COVID-19 mail evolution and additional opex. M&R COVID-19 impact: € -14.4m
Parcels & Logistics Eurasia
€ 16.9m
7.9% EBIT margin
Total operating income at
213.5m (+8.5%), mainly driven by Parcels BeNe (+19.8%). Significant negative impact in Cross- border of COVID-19.
Parcels BeNe organic volumes +20.5%
Adjusted EBIT, excl. 1Q19 VAT recovery, YoY negative evolution of terminal dues settlements & COVID-19, up
+4.5m (+31%) operationally. PaLo EA COVID-19 impact: € -1.8m
Parcels & Logistics N. Am.
€ -7.4m
-2.8% EBIT margin
Total operating income at
261.3m (+14.3%) fully driven by E-commerce logistics, in particular growth at Radial from existing customers and new business signed in 2019
Adjusted EBIT increase
(€ +0.4m) driven by positive evolution of E-commerce logistics (mainly Radial), to a large extent offset by continued margin pressure in International mail. PaLo NA COVID-19 impact:
-0.3m
1Q20 COVID-
19 impact1 on Group EBIT estimated at € -16.7m
2020 outlook overruled by COVID-19
1 All COVID-19 impacts mentioned in this presentation are best effort estimates based on actuals
4
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Outlook for 2020 overruled by COVID-19
Outlook FY20
Updated full-year guidance will be issued as soon as the full quantitative impact of COVID-19 can be accurately and reliably estimated. bpost Group is not in position to do so to date.
March and
-19
on
COVID
issued excluding
Outlook
by
overruled
as
202017,
Mail & Retail
Total operating income up to -5%
‐ -9% to -11% underlying Domestic Mail volume decline
‐ Approved mail pricing impact of +5.1%
8-10% adjusted EBIT margin
Parcels & Logistics
Parcels & Logistics
Eurasia
N. Am.
Low teens % growth in total
Mid-single-digit % growth in
operating income
total operating income
6-8% adjusted EBIT margin
Adjusted EBIT margin positive up
to 2%
Group
Low single-digit % growth in total operating income
Adjusted EBIT between
€ 240-270m
Gross capex up to € 200m
Dividend
Current dividend policy of 85% of BGAAP net result is suspended.
A new dividend policy will be decided by the Board when the longer term
since
Mail volume impact:
Parcels BeNe YoY volume growth
So far, client volumes met
impacts
lockdown
‐
Advertising > -60%
>20% and strongly trending
expectations; limited operational
‐
Transactional: impacted to
upwards
disruptions
-19
lesser extent
Cross-border significantly
Additional costs for health &
Additional costs (safety &
impacted by reduced air freight
safety currently less than ~€ 1m
March
in
premium): ~€ 5.0m on a monthly
capacity and closure of
on a monthly basis, might go up
1Q20 observed
basis
international borders
COVID
startof
bpost Belgium absenteeism
Additional costs (safety, premium,
doubled at the start of the crisis
absenteeism & transport):
in March
~€ 1.5m on a monthly basis
We strive to reduce gross capex by at least € 50m to € 150m maximum
impact of the COVID-19 crisis becomes clear.
5
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
bpost Group
at a glance
bpost Group offers a strong investment rationale
at a glance - Group
bpost Group aims at being a responsible company, delivering a sustainable dividend to its shareholders
What?
We continue to transform the mail and proximity business in the home market to sustain solid cashflows
We develop sustainable activities in the high growth e-commerce logistics & parcels business in our Belgium/Netherlands home market and key geographies in Europe and North America
How?
