bpost : Q1/2020 roadshow presentation

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Investor presentation First quarter 2020 May - June 2020 Investor presentation First quarter 2020 Contents Highlights & guidance 1Q20 Highlights - 4 Outlook 2020 - 5 bpost Group at a glance Investment rationale - 7 Dividend policy - 8 Overview - 9 LT vision & strategic aspirations - 10 Management - 11 Sustainability - 12 Mail & Retail - 13-21 Disclaimer Parcels & Logistics Eurasia - 22-29 Parcels & Logistics N. America - 30-35 1Q20 results EBIT bridge - 37 Key financials - 38 Results by segment - 39 Mail & Retail - 40 & 41 Parcels & Logistics Eurasia - 42 & 43 Parcels & Logistics N. America - 44 & 45 Corporate - 46 Cash flow - 47 Balance sheet - 48 Financing Structure & Liquidity - 49 Additional Info Key financials FY19 - 51 Results by segment FY19 - 52 Relationship with State - 53 USO & SGEI - 54 European mail market - 55 Key contacts - 56 Financial Calendar 13.05.2020 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 04.08.2020 (17.45 CET) Quarterly results 2Q20 03.11.2020 (17:45 CET) Quarterly results 3Q20 More on corporate.bpost.be/investors This presentation is based on information published by bpost Group in its First Quarter 2020 Interim Financial Report made available on May, 4th 2020 at 5.45pm CET and in its 2019 Annual Report available on corporate.bpost.be/investors. This information forms regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of 14 November 2007. The information in this document may include forward-looking statements1, which are based on current expectations and projections of management about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside the control of the Company. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance is given that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. They speak only as at the date of the Presentation and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements. This material is not intended as and does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or a solicitation of any offer to purchase any securities. 1 as defined among others under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 2 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Highlights 1Q20 Guidance 2020 Highlights of 1Q20 1Q20 above expectations excluding COVID-19 1Q20 Group operating income € 934.6m Group adjusted EBIT € 75.6m 8.1% EBIT margin Mail & Retail € 65.2m 13.0% EBIT margin Total operating income at € 500.0m (-5.2%) driven by COVID-19 impact on Advertising Mail & on retail and by deconsolidation of Alvadis

(-5.2%) driven by COVID-19 impact on Advertising Mail & on retail and by deconsolidation of Alvadis Underlying mail volume decline at -9.9% driven by cancelled advertising campaigns (COVID-19)

-9.9% driven by cancelled advertising campaigns (COVID-19) Adjusted EBIT decline (-29.6%) from COVID-19 mail evolution and additional opex. M&R COVID-19 impact: € -14.4m Parcels & Logistics Eurasia € 16.9m 7.9% EBIT margin Total operating income at

213.5m (+8.5%), mainly driven by Parcels BeNe (+19.8%). Significant negative impact in Cross- border of COVID-19.

Parcels BeNe organic volumes +20.5%

Adjusted EBIT, excl. 1Q19 VAT recovery, YoY negative evolution of terminal dues settlements & COVID-19, up

COVID-19, up +4.5m (+31%) operationally. PaLo EA COVID-19 impact: € -1.8m

Parcels & Logistics N. Am. € -7.4m -2.8% EBIT margin Total operating income at

261.3m (+14.3%) fully driven by E-commerce logistics, in particular growth at Radial from existing customers and new business signed in 2019

Adjusted EBIT increase



(€ +0.4m) driven by positive evolution of E-commerce logistics (mainly Radial), to a large extent offset by continued margin pressure in International mail. PaLo NA COVID-19 impact: -0.3m

1Q20 COVID- 19 impact1 on Group EBIT estimated at € -16.7m 2020 outlook overruled by COVID-19 1 All COVID-19 impacts mentioned in this presentation are best effort estimates based on actuals 4 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Outlook for 2020 overruled by COVID-19 Outlook FY20 Updated full-year guidance will be issued as soon as the full quantitative impact of COVID-19 can be accurately and reliably estimated. bpost Group is not in position to do so to date. March and -19 on COVID issued excluding Outlook by overruled as 202017, Mail & Retail Total operating income up to -5% ‐ -9% to -11% underlying Domestic Mail volume decline ‐ Approved mail pricing impact of +5.1% 8-10% adjusted EBIT margin Parcels & Logistics Parcels & Logistics Eurasia N. Am. Low teens % growth in total Mid-single-digit % growth in operating income total operating income 6-8% adjusted EBIT margin Adjusted EBIT margin positive up to 2% Group Low single-digit % growth in total operating income Adjusted EBIT between € 240-270m Gross capex up to € 200m Dividend Current dividend policy of 85% of BGAAP net result is suspended. A new dividend policy will be decided by the Board when the longer term since Mail volume impact: Parcels BeNe YoY volume growth So far, client volumes met impacts lockdown ‐ Advertising > -60% >20% and strongly trending expectations; limited operational ‐ Transactional: impacted to upwards disruptions -19 lesser extent Cross-border significantly Additional costs for health & Additional costs (safety & impacted by reduced air freight safety currently less than ~€ 1m March in premium): ~€ 5.0m on a monthly capacity and closure of on a monthly basis, might go up 1Q20 observed basis international borders COVID startof bpost Belgium absenteeism Additional costs (safety, premium, doubled at the start of the crisis absenteeism & transport): in March ~€ 1.5m on a monthly basis We strive to reduce gross capex by at least € 50m to € 150m maximum impact of the COVID-19 crisis becomes clear. 5 1Q20 Roadshow presentation bpost Group at a glance bpost Group offers a strong investment rationale at a glance - Group bpost Group aims at being a responsible company, delivering a sustainable dividend to its shareholders What? We continue to transform the mail and proximity business in the home market to sustain solid cashflows We develop sustainable activities in the high growth e-commerce logistics & parcels business in our Belgium/Netherlands home market and key geographies in Europe and North America How? Multiple levers for Experienced Growth in A solid balance transformation of management e-commerce sheet with single the legacy team with logistics & 'A' credit rating business: natural embedded parcels: aspired attrition, financial discipline sizeable share of alternating and a strong revenues distribution business model, stable and transformation predictable track record regulation, network optimization,… 7 1Q20 Roadshow presentation We create value for shareholders Capital allocation and dividend policy are under review Dividend Policy IPO dividend policy until 2019: Minimum 85% of BGAAP net profit of the mother company bpost SA/NV (unconsolidated). This policy is now suspended