Multiple levers for
Experienced
Growth in
A solid balance
transformation of
management
e-commerce
sheet with single
the legacy
team with
logistics &
'A' credit rating
business: natural
embedded
parcels: aspired
attrition,
financial discipline
sizeable share of
alternating
and a strong
revenues
distribution
business
model, stable and
transformation
predictable
track record
regulation,
network
optimization,…
7
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
We create value for shareholders
Capital allocation and dividend policy are under review
Dividend Policy
IPO dividend policy until 2019: Minimum 85% of BGAAP net profit of the mother company bpost SA/NV (unconsolidated). This policy is now suspended
Dividend on FY19 results limited to interim dividend due to COVID-19 crisis
Updated dividend policy: A new dividend policy will be decided by the Board when the longer term impact of the COVID-19 crisis becomes clear
Dividend is constrained by net results of a given year (in BGAAP) + distributable reserves
Distributable reserves (€ 199m end 2019)
built gradually as from 2013, primarily to neutralize the non-recurring impact of exceptional costs
at a glance - Group
1.13
1.26
1.29
1.31
1.31
1.31
0.22
0.24
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.20
0.62
0.93
1.04
1.05
1.06
1.06
1.06
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Pay-out ratio
91%
85%
90%
85%
90%
100%
72%
Final gross DPS (€)
Interim gross DPS (€)
8
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
A diversified mail operator with a footprint in e-commerce logistics
at a glance - Group
€ 3,837.2m1
€ 310.8m
revenues
8.1%
EBIT
€ 537.0m
€ 181.2m
14.0%
net profit
EBITDA
35,377
average
# FTE & interims
Mail & Retail
1,897m
49%
Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia
813m
21%
Parcels & Logistics North America
1,098m
29%
Transactional mail
Advertising mail
Press
Proximity and convenience retail network
Value added services
Parcels Be-Ne
E-commerce logistics
Cross-border
E-commerce logistics
International mail
Revenues
% of total
€ 748m
19%
€ 236m
6%
€ 344m
9%
€ 465m
12%
€ 104m
3%
€ 381m
10%
€ 133m
3%
€ 300m
8%
€ 1,018m
26%
€ 87m
2%
2019 figures (adjusted)
1 49.4% Mail & Retail, 21.2% Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia, 28.6% Parcels & Logistics North America and 0.8% Corporate revenue
9
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Long-term vision & strategic aspirations
at a glance - Group
"Beyond mail, be an efficient global e-commerce logistics player anchored in Belgium"
1
Mail services to citizens and State remain core and will continue to generate profit with a more adapted distribution model
2
Drive profitable growth in Parcels BeNe and further develop e-commerce logistics in Europe
3
Optimize Radial to deliver in the promising North American e-commerce market
10
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Our experienced management team has responsibilities down to the bottom-line
at a glance - Group
Jean-Paul Van Avermaet
Luc Cloet
Kathleen Van Beveren
Henri de Romrée
Group CEO
CEO Mail & Retail
CEO Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia
CEO Parcels & Logistics North
America
Mark Michiels
Leen Geirnaerdt
Dirk Tirez
Nico Cools
CHRO
CFO
CLO
CIO
11
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Sustainability is at the heart of our activities
3-pillar CSR strategy linked to United Nations
at a glance - Group
People
Proximity
Planet
we care about our
we are close to the
we strive to reduce our
employees and engage
society
impact on the
them
environment
Shared Value Creation
Continuity of our business
Employee satisfaction and engagement
Customer satisfaction
•
Employee health &
•
To our community
•
Green fleet
safety
•
To our suppliers
•
Green buildings
•
Employee training and
•
To our customers
•
Waste management
talent development
through our services
•
Ethics & diversity
•
Social dialogue
Selected awards and recognition
IPC EMMS Scorecard 2019 (sector index):#3
EcoVadis (clients index):Gold rating
Ethibel Indexes: reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe since 19/03/2018
Sustainalytics:score 17.7% (low risk)
MSCI: Score A
Vigeo Eiris:91% (sector average: 71%)
ISS: Governance Score: 5, Environment Score: 1, Social Score: 3
Carbon Disclosure Project:Score B (peer average C)
Ambitious CO2 reduction targets
Since 2007 bpost Group has cut its CO2 emissions by almost 40%
Target of reducing CO2 emissions from activities by at least 20% by 2030
By 2030, at least 50% of vehicles will be fully electric
12
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Mail & Retail
at a glance
Sub-segments
Transactional mail
Advertising mail
Press
Proximity and convenience retail network
Value added services
Total
13
Revenues 2019, €m
748
236
344
465
104
1,897
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
at a glance - M&R
Key facts & figures
~7.1m
letters handled daily
~20.1k
operational FTEs
Servicing 5m
letter boxes
5
industrial sorting centers
~2,300
points of presence in Belgium
Key value drivers for Mail & Retail
Key value drivers
From
Speed of mail volume decline
-7.9%
in 2019
Share of mail volume decline compensated
18-45%
through price increase
over 2014-2017
Renegotiation/retendering of future 6th
Three contracts
Management contract and press concessions
until end 2020;
compensation contractually set
Evolution of operating model
Fixed D+1
(mail collect and distribution)
based model
(everywhere, everyday)
1 58% in 2019
14
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
at a glance - M&R
To
Between 9% - 11%
in 2020 (ex-COVID-19)
>50%1
Extension
Of the 2 press concessions until end 2022
Expected agreement
on 7th Management contract
Flexible, differentiated offering
(prior vs. non-prior.)
Domestic mail volume decline expected to accelerate from
at a glance - M&R
-7.9% in 2019 up to ~-9% to -11% in 2020 (ex-COVID-19impact)
2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 20191 1Q20
Underlying change
-4.2%
in domestic mail volume
-4.4%
-5.0%
-5.0%
-5.8%
-5.8%
-7.9%
-9.9%
Transactional mail
-3.7%
-5.0%
-5.3%
-5.9%
-8.1%
-5.7%
-9.2%
-8.8%
1.5%
Advertising mail
-9.1%
-3.0%
-4.9%
-3.0%
-7.2%
-4.7%
-16.5%
Press
-3.0%
-2.8%
-2.8%
-2.8%
-3.7%
-3.8%
-5.2%
-6.5%
1 As of start FY19 Transactional Mail excludes outbound and Press includes Ubiway press distribution
15
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Key drivers
E-substitutionat large corporates and SMEs
Intensifying competitionin advertising media
Shift to digital for newspapers & magazines
Service level elasticity
from the implementation of the Alternating Distribution Model
Regulatory aspects
Designated provider of the Universal Service Obligation until end 20231
Collection, sorting, transport and distributionof postal items up to 2kg and single piece postal packages up to 10kg
Collect and deliver5x per week
Coverfull territory of Belgium for collection and delivery of items belonging to universal service
Applyuniform tariffs and an identical service across the territory
4 key contracts with the Belgian State
Management contract for the provision of the USO(2019-2023)
6th Management Contract (2016-2020):for the provision of certain SGEIs, i.e. maintenance of retail network, cash at counter, cash payment of pensions at home
2 press concessions (2016-2020 extended for 2 years until end 2022): (1) for distribution of periodicals and (2) for distribution of newspapers
at a glance - M&R
Postal law of 10 February 2018 provides stable & predictable mail pricing framework
Single piece mail & USO parcels falling within "small user basket" are subject to a price cap
Positive commercial development at Radial and financial results in line with expectations
at a glance - PaLo N. Am.
Commercially heading in the right direction
We continue to reap benefits from our customer-focused approach, strong new signings in 2019, along with continued improvement in NPS. Strong 2019 peak with a double-digit increase in shipped parcels vs. 2018.
Starting in 2Q18 and continuing in FY19, we are seeing a positive contract renewal cycle for existing clients.
New contracts signed had a TCV of $ 385m for FY19, which was above target and above the previous 3 years ($ 150m in 2016 and 2017, $ 217m in 2018).
Positive TCV development continued through 1Q20.
FY19 results in line with expectations
Good end of year 2019 peak management, with productivity gains partly offset by higher costs related to maintaining a sufficient labor pool within a tight US labor market.
FY18 & FY19 results impacted, as expected, by:
Churn (mostly in Fulfilment & Transport) and repricing, with revenue growth from new and existing customers not compensating revenue loss from clients terminating with Radial.
Webstore business phase-out complete, impacting FY18 EBITDA by $ -21.2m and FY19 EBITDA by $ -2.6m. Final client exits tailing off in 3Q19.
35
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
1Q20 Results
COVID-19 drove 1Q20 EBIT decline through significant
1Q20
Advertising Mail drop and Group-wide additional costs
€ million
95.8
5.5
-20.2
-27.4
75.6
8.0
4.6
-1.2
0.4
90.4
71.0
Adjusted1
Reported
EBIT
Mail &
PaLo
PaLo
Corporate
EBIT
1Q19
Retail
Eurasia
N. America
1Q20
1 Adjusted previously called Normalized, change of terminology "Adjusted" in order to align the label of this APM to the ESMA guidelines, definition and approach remain unchanged. Adjusted excludes items that are non-recurring in nature and significant (> € 20m). All profits or losses on disposal of activities are adjusted whatever the amount they represent, as well as the amortization and impairment on the intangible assets recognized throughout the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) of the acquisitions. Reversals of provisions whose addition had been excluded from income are also adjusted whatever the amount they represent.
37
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Key financials 1Q20
€ million
Reported
Adjusted
1Q19
1Q20
1Q19
1Q20
% ↑
Total operating income
906.8
934.6
906.8
934.6
3.1%
Operating expenses
755.7
797.4
755.7
797.4
5.5%
EBITDA
151.1
137.2
151.1
137.2
-9.2%
Depreciation & Amortization
60.7
66.1
55.3
61.5
11.3%
EBIT
90.4
1
71.0
95.8
1
75.6
-21.0%
Margin (%)
10.0%
7.6%
10.6%
8.1%
Financial result
-7.5
-4.3
-7.5
-4.3
Profit before tax
81.5
71.5
86.9
76.1
-12.4%
Income tax expense
31.3
1
23.6
31.8
1
23.8
Net profit
50.2
47.9
55.1
52.2
-5.1%
FCF
186.1
2
194.2
195.4
2
246.2
26.0%
Net Debt at 31 March
613.1
619.9
613.1
619.9
1.1%
Capex
15.7
20.5
15.7
20.5
31.0%
Average # FTEs and interims
33,966
34,695
33,966
34,695
2.1%
38
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
1Q20
Amortization of intangibles recognized during PPA is adjusted, leading to increase in EBIT (€ +4.6m) and income tax expense (€ +0.2m)
Adjusted FCF excludes the cash Radial receives on behalf of its customers for performing billing services
Results by segment 1Q20
1Q20
€ million
M&R
PaLo Eurasia
PaLo N. Am.