Dividend on FY19 results limited to interim dividend due to COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19 crisis Updated dividend policy: A new dividend policy will be decided by the Board when the longer term impact of the COVID-19 crisis becomes clear Dividend is constrained by net results of a given year (in BGAAP) + distributable reserves Distributable reserves (€ 199m end 2019) built gradually as from 2013, primarily to neutralize the non-recurring impact of exceptional costs at a glance - Group 1.13 1.26 1.29 1.31 1.31 1.31 0.22 0.24 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.20 0.62 0.93 1.04 1.05 1.06 1.06 1.06 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Pay-out ratio 91% 85% 90% 85% 90% 100% 72% Final gross DPS (€) Interim gross DPS (€) 8 1Q20 Roadshow presentation A diversified mail operator with a footprint in e-commerce logistics at a glance - Group € 3,837.2m1 € 310.8m revenues 8.1% EBIT € 537.0m € 181.2m 14.0% net profit EBITDA 35,377 average # FTE & interims Mail & Retail 1,897m

49% Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia 813m

21% Parcels & Logistics North America 1,098m

29% Transactional mail Advertising mail Press Proximity and convenience retail network Value added services Parcels Be-Ne E-commerce logistics Cross-border E-commerce logistics International mail Revenues % of total € 748m 19% € 236m 6% € 344m 9% € 465m 12% € 104m 3% € 381m 10% € 133m 3% € 300m 8% € 1,018m 26% € 87m 2% 2019 figures (adjusted) 1 49.4% Mail & Retail, 21.2% Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia, 28.6% Parcels & Logistics North America and 0.8% Corporate revenue 9 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Long-term vision & strategic aspirations at a glance - Group "Beyond mail, be an efficient global e-commerce logistics player anchored in Belgium" 1 Mail services to citizens and State remain core and will continue to generate profit with a more adapted distribution model 2 Drive profitable growth in Parcels BeNe and further develop e-commerce logistics in Europe 3 Optimize Radial to deliver in the promising North American e-commerce market 10 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Our experienced management team has responsibilities down to the bottom-line at a glance - Group Jean-Paul Van Avermaet Luc Cloet Kathleen Van Beveren Henri de Romrée Group CEO CEO Mail & Retail CEO Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia CEO Parcels & Logistics North America Mark Michiels Leen Geirnaerdt Dirk Tirez Nico Cools CHRO CFO CLO CIO 11 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Sustainability is at the heart of our activities 3-pillar CSR strategy linked to United Nations at a glance - Group People Proximity Planet we care about our we are close to the we strive to reduce our employees and engage society impact on the them environment Shared Value Creation Continuity of our business

Employee satisfaction and engagement

Customer satisfaction • Employee health & • To our community • Green fleet safety • To our suppliers • Green buildings • Employee training and • To our customers • Waste management talent development through our services • Ethics & diversity • Social dialogue Selected awards and recognition IPC EMMS Scorecard 2019 (sector index): #3

EcoVadis (clients index): Gold rating

Ethibel Indexes: reconfirmed as a constituent of the Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe since 19/03/2018

Sustainalytics: score 17.7% (low risk)

(low risk) MSCI: Score A

Score A Vigeo Eiris: 91% (sector average: 71%)

(sector average: 71%) ISS: Governance Score: 5, Environment Score: 1, Social Score: 3

Governance Score: 5, Environment Score: 1, Social Score: 3 Carbon Disclosure Project: Score B (peer average C) Ambitious CO2 reduction targets Since 2007 bpost Group has cut its CO 2 emissions by almost 40%

emissions by almost 40% Target of reducing CO 2 emissions from activities by at least 20% by 2030