Corp
Eliminations
Group
External operating income
457.8
210.5
259.9
6.4
0.0
934.6
Intersegment operating income
42.2
3.0
1.4
90.4
-137.1
0.0
Total operating income
500.0
213.5
261.3
96.8
(137.1)
934.6
Operating expenses
413.8
192.2
250.9
77.5
-137.1
797.4
EBITDA
86.1
21.3
10.4
19.3
137.2
Depreciation & Amortization
21.6
5.1
21.2
18.3
66.1
Reported EBIT
64.6
16.2
-10.8
1.0
71.0
Margin (%)
12.9%
7.6%
-4.1%
1.1%
7.6%
Adjusted EBIT
65.2
16.9
-7.4
1.0
75.6
Margin (%)
13.0%
7.9%
-2.8%
1.1%
8.1%
39
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Top-line decrease driven by COVID-19 impacts on Advertising
1Q20 - M&R
Mail and on retail and by deconsolidation of Alvadis
M&R external
operating income, € million
Domestic Mail
Transactional
Proximity and convenience
1Q19
Transactional
Advertising
Press
Operating income decline at € -17.6m i.e.
486.5
€ +1.0m working days impact, € -29.1m
volume (-9.9% underlying volume decline,
i.e. -7.1% YTD Feb-20,-15.6%Mar-20),
and € +10.5m price/mix.
-2.2
-13.1
1
2
-2.3
3
-8.8% underlying volume decline of which:
-8.1% YTD Feb-20: no change in structural trends, i.e. continued e-substitution by big senders and SMEs, higher acceptance of e-documents at the receivers' side and digitization of C2B communication through smartphone apps.
-10.2%Mar-20: impact from COVID-19 on
smaller administrative mail volumes and
1
registered letters.
retail network
Decrease mainly driven by:
‐ the deconsolidation of Alvadis (€ -7.6m) as of September 2019
‐ COVID-19 impact on Ubiway retail revenues
‐ Decline in banking & finance revenues from low interest rate
environment4
Proximity and 4 convenience retail network
Value added
5 services
1Q20
-13.2
2.2
457.8
Advertising
-16.5% underlying volume decline:
-3.9% YTD Feb-20, better than FY19 at -4.7%, driven by dedicated marketing & sales efforts to re-boost advertising mail.
-39.4%Mar-20 driven by cancelled campaigns from COVID-19 ban on promotions and enforced closure of all
Press
-5.2% underlying volume decline driven by e-substitution and rationalization.
Value added services
Higher revenue from fines and document management.
-28.7
non-essential items stores.
2
3
5
40
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
M&R EBIT impacted by COVID-19 mail evolution and
1Q20 - M&R
additional opex to guarantee continuity of service
€ million
Mail & Retail
1Q19
1Q20
% ↑
External operating income
486.5
457.8
-5.9%
Transactional
195.5
193.3
-1.1%
Advertising
60.9
47.8
-21.5%
Press
88.4
86.1
-2.6%
Proximity and convenience retail network
116.3
103.1
-11.4%
Value added services
25.3
27.5
8.5%
Intersegment operating income
41.1
42.2
2.9%
Total operating income
527.5
500.0
-5.2%
Operating expenses
414.1
413.8
-0.1%
EBITDA
113.4
86.1
-24.0%
Depreciation & Amortization
21.4
21.6
0.9%
Reported EBIT
92.1
64.6
-29.8%
Margin (%)
17.4%
12.9%
Adjusted EBIT
92.6
65.2
-29.6%
Margin (%)
17.6%
13.0%
Average # FTEs and interims
21,882
22,175
1.3%
Additional KPIs
Underlying Mail volume decline
-9.2%
-9.9%
Transactional
-9.8%
-8.8%
Advertising
-7.6%
-16.5%
Press
-8.7%
-5.2%
Key takeaways 1Q20
Total operating income decline of € -27.5m primarily driven by domestic mail volume decline and the deconsolidation of Alvadis. Mainly Advertising Mail was significantly impacted by a ban on promotions during the COVID-19 lockdown that started March 18, 2020.
Despite COVID-19, operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) remained nearly stable (€ +0.1m). Higher payroll costs from a.o. COVID-19 premium and higher absenteeism were fully compensated by the favorable evolution of the FTE mix, the decrease of material costs from Ubiway Retail (incl. Alvadis deconsolidation impact) and higher recoverable VAT.
COVID-19impacted EBIT by an estimated € -14.4m. This is mainly explained by the top-line development on domestic mail as well as additional costs related to a premium for operational staff in duty applicable since March 1st, higher absenteeism and increased health & safety measures.
M&R adjusted EBIT declined by € -27.4m to € 65.2m.