emissions from activities by at least 20% by 2030 By 2030, at least 50% of vehicles will be fully electric 12 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Mail & Retail at a glance Sub-segments Transactional mail Advertising mail Press Proximity and convenience retail network Value added services Total 13 Revenues 2019, €m 748 236 344 465 104 1,897 1Q20 Roadshow presentation at a glance - M&R Key facts & figures ~7.1m letters handled daily ~20.1k operational FTEs Servicing 5m letter boxes 5 industrial sorting centers ~2,300 points of presence in Belgium Key value drivers for Mail & Retail Key value drivers From Speed of mail volume decline -7.9% in 2019 Share of mail volume decline compensated 18-45% through price increase over 2014-2017 Renegotiation/retendering of future 6th Three contracts Management contract and press concessions until end 2020; compensation contractually set Evolution of operating model Fixed D+1 (mail collect and distribution) based model (everywhere, everyday) 1 58% in 2019 14 1Q20 Roadshow presentation at a glance - M&R To Between 9% - 11% in 2020 (ex-COVID-19) >50%1 Extension Of the 2 press concessions until end 2022 Expected agreement on 7th Management contract Flexible, differentiated offering (prior vs. non-prior.) Domestic mail volume decline expected to accelerate from at a glance - M&R -7.9% in 2019 up to ~-9% to -11% in 2020 (ex-COVID-19impact) 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 20191 1Q20 Underlying change -4.2% in domestic mail volume -4.4% -5.0% -5.0% -5.8% -5.8% -7.9% -9.9% Transactional mail -3.7% -5.0% -5.3% -5.9% -8.1% -5.7% -9.2% -8.8% 1.5% Advertising mail -9.1% -3.0% -4.9% -3.0% -7.2% -4.7% -16.5% Press -3.0% -2.8% -2.8% -2.8% -3.7% -3.8% -5.2% -6.5% 1 As of start FY19 Transactional Mail excludes outbound and Press includes Ubiway press distribution 15 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Key drivers E-substitution at large corporates and SMEs

Intensifying competition in advertising media

Shift to digital for newspapers & magazines

Service level elasticity

from the implementation of the Alternating Distribution Model Regulatory aspects Designated provider of the Universal Service Obligation until end 20231 Collection, sorting, transport and distribution of postal items up to 2kg and single piece postal packages up to 10kg

Collect and deliver 5x per week

Cover full territory of Belgium for collection and delivery of items belonging to universal service

of Belgium for collection and delivery of items belonging to universal service Apply uniform tariffs and an identical service across the territory 4 key contracts with the Belgian State Management contract for the provision of the USO (2019-2023)

6 th Management Contract (2016-2020): for the provision of certain SGEIs, i.e. maintenance of retail network, cash at counter, cash payment of pensions at home

Management Contract 2 press concessions (2016-2020 extended for 2 years until end 2022): (1) for distribution of periodicals and (2) for distribution of newspapers at a glance - M&R Postal law of 10 February 2018 provides stable & predictable mail pricing framework Single piece mail & USO parcels falling within "small user basket" are subject to a price cap

& USO parcels falling within "small user basket" are subject to a price cap Price cap 2 = inflation - (volume evolution + cost reduction factor x efficiency gains sharing factor)

Volume and operational discounts allowed for other USO products (bulk)

for products (bulk) Price increases done in practice on a yearly basis: +4.4% on average in 2019 on all domestic mail items; +5.1% on average for 2020 Refer to slide 53 for more details Exact formula: Price cap = health index April n-1/health index April n-2 * (1 - [expected volume decline/(expected volume decline +1)] - 2.8%*33%) - 1 16 1Q20 Roadshow presentation New Postal Law (Effective as of February 10, 2018) at a glance - M&R provides stable and predictable regulatory framework to increase prices in context of accelerating mail volume decline Drivers of the price cap formula Description Inflation Volume decline Efficiency gains Compensation for inflation mail volume decline efficiency gains target Compensation for Mechanism to share 1/3 of the with consumers Correlation Higher inflation results in Larger mail volume decline results Constant and fixed by law to price cap larger allowed price increase in larger allowed price increase Calculation Ratio of the health index as [V/(V+1)] with V as the expected Fixed by the law at 0.9% logic n-1 and n-2 User Basket gains target) measured in April of the years negative volume trend on the Small (i.e., 1/3 of 2.8% efficiency Illustrative example assuming 2% inflation and -6% average volume decline: - 0.9% ] Price cap1: 7.6% = 102% x [ 106.4% 1 Detailed formula: Price cap = (1 + inflation) * (1 - [V/(V+1)] - 0.9%) - 1, giving for the above example the following calculation (1+2%) * (1 - [-6%/(-6%+1)] - 0.9%) - 1 = 7.6% 17 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Price increase and mix effects expected to compensate >50% of mail volume decline at a glance - M&R Volume and price/mix impact on revenue €m Domestic mail volume Domestic mail price/mix % Share of volume effect compensated by price/mix 72% 45% 30% 31% 18% >50% 67 68 71 60 57 42 27 20 21 13 2013 14 15 16 17 2018-191 Price increase on small Building on the New user basket rejected by Postal Law for price 1 2018 was at 70%, 2019 was 58% regulator regulated products Key drivers Accelerating domestic mail volume decline

domestic mail volume decline New price cap mechanism of Postal Law defining max price increase for small user basket, and serving as guideline for price increase on non-price capped products

Price increase partly

offset by shift to less expensive mail products 18 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Management has developed an extended set of cost control options at a glance - M&R Operating model Differentiated offering and Alternating Distribution Model

Take measures to address absenteeism Industrial Mail Collect & Centers Transport • Optimize mail • Align number of red sorting centers boxes to mail footprint volume decline • Pursue continuous • Stop collect on improvement Saturday and increase flexibility of pick-up, delivery and dispatch timing constraints • Transport optimization (fill-in rate and routes) Distribution FTE Unit cost • Introduce new • Further optimize FTE generation of mix Georoute and time potential management Simplify process for selected transactions