41
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Parcels BeNe & E-commerce logistics growth partly offset by COVID-19 impact on Cross-border
1Q20 - PaLo Eurasia
PaLo Eurasia external
operating income, € million
Parcels BeNe
1Q19
Parcels BeNe volume growth of
191.7
+20.5%, higher than YTD Feb-20
17.9% growth, driven by increased
online sales since the March 18,
1
Parcels BeNe
17.3
2020 lockdown (March 2020
volumes up 26.0%).
Parcels BeNe volumes include
continuous positive volume
2
E-commerce
8.5
development at DynaLogic with a
logistics
strong quarter vs 1Q19.
Negative price/mix fully mix-driven.
Cross-border
3
-7.0
1Q20 210.5
+18.7
1
E-commerce logistics
Revenue growth mainly driven by Active Ants organic business development combined with the integration of MCS Fulfilment as from October 1, 2019.
Growth at Radial Europe from new customers gained in 2019.
2
Cross-border
Cross-border revenues impacted by COVID-19 (€ -5.7m). Revenue loss driven by international parcels volume decline and mail volume declines on in- and outbound, with the main impact in March 2020.
Terminal dues settlements showed a negative YoY evolution of € -1.0m.
3
42
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Lower EBIT through COVID-19, 1Q19 additional VAT
1Q20 - PaLo Eurasia
recovery and YoY unfavourable evolution of terminal dues
€ million
Parcels & Logistics Europe and Asia
1Q19
1Q20
% ↑
External operating income
191.7
210.5
9.8%
Parcels BeNe
87.4
104.7
19.8%
E-commerce logistics
30.8
39.3
27.4%
Cross-border
73.5
66.5
-9.6%
Intersegment operating income
5.1
3.0
-40.7%
Total operating income
196.8
213.5
8.5%
Operating expenses
174.8
192.2
10.0%
EBITDA
22.0
21.3
-3.4%
Depreciation & Amortization
5.7
5.1
-10.4%
Reported EBIT
16.3
16.2
-0.9%
Margin (%)
8.3%
7.6%
Adjusted EBIT
18.0
16.9
-6.4%
Margin (%)
9.2%
7.9%
Average # FTEs and interims
3,096
3,435
10.9%
Additional KPIs
Parcels volume growth
16.9%
20.5%
Key takeaways 1Q20
Total operating income € +16.7m (+8.5%) primarily driven by Parcels BeNe (€ +17.3m, +19.8%) and E-commerce logistics partly offset by Cross-border largely impacted by COVID-19 (€ -5.7m) and by the unfavourable evolution of terminal due settlements (€ -1.0m).
Excluding additional VAT recovery in 1Q19 (€ -2.4m YoY) and the unfavourable evolution of terminal due settlements (€ -0.5m YoY), the operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) increased by € -14.9m (+8.1%), mainly from higher payroll, interim and transport costs driven by Parcels BeNe & E-commerce logistics volume growth, COVID-19 premium and increase in absenteeism, and negative channel mix (higher use of subcontractors).
COVID-19had an estimated EBIT impact of € -1.8m, mainly from the partial suspension of Cross-border activities, slightly higher Parcels BeNe revenues offset by the aforementioned additional opex, and increased health & safety measures.
Adjusted EBIT decreased by € -1.2m to € 16.9m. Excluding the impacts of the 1Q19 additional VAT recovery, YoY terminal dues settlements (€ -1.4m) and COVID-19, adjusted EBIT would be up € +4.5m (+31%) operationally.
43
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Parcels & Logistics North America driven by 2019 new business and growth at existing clients
1Q20 - PaLo N. Am.
PaLo North America external
operating income, € million
E-commerce logistics
YoY increase of +16.4%, or +13.2%
1Q19
227.2
at constant exchange rate.
Revenue increase mainly driven by
Radial North America recording
growth of existing customers as well
1
E-commerce
as new clients launched in 2019 and
33.5
positive FX development partly
logistics
International
offset by client churn.
2
-0.7
mail
1Q20
259.9
1
1 Combination IMEX, Mail Inc & MSI
+32.8
International mail
Declining revenues at The Mail Group1 (-3.2%) despite positive FX evolution (-6.1% at constant exchange rate).
No material COVID-19 impact in March 2020 yet.
2
44
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Positive EBIT evolution of Radial largely offset by continuing margin pressure in International mail
1Q20 - PaLo N. Am.
€ million
Parcels & Logistics North America
1Q19
1Q20
% ↑
External operating income
227.2
259.9
14.4%
E-commerce logistics
204.5
238.0
16.4%
International mail
22.7
21.9
-3.2%
Intersegment operating income
1.4
1.4
-0.4%
Total operating income
228.5
261.3
14.3%
Operating expenses
222.7
250.9
12.7%
EBITDA
5.9
10.4
77.6%
Depreciation & Amortization
16.9
21.2
25.5%
Reported EBIT
-11.0
-10.8
-2.3%
Margin (%)
-4.8%
-4.1%
Adjusted EBIT
-7.8
-7.4
-4.5%
Margin (%)
-3.4%
-2.8%
Average # FTEs and interims
7,349
7,445
1.3%
Additional KPIs, adjusted
187.2
215.1
Radial North America revenue, $m
14.9%
Radial North America EBITDA, $m
-1.9
4.1
Radial North America EBIT, $m
-15.2
-12.9
Key takeaways 1Q20
Total operating income increase of € +32.8m or +14.3% (+11.2% at constant exchange rate) mainly driven by growth at Radial from existing customers and new customers launched in 2019.
Operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) increased by € -32.4m (€ -25.8m excl. FX) driven by higher variable costs from volume growth, a slightly negative client mix effect, higher payroll costs and increased D&A from the 3 new fulfilment centers last year. International mail business impacted by YoY increase in transport costs.
COVID-19impacted EBIT by an estimated € -0.3m, mainly related to additional health and safety measures.
Adjusted EBIT up € +0.4m driven by positive evolution in E-commerce logistics, in particular at Radial. This was largely offset by continuing margin pressure in International mail from higher competition, lower volumes and increased transport costs.
45
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Corporate EBIT increase driven by higher building sales and lower opex
1Q20 - Corporate
€ million
Corporate
1Q19
1Q20
% ↑
External operating income
1.5
6.4
Intersegment operating income
84.7
90.4
6.7%
Total operating income
86.2
96.8
12.3%
Operating expenses
76.4
77.5
1.4%
EBITDA
9.8
19.3
97.6%
Depreciation & Amortization
16.7
18.3
9.0%
Reported EBIT
-7.0
1.0
Margin (%)
-8.1%
1.1%
Adjusted EBIT
-7.0
1.0
Margin (%)
-8.1%
1.1%
Average # FTEs and interims
1,639
1,640
0.1%
Key takeaways 1Q20
External revenues up € +4.9m driven by higher building sales (€ +5.2m), partly delays from 2019 which materialized in 1Q20. This was partly offset by lower rental income.
Operating expenses (incl. D&A) increased by € -2.6m driven by higher reinvoicing of services to the operational Business Units (€ +5.7m intersegment operating income). Especially for IT- related projects, an increase in demand was noticed. Net of the intersegment operating income, the opex (incl. D&A) was down € +3.1m.
COVID-19impacted EBIT by an estimated € -0.2m, mainly related to additional costs for health and safety measures.
As a result, adjusted EBIT increased by € +8.0m.
46
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Positive evolution of FCF1 mainly driven by higher cash flow
1Q20
from investing activities through higher building sales
Reported - € million
+
1Q19
1Q20
Delta
Cash flow from operating activities
202.2
203.6
1.4
+
Cash flow from investing activities
-16.1
-9.4
6.7
=
Free cash flow
186.1
194.2
8.1
+
Financing activities
-44.2
-26.6
17.5
=
Net cash movement
141.9
167.6
25.7
Capex
(15.7)
(20.5)
(4.9)
CF from operating activities
CF from investing activities
CF from financing activities
More cash payments related to "due to" Radial's clients: € -42.6m, mainly phasing
Proceeds from buildings sales: € +11.1m
Commercial papers issuance: € +15.6m
Tax assessments on previous years: € +21.3m YoY variance
Higher capital expenditures: € -4.9m
(€ +7.5m positive settlement in 1Q20 vs. € -13.8m in 1Q19)
Excluding the above, CF from operating activities: € +22.8m, of which:
‐ improvement in working capital evolution: € +35.2m, primarily driven by improvement in payables
‐ partly offset by lower operating results
1 Free cash flow = cash flow from operating activities + cash flow from investing activities
47
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Balance Sheet
€ million
Assets
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
PPE
1,133.6
1,120.2
Intangible assets
898.3
904.9
Investments in associates and joint ventures
239.5
234.2
Other assets
41.8
38.8
Trade & other receivables
759.0
583.6
Inventories
34.7
36.8
Cash & cash equivalents
670.2
844.4
Total Assets
3,777.1
3,762.9
Main balance sheet movements
Trade & other receivables decreased due to the settlement of the SGEI receivable and the peak sales of year-end 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents increased mainly due to the settlement of the SGEI compensation.
Trade & other payables decreased due to phasing year-end peak 2019. The decrease was partially offset by the increase of other payables mainly due to the advance payment of the SGEI compensation.