Enhance customer experience and productivity through digital (e.g., consumer preferences) 19 1Q20 Roadshow presentation A differentiated offering enables a new distribution model to accommodate changing customer needs at a glance - M&R Differentiated offering Alternating Distribution Model as of January 1st 2019 as of mid-March 2020 Optimizing drop density Share of houses receiving mail on any given day, % D+1 Mail Available to consumers Adjusted "day certain" distribution who need D+1 delivery frequency: in a given street, mail will be distributed on selective days of the week D+1 delivery will remain available as a separate product ("Prior") Model until mid-March 2020: everywhere, everyday ~70 ~55 <50 ADM: D+3 combined with D+1 ~70 Within D+3 Parcels Service level agreement (SLA) D+1 offering No "within 3 days" Newspapers change Same day delivery 1 Based on a bpost SA/NV study with 1,000 households & 500 businesses (< 200FTE) interviewed in February 2015 20 1Q20 Roadshow presentation 2004 2018 2022 2022 Acceptance for D+3-41 Individuals 94% Professionals ~92% Labor cost will benefit from decrease of mail related FTEs and optimized employee mix at a glance - M&R Operational FTE evolution1 Age pyramid Average FTEs and interims, '000 Headcount bpost SA/NV per age, 31/12/19 18.8 19.3 20.0 20.1 9,633 9,739 Allocated 80-85% 6,787 to mail Allocated to parcels 15-20% 2016 17 18 19 0-39 40-49 50+ Non pay-scale contractuals Pay-scale contractuals Civil servants Natural attrition Average natural attrition is expected to range from 1,200 to 1,300 FTEs/year Operational FTE mix evolution1 Average cost per contract type1 Indexed Other 8% 10% 10% 9% Contractual 18% 17% 17% 16% Contractual ~95 Auxiliary 34% 39% 42% 47% postman Auxiliary ~74 postman Civil servant 39% 35% 31% 28% Civil servant 100 16 17 18 19 1 bpost SA/NV scope, excluding retail network 21 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Parcels & Logistics Europe and Asia at a glance at a glance - PaLo Eurasia Sub-segments Parcels BeNe E-commerce logistics Cross-border Revenues 2019 (€m) 381 133 300 Last-mile B2C delivery in the Benelux

B2C delivery in the Benelux Total of ~74m parcels in 2019

~74m parcels in 2019 Mostly fulfilment & transport activities in Europe spread over 11 locations

fulfilment & transport Activities include Radial EU, Active Ants and DynaFix

include Radial EU, Active Ants and DynaFix International mail & parcels

Majority of cross-border volume is inbound mail and parcels from Europe and Asia Key facts & figures Peak days of up to 480k parcels in December Fulfilment footprint covers 11 locations across 6 countries in Europe 3 main cross-border activity centers Total 813 i.e. Brussels brucargo, Heathrow UK and Hong Kong 22 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Key value drivers for Parcels & Logistics Europe & Asia at a glance - PaLo Eurasia Sub-segments Parcels BeNe Key value drivers Ability to capture profitable growth in a competitive environment BeNe-wideoffering addressing customer requirements Optimized last-mile operations based on parcels characteristics and in line with delivery requirements From Volume growth rate of 20-30% with price/mix effect up to -6% over 2016-2018 Focus on Belgium (sales force, contracts, DHL partnership) Parcel hubs where enough density To Double-digit volume growth rate, address price/mix BeNe-wide approach Flexible parcels distribution footprint in close collaboration with Mail & Retail E-commerce logistics Cross-border Ability to organically capture market growth of ~10% p.a. (vs. in-sourcing,pan-European players) Develop international cross-border parcels, also across continents Ability to maintain international mail volume E-commerce logistics in PL, NL & BE and DynaFix Natural business evolution Increase scale & skills by leveraging capabilities of Radial US and Active Ants Developing international parcel flows driven by growing e-commerce activity 23 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Four strategic initiatives for Parcels BeNe Focus on 4 strategic initiatives Integrated Differentiate Attract key foreign BeNe offering pricing policy e-commerce players • Dedicated, specialized • Strategic pricing initiatives • Partnerships with sales force e-commerce players • Integrated commercial • E2E service offering offers ("gateway to Europe") Partnership with DHL Parcels 24 1Q20 Roadshow presentation at a glance - PaLo Eurasia Convenience & Cost leadership Increased convenience through improved receiver journey and additional pick- up drop-off lockers (KPI: Net Promoter Score)

Flexible distribution footprint in close collaboration with Mail & Retail

distribution footprint Increase sorting capacity

sorting capacity Fulfilment infrastructure

Transport optimization

optimization Digital excellence We have an established position in the Belgian B2C/C2C parcels market at a glance - PaLo Eurasia 2019e parcel market1: 100% = € 1.6bn B2C B2B C2C CAGR 2018-20e1, % ~12% 0-4% B2C / C2X B2B Source: Effigy Unique selling proposition Offer best last-mileand broadest delivery options, supported by acquisitions and partnerships: Home delivery 7/7 & evening delivery, including high-end deliveries (2-man)

high-end deliveries (2-man) ~2,300 pick-up & drop-off points

pick-up & drop-off points ~250 parcel lockers in Belgium

Click & Collect

Non-exclusive partnerships with DPDHL for B2C parcel delivery into Belgium (from Germany/France & Benelux) 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Partnership with DHL Parcels NL allows to cover the full at a glance - PaLo Eurasia BeNe region and to capture important cross-border flows Launched in June 2018 Purchasing behavior • NL is the most important import country to BE (~20% of import flows) • BE consumers mainly buy from NL players such as Bol.com and Coolblue Large NL-basede-commerce players • Looking for a BeNe wide offering with regards to last-mile • Benchmarking prices on a BeNe level Competitive offering • Very competitive & dynamic region with many large players such as PostNL, DHL, DPD, FedEx 26 1Q20 Roadshow presentation The parcels operating model will be continuously optimized Optimize distribution cost Evolve towards dedicated using drop density of mail parcel infrastructure to match rounds customer requirements at a glance - PaLo Eurasia Increase sorting capacity Maximize parcels in mail rounds

in mail rounds Cost advantage due to higher drop density leading to lower unit costs Nationwide Parcel distribution footprint to accommodate distribution of parcels that are not in mail rounds