1Q20
€ million
Equity and Liabilities
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
Total equity
682.6
731.9
Interest-bearing loans & borrowings (incl. bank overdrafts)
1,449.9
1,464.2
Employee benefits
320.6
319.6
Trade & other payables
1,278.5
1,174.7
Provisions
29.8
30.7
Derivative instruments
1.3
0.5
Other liabilities
14.3
41.3
Total Equity and Liabilities
3,777.1
3,762.9
48
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Financing Structure & Liquidity
€ million
Available Liquidity
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
Cash & cash equivalents
670.2
844.4
Cash in network
163.6
156.0
Transit accounts
105.8
45.8
Cash payment transactions under execution
-26.7
-10.8
Bank current accounts
377.4
488.4
Short-term deposits
50.0
165.0
Undrawn revolving credit facilities
375.0
375.0
Syndicated facility - 10/2024
300.0
300.0
Bilateral facility - 06/2024
75.0
75.0
Total Available Liquidity
1,045.2
1,219.4
1Q20
€ million
External Funding
Dec 31, 2019
Mar 31, 2020
Long-ter m
650.0
650.0
Long-term bond1 (1.25% - 07/2026)
Bank loans
183.2
187.1
Amortizing Loan (€ 100m) EIB - 12/2022
18.2
18.2
Term Loan ($ 185m) Bank of America - 07/2022
165.0
168.9
Shor t-ter m
Bank loans: Amortizing Loan (€ 100m) EIB - 12/2022
9.1
9.1
Commercial Papers
164.5
165.2
Total External Funding
1,006.8
1,011.3
Liquidity: Cash & Committed credit lines
Total available liquidity at March 31, 2020 consisted out of € 844.4m cash & cash equivalents of which € 653.4m is readily available on bank current accounts and as short-term deposits.
In addition, bpost Group has 2 undrawn revolving credit facilities for a total amount of € 375.0m.
Out of € 1,011.3m external funding on balance sheet at March 31, 2020:
‐ € 165.2m needs to be repaid or will be rolled over between 2Q20 and 4Q20 (i.e. commercial paper with maturity ranging between 1 to 9 months)
‐ € 9.1m during 4Q20 (i.e. the current portion of the EIB loan).
1 € 650m long-term bond with a carrying amount of € 642.8m, the difference being the re-offer price and issuance fees.
49
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Additional info
Key financials FY19
€ million
Reported
1
Adjusted
FY18
FY19
FY18
FY19
% ↑
FY19 IFRS16
Total operating income
3,850.2
3,837.8
3,850.2
3,837.2
-0.3%
Operating expenses
3,279.1
3,300.2
3,279.1
3,300.2
0.6%
+107.6
EBITDA
571.1
537.6
571.1
537.0
-6.0%
+107.6
Depreciation & Amortization
177.7
247.7
146.8
226.2
-105.3
EBIT
393.4
1
289.9
424.3
1
310.8
-26.7%
+2.3
Margin (%)
10.2%
7.6%
11.0%
8.1%
Financial result
-23.8
-61.5
-23.8
-61.5
-9.7
Profit before tax
381.0
244.3
411.9
265.2
-35.6%
Income tax expense
117.4
1
89.6
121.4
1
92.1
Net profit
263.6
154.7
290.4
173.1
-40.4%
FCF
241.2
2
302.0
231.5
2
288.0
24.4%
+112.3
bpost S.A./N.V. net profit (BGAAP)
262.3
3
172.6
262.3
172.6
-34.2%
Net Debt at 31 December
344.8
779.9
344.8
779.9
+432.3
Capex
114.9
162.3
114.9
162.3
41.2%
Average # FTEs and interims
36,109
35,377
36,109
35,377
1 Unaudited figures
51
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
FY19
Amortization of intangibles recognized during PPA is adjusted, leading to increase in EBIT (€ +21.5m) and income tax expense (€ +2.4m)
Adjusted FCF excludes the cash Radial receives on behalf of its customers for performing billing services
bpost net profit BGAAP excludes Centre Monnaie's profit on disposal:
Since the sales price will be reinvested, the profit on disposal and related taxation will be spread throughout the depreciation of these reinvestments This lowers the tax costs on the profit on disposal as the statutory tax rate decreased as from 2020 to 25%
Results by segment FY19
FY19
€ million
M&R
PaLo Eurasia
PaLo N. Am.