Parcel distribution footprint Benefits for customer proximity and special services e.g. late-in services, "large scale" evening distribution or same day distribution Increase sorting capacity in the existing centers of Brussels, Ghent & Antwerp to cope with increasing volume (optimizing sorting footprint mail & parcels)

Use technology (e.g. address recognition) 27 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Supported by acquisitions, bpost Group has initial assets at a glance - PaLo Eurasia along the entire value chain of e-commerce logistics 1 Order Order management

management Payment services, tax services and fraud prevention 4 Customer Care Phone , email , social media & chat support

, , social media & chat Advanced analytics 28 Realtime technology 1Q20 Roadshow presentation 2 Fulfilment Order reception in warehouses in the proximity of clients

Preparation for shipment 3 Delivery Hybrid transport network for high-end and urgent delivery

Last-mile delivery E-commerce logistics activities in Europe can be at a glance - PaLo Eurasia developed thanks to an already strong European footprint The UK Netherlands Germany Belgium Poland Italy Cold chain facility Fulfilment sites Personalized logistics 29 11 ~1,100 fulfilment centers / Employees facilities 6 ~€ 133m Countries 2019 revenue 1Q20 Roadshow presentation E-commerce logistics in Europe has 2 complementary at a glance - PaLo Eurasia engines of growth i.e. Radial Europe and Active Ants 1 Type of clients E-tailers & click-and-mortar (omnichannel) Pure e-tailers Size of clients Medium/large Small/medium Level of automation Lower, depends on client High (AutoStore + automated packaging) Level of Customization High, product and price tailored by client Very low Current locations UK, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Italy and Poland The Netherlands Leveraging knowledge and Leveraging NL success story experience from Radial US in other European countries 1 Including Landmark Global and Belgium fulfilment 30 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Parcels & Logistics North America at a glance at a glance - PaLo N. Am. Sub-segments Revenues 2019, €m E-commerce logistics1 1,008 International Mail2 89 Total 1,098 US e-commerce logistics provider fulfilling 72m parcels p.a. with proven client base, IT infrastructure and capabilities along the E2E value chain International mail solutions and catalogue fulfilment through US companies Capabilities to support mid-sized e-tailersto expand cross-border and last-mile distribution in Canada and Australia Objective Growth engine for bpost Group , to be a leading e-commerce logistics player in US

Grow with cross-border commerce

cross-border commerce International mail providers delivering profit through infrastructure optimization Radial North America, Landmark Global, Apple Express and FDM MSI, Imex, Mail Inc. = The Mail Group 31 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Acquisition of US-based Radial on 16 November 2017 Acquisition rationale Our growth Integrated e-commerce logistics provides access to a larger and more attractive profit pool

e-commerce logistics provides access to a Radial as growth engine and key profit contributor Presence in the US and Europe Strengthen US position building on presence with Landmark Global

building on presence with Scale bpost Group's e-commerce logistics capabilities in the Benelux and Europe Strong growth of e-commerce e-commerce is growing rapidly with US being an attractive and advanced space (+15% p.a. growth of online retail over 2004-2022e)

is rapidly with US being an attractive and advanced space (+15% p.a. growth of online retail over 2004-2022e) Transatlantic e-commerce is growing at >25% p.a. with 20% of European parcels coming from the US Knowledge and experience Knowledge and experience of the e-commerce logistics chain increase exponentially with the acquisition of an experienced player at a glance - PaLo N. Am. Key acquisition data Radial Global Enterprise Value: $ 820m

Sales 2017: $ 1,082m

EBITDA 2017: $ 57m (5.3% margin)

100% acquisition of the shares

Financed through a € 650m 8-year bond issue carrying a coupon of 1.25% (issued 4 July 2018) Key indicators for Radial North America TCV of new business went from $ 217m in 2018 to $ 385m in 2019

~7,100 average # of FTEs & interims (2019)

24 fulfilment centers (mainly US) 32 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Radial North America offers multiple services across the entire e-commerce logistics value chain at a glance - PaLo N. Am. Revenues Radial North Description and key strengths share % America assets Payment, Tax, Fraud Zero software Processing global payments, • 98.3% approval rate vs. 97.1% industry average Technology and Fraud maximizing successful authorization • 1.6% manual review rate vs. 25% industry average 12,500 Dropship suppliers and reconciling tax districts and Technology in-storepick-up • < 12 weeks to deployment vs. competition 4-6 months Prevention 17% global duties Omnichannel 8,700 Stores with fulfilment Optimizing efficiency of order • Ability to handle complex orders management, ship-from-store and • Scalability of technology Warehousing & 24 fulfilment sites Adapting warehouse management • 80%+ orders shipped day 0 fulfilment in North America and parcels preparation to • ~100% US coverage e-commerce with pragmatic Operations automation • Experience of scaling employees / workforce up to ~20k 74% peak capacity Freight 100% Managing a large network of carriers • Rates 5-15%cheaper than in-sourcing for mid-sized players Management Asset light for a seamless customer experience • Clients reached in 2.4 days on average Customer Care 9% 3,400+ Having a single view of customer's • Advanced data analytics Seats across 4 sites history and profile combined with leading self-service tech 33 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Radial North America market dynamics and competitive landscape at a glance - PaLo N. Am. Online revenue e-tailers, US $ 680bn1 expected US online retail revenue in 2020 Addressable e-commerce logistics sector ~$ 680bn total Radial's target $ 45-57bn US online Retail audience addressable e-commerce e-commerce e-commerce revenue logistics $ 225-230bn $ 2,000m $ 20m Mid-market segment