Corp
Eliminations
Group
External operating income
1,897.1
813.2
1,097.5
30.1
0.0
3,837.8
Intersegment operating income
174.7
17.8
6.8
372.0
-571.2
Total operating income
2,071.7
830.9
1,104.2
402.1
(571.2)
3,837.8
Operating expenses
1,734.2
747.7
1,048.7
340.7
-571.2
3,300.2
EBITDA
337.5
83.2
55.5
61.4
537.6
Depreciation & Amortization
83.7
21.7
71.6
70.8
247.7
Reported EBIT
253.8
61.5
-16.1
-9.3
289.9
Margin (%)
12.3%
7.4%
-1.5%
-2.3%
7.6%
Adjusted EBIT
257.4
65.8
-3.0
-9.3
310.8
Margin (%)
12.4%
7.9%
-0.3%
-2.3%
8.1%
52
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
bpost Group's long-term relationship with the Belgian State
Belgian State
State as a long-term shareholder
Belgian State has51% shares
bpost Group's board is composed of 5 board members and CEO appointed by the Belgian State and 6 independent directors
Belgian State supports aregular dividend policy
Shareholder
# shares
Belgian State
102,075,649
Free float
97,925,295
SGEI stands for Services of General Economic Interest cfr. slide 16 and 54
All amounts need to be adjusted for inflation on a cumulated yearly basis
bpost Group provides SGEIs1 on behalf of the State
2016-2020
2 press distribution contracts(newspapers & periodicals)
- prolonged for 2 years until the end of 2022
Sixth management contractfor other SGEIs
Contractual amounts (excl. inflation2, volume impact & sharing of efficiency gains) of € 261.0m in 2016 (actual amount: € 264.9m), € 260.8m in 2017 (actual amount: € 270.0m), € 257.6m in 2018 (actual amount: € 271.4m), € 252.6m in 2019 (actual amount: € 271.0m) and
€ 245.6m in 2020
Press
Other SGEIs
State as important customer
State is akey commercial client to bpost Group
Several other agreements in place with the State, such as European license plates (won by bpost Group through tender)
53
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
Sixth management contract and press concessions will be renegotiated before 2022
Scope
Universal Service
6th Management Contract
Obligation (USO)
Services not typically associated with mail operators
• Collect, sort, transport & distribute letter mail up to
(SGEI), e.g.,
•
Retail network
2kg, parcels up to 10kg and parcels up to 20kg
(1,300 postal service points of which
from other EU member states
at least 650 post offices)
• 1 access point per municipality
•
Cash at Counter
•
Collect and deliver 5x/week
•
Election mail (distribution)
•
Full territory of Belgium
•
Cash payment of pensions at home
•
USO pricing constraints
•
Provide adequate information on USO products
and services
• Quality control obligation (95% of prior
mail/parcels D+1, 97% D+2)
USO & SGEI
Press concessions
Also part of SGEIs
Newspaper early delivery 6x/week
Periodical delivery 5x/week
Quality control obligationof maximum 7 complaints per 10,000 deliveries
FTEs
~1,700 FTEs for newspaper deliveries which are dedicated rounds
Delivery of periodicals is integrated in the regular mail rounds
Timing
•
Complementary management contract granted by
the State
•
Runs until end of 2023, renewable by consecutive
terms of 5 years
State compensation
possible in case of USO being financial burden
54
•
Runs until end of 2020
•
Runs until end of 2022
•
Notified and validated by European Commission
•
Notified and validated by European Commission
under State Aid rules
under State Aid rules
€ 271m state compensation in 2019
Amount including inflation, volume variance and sharing of efficiency gains
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
A relatively resilient mail market vs. other European operators
Addressed mail volume per capita 2019
operator level*
European mail market
2008-19 CAGR for addressed mail volumes
as reported by major incumbent European postal operators, percent
1
DE 5
CH
210
-2.2%
5
DE
189
-3.5%
CH 1
11
AU
175
-3.5%
AU 11
10
UK
155
(1)
-4.4%
BE
9
2
FR
136
-5.0%
UK 10
(2)
8
BE
136
-5.4%
SW 3
3
SW
133
-5.7%
FR
2
4
EU
132
-6.0%
EU
NL
102
-8.6%
NL 4
7
IT
45
-9.1%
IT
7
6
DK
42
-12.9%
DK 6
Note: definition of addressed mail may differ by operator
Source: Company information; Annual reports; Investor presentations; IPC; Eurostat
1
Includes addressed mail
5
Includes mail communication and dialogue marketing
2
Includes addressed mail
6
Includes addressed mail
3
Includes addressed mail
7
Includes addressed mail (publishers services excl.)
4
Includes addressed mail
8
Includes addressed mail excluding press
55
1Q20 Roadshow presentation
9
Includes all domestic mail
10 Includes inland addressed mail
11 Includes letter mail and addressed direct mail / media post
(1) 2018 data
*
Excludes domestic competitors
(2) 2008-18 data
Key contacts
Saskia Dheedene
Stéphanie Voisin
Head of Investor Relations
Manager Investor Relations
Email: saskia.dheedene@bpost.be
Email: stephanie.voisin@bpost.be
Direct: +32 (0) 2 276 76 43
Direct: +32 (0) 2 276 21 97
Mobile: +32 (0) 477 92 23 43
Mobile: +32 (0) 478 48 58 71
Address: bpost Group, Centre Monnaie, 1000 Brussels, Belgium
Address: bpost Group, Centre Monnaie, 1000 Brussels, Belgium