($ 20-200m online revenue)

segment ($ 20-200m online revenue) Enterprise segment ($ 200-600m)

200-600m) Some selected key accounts ($ 600m-$ 2bn) Independent e-commerce logistics providers Omnichannel Fulfilment Freight Customer Care & PT&F 1 Source: Forrester Data, Online Retail Forecast, 2020 34 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Positive commercial development at Radial and financial results in line with expectations at a glance - PaLo N. Am. Commercially heading in the right direction We continue to reap benefits from our customer-focused approach, strong new signings in 2019, along with continued improvement in NPS. Strong 2019 peak with a double-digit increase in shipped parcels vs. 2018.

customer-focused approach, strong new signings in 2019, along with continued improvement in NPS. Strong 2019 peak with a double-digit increase in shipped parcels vs. 2018. Starting in 2Q18 and continuing in FY19, we are seeing a positive contract renewal cycle for existing clients.

New contracts signed had a TCV of $ 385m for FY19, which was above target and above the previous 3 years ($ 150m in 2016 and 2017, $ 217m in 2018).

Positive TCV development continued through 1Q20. FY19 results in line with expectations Good end of year 2019 peak management, with productivity gains partly offset by higher costs related to maintaining a sufficient labor pool within a tight US labor market. FY18 & FY19 results impacted, as expected, by: Churn (mostly in Fulfilment & Transport) and repricing, with revenue growth from new and existing customers not compensating revenue loss from clients terminating with Radial.

Webstore business phase-out complete, impacting FY18 EBITDA by $ -21.2m and FY19 EBITDA by $ -2.6m. Final client exits tailing off in 3Q19. 35 1Q20 Roadshow presentation 1Q20 Results COVID-19 drove 1Q20 EBIT decline through significant 1Q20 Advertising Mail drop and Group-wide additional costs € million 95.8 5.5 -20.2 -27.4 75.6 8.0 4.6 -1.2 0.4 90.4 71.0 Adjusted1 Reported EBIT Mail & PaLo PaLo Corporate EBIT 1Q19 Retail Eurasia N. America 1Q20 1 Adjusted previously called Normalized, change of terminology "Adjusted" in order to align the label of this APM to the ESMA guidelines, definition and approach remain unchanged. Adjusted excludes items that are non-recurring in nature and significant (> € 20m). All profits or losses on disposal of activities are adjusted whatever the amount they represent, as well as the amortization and impairment on the intangible assets recognized throughout the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) of the acquisitions. Reversals of provisions whose addition had been excluded from income are also adjusted whatever the amount they represent. 37 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Key financials 1Q20 € million Reported Adjusted 1Q19 1Q20 1Q19 1Q20 % ↑ Total operating income 906.8 934.6 906.8 934.6 3.1% Operating expenses 755.7 797.4 755.7 797.4 5.5% EBITDA 151.1 137.2 151.1 137.2 -9.2% Depreciation & Amortization 60.7 66.1 55.3 61.5 11.3% EBIT 90.4 1 71.0 95.8 1 75.6 -21.0% Margin (%) 10.0% 7.6% 10.6% 8.1% Financial result -7.5 -4.3 -7.5 -4.3 Profit before tax 81.5 71.5 86.9 76.1 -12.4% Income tax expense 31.3 1 23.6 31.8 1 23.8 Net profit 50.2 47.9 55.1 52.2 -5.1% FCF 186.1 2 194.2 195.4 2 246.2 26.0% Net Debt at 31 March 613.1 619.9 613.1 619.9 1.1% Capex 15.7 20.5 15.7 20.5 31.0% Average # FTEs and interims 33,966 34,695 33,966 34,695 2.1% 38 1Q20 Roadshow presentation 1Q20 Amortization of intangibles recognized during PPA is adjusted, leading to increase in EBIT (€ +4.6m) and income tax expense (€ +0.2m) Adjusted FCF excludes the cash Radial receives on behalf of its customers for performing billing services Results by segment 1Q20 1Q20 € million M&R PaLo Eurasia PaLo N. Am. Corp Eliminations Group External operating income 457.8 210.5 259.9 6.4 0.0 934.6 Intersegment operating income 42.2 3.0 1.4 90.4 -137.1 0.0 Total operating income 500.0 213.5 261.3 96.8 (137.1) 934.6 Operating expenses 413.8 192.2 250.9 77.5 -137.1 797.4 EBITDA 86.1 21.3 10.4 19.3 137.2 Depreciation & Amortization 21.6 5.1 21.2 18.3 66.1 Reported EBIT 64.6 16.2 -10.8 1.0 71.0 Margin (%) 12.9% 7.6% -4.1% 1.1% 7.6% Adjusted EBIT 65.2 16.9 -7.4 1.0 75.6 Margin (%) 13.0% 7.9% -2.8% 1.1% 8.1% 39 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Top-line decrease driven by COVID-19 impacts on Advertising 1Q20 - M&R Mail and on retail and by deconsolidation of Alvadis M&R external operating income, € million Domestic Mail Transactional Proximity and convenience 1Q19 Transactional Advertising Press Operating income decline at € -17.6m i.e. 486.5 € +1.0m working days impact, € -29.1m volume (-9.9% underlying volume decline, i.e. -7.1% YTD Feb-20,-15.6%Mar-20), and € +10.5m price/mix. -2.2 -13.1 1 2 -2.3 3 -8.8% underlying volume decline of which: -8.1% YTD Feb-20: no change in structural trends, i.e. continued e-substitution by big senders and SMEs, higher acceptance of e-documents at the receivers' side and digitization of C2B communication through smartphone apps. -10.2%Mar-20: impact from COVID-19 on smaller administrative mail volumes and 1 registered letters. retail network Decrease mainly driven by: ‐ the deconsolidation of Alvadis (€ -7.6m) as of September 2019 ‐ COVID-19 impact on Ubiway retail revenues ‐ Decline in banking & finance revenues from low interest rate environment4 Proximity and 4 convenience retail network Value added 5 services 1Q20 -13.2 2.2 457.8 Advertising -16.5% underlying volume decline: -3.9% YTD Feb-20, better than FY19 at -4.7%, driven by dedicated marketing & sales efforts to re-boost advertising mail. -39.4%Mar-20 driven by cancelled campaigns from COVID-19 ban on promotions and enforced closure of all Press -5.2% underlying volume decline driven by e-substitution and rationalization. Value added services Higher revenue from fines and document management. -28.7 non-essential items stores. 2 3 5 40 1Q20 Roadshow presentation M&R EBIT impacted by COVID-19 mail evolution and 1Q20 - M&R additional opex to guarantee continuity of service € million Mail & Retail 1Q19 1Q20 % ↑ External operating income 486.5 457.8 -5.9% Transactional 195.5 193.3 -1.1% Advertising 60.9 47.8 -21.5% Press 88.4 86.1 -2.6% Proximity and convenience retail network 116.3 103.1 -11.4% Value added services 25.3 27.5 8.5% Intersegment operating income 41.1 42.2 2.9% Total operating income 527.5 500.0 -5.2% Operating expenses 414.1 413.8 -0.1% EBITDA 113.4 86.1 -24.0% Depreciation & Amortization 21.4 21.6 0.9% Reported EBIT 92.1 64.6 -29.8% Margin (%) 17.4% 12.9% Adjusted EBIT 92.6 65.2 -29.6% Margin (%) 17.6% 13.0% Average # FTEs and interims 21,882 22,175 1.3% Additional KPIs Underlying Mail volume decline -9.2% -9.9% Transactional -9.8% -8.8% Advertising -7.6% -16.5% Press -8.7% -5.2% Key takeaways 1Q20 Total operating income decline of € -27.5m primarily driven by domestic mail volume decline and the deconsolidation of Alvadis. Mainly Advertising Mail was significantly impacted by a ban on promotions during the COVID-19 lockdown that started March 18, 2020.

-27.5m primarily driven by domestic mail volume decline and the deconsolidation of Alvadis. Mainly Advertising Mail was significantly impacted by a ban on promotions during the COVID-19 lockdown that started March 18, 2020. Despite COVID-19, operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) remained nearly stable (€ +0.1m). Higher payroll costs from a.o. COVID-19 premium and higher absenteeism were fully compensated by the favorable evolution of the FTE mix, the decrease of material costs from Ubiway Retail (incl. Alvadis deconsolidation impact) and higher recoverable VAT.

COVID-19, operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) remained nearly stable (€ +0.1m). Higher payroll costs from a.o. COVID-19 premium and higher absenteeism were fully compensated by the favorable evolution of the FTE mix, the decrease of material costs from Ubiway Retail (incl. Alvadis deconsolidation impact) and higher recoverable VAT. COVID-19 impacted EBIT by an estimated € -14.4m. This is mainly explained by the top-line development on domestic mail as well as additional costs related to a premium for operational staff in duty applicable since March 1 st , higher absenteeism and increased health & safety measures.

impacted EBIT by an estimated € -14.4m. This is mainly explained by the top-line development on domestic mail as well as additional costs related to a premium for operational staff in duty applicable since March 1 , higher absenteeism and increased health & safety measures. M&R adjusted EBIT declined by € -27.4m to € 65.2m. 41 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Parcels BeNe & E-commerce logistics growth partly offset by COVID-19 impact on Cross-border 1Q20 - PaLo Eurasia PaLo Eurasia external operating income, € million Parcels BeNe 1Q19 Parcels BeNe volume growth of 191.7 +20.5%, higher than YTD Feb-20 17.9% growth, driven by increased online sales since the March 18, 1 Parcels BeNe 17.3 2020 lockdown (March 2020 volumes up 26.0%). Parcels BeNe volumes include continuous positive volume 2 E-commerce 8.5 development at DynaLogic with a logistics strong quarter vs 1Q19. Negative price/mix fully mix-driven. Cross-border 3 -7.0 1Q20 210.5 +18.7 1 E-commerce logistics Revenue growth mainly driven by Active Ants organic business development combined with the integration of MCS Fulfilment as from October 1, 2019. Growth at Radial Europe from new customers gained in 2019. 2 Cross-border Cross-border revenues impacted by COVID-19 (€ -5.7m). Revenue loss driven by international parcels volume decline and mail volume declines on in- and outbound, with the main impact in March 2020. Terminal dues settlements showed a negative YoY evolution of € -1.0m. 3 42 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Lower EBIT through COVID-19, 1Q19 additional VAT 1Q20 - PaLo Eurasia recovery and YoY unfavourable evolution of terminal dues € million Parcels & Logistics Europe and Asia 1Q19 1Q20 % ↑ External operating income 191.7 210.5 9.8% Parcels BeNe 87.4 104.7 19.8% E-commerce logistics 30.8 39.3 27.4% Cross-border 73.5 66.5 -9.6% Intersegment operating income 5.1 3.0 -40.7% Total operating income 196.8 213.5 8.5% Operating expenses 174.8 192.2 10.0% EBITDA 22.0 21.3 -3.4% Depreciation & Amortization 5.7 5.1 -10.4% Reported EBIT 16.3 16.2 -0.9% Margin (%) 8.3% 7.6% Adjusted EBIT 18.0 16.9 -6.4% Margin (%) 9.2% 7.9% Average # FTEs and interims 3,096 3,435 10.9% Additional KPIs Parcels volume growth 16.9% 20.5% Key takeaways 1Q20 Total operating income € +16.7m (+8.5%) primarily driven by Parcels BeNe (€ +17.3m, +19.8%) and E-commerce logistics partly offset by Cross-border largely impacted by COVID-19 (€ -5.7m) and by the unfavourable evolution of terminal due settlements (€ -1.0m).

E-commerce logistics partly offset by Cross-border largely impacted by COVID-19 (€ -5.7m) and by the unfavourable evolution of terminal due settlements (€ -1.0m). Excluding additional VAT recovery in 1Q19 (€ -2.4m YoY) and the unfavourable evolution of terminal due settlements (€ -0.5m YoY), the operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) increased by € -14.9m (+8.1%), mainly from higher payroll, interim and transport costs driven by Parcels BeNe & E-commerce logistics volume growth, COVID-19 premium and increase in absenteeism, and negative channel mix (higher use of subcontractors).

-2.4m YoY) and the unfavourable evolution of terminal due settlements (€ -0.5m YoY), the operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) increased by € -14.9m (+8.1%), mainly from higher payroll, interim and transport costs driven by Parcels BeNe & E-commerce logistics volume growth, COVID-19 premium and increase in absenteeism, and negative channel mix (higher use of subcontractors). COVID-19 had an estimated EBIT impact of € -1.8m, mainly from the partial suspension of Cross-border activities, slightly higher Parcels BeNe revenues offset by the aforementioned additional opex, and increased health & safety measures.

had an estimated EBIT impact of € -1.8m, mainly from the partial suspension of Cross-border activities, slightly higher Parcels BeNe revenues offset by the aforementioned additional opex, and increased health & safety measures. Adjusted EBIT decreased by € -1.2m to € 16.9m. Excluding the impacts of the 1Q19 additional VAT recovery, YoY terminal dues settlements (€ -1.4m) and COVID-19, adjusted EBIT would be up € +4.5m (+31%) operationally. 43 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Parcels & Logistics North America driven by 2019 new business and growth at existing clients 1Q20 - PaLo N. Am. PaLo North America external operating income, € million E-commerce logistics YoY increase of +16.4%, or +13.2% 1Q19 227.2 at constant exchange rate. Revenue increase mainly driven by Radial North America recording growth of existing customers as well 1 E-commerce as new clients launched in 2019 and 33.5 positive FX development partly logistics International offset by client churn. 2 -0.7 mail 1Q20 259.9 1 1 Combination IMEX, Mail Inc & MSI +32.8 International mail Declining revenues at The Mail Group1 (-3.2%) despite positive FX evolution (-6.1% at constant exchange rate). No material COVID-19 impact in March 2020 yet. 2 44 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Positive EBIT evolution of Radial largely offset by continuing margin pressure in International mail 1Q20 - PaLo N. Am. € million Parcels & Logistics North America 1Q19 1Q20 % ↑ External operating income 227.2 259.9 14.4% E-commerce logistics 204.5 238.0 16.4% International mail 22.7 21.9 -3.2% Intersegment operating income 1.4 1.4 -0.4% Total operating income 228.5 261.3 14.3% Operating expenses 222.7 250.9 12.7% EBITDA 5.9 10.4 77.6% Depreciation & Amortization 16.9 21.2 25.5% Reported EBIT -11.0 -10.8 -2.3% Margin (%) -4.8% -4.1% Adjusted EBIT -7.8 -7.4 -4.5% Margin (%) -3.4% -2.8% Average # FTEs and interims 7,349 7,445 1.3% Additional KPIs, adjusted 187.2 215.1 Radial North America revenue, $m 14.9% Radial North America EBITDA, $m -1.9 4.1 Radial North America EBIT, $m -15.2 -12.9 Key takeaways 1Q20 Total operating income increase of € +32.8m or +14.3% (+11.2% at constant exchange rate) mainly driven by growth at Radial from existing customers and new customers launched in 2019.

Operating expenses (incl. adjusted D&A) increased by € -32.4m (€ -25.8m excl. FX) driven by higher variable costs from volume growth, a slightly negative client mix effect, higher payroll costs and increased D&A from the 3 new fulfilment centers last year. International mail business impacted by YoY increase in transport costs.

-32.4m (€ -25.8m excl. FX) driven by higher variable costs from volume growth, a slightly negative client mix effect, higher payroll costs and increased D&A from the 3 new fulfilment centers last year. International mail business impacted by YoY increase in transport costs. COVID-19 impacted EBIT by an estimated € -0.3m, mainly related to additional health and safety measures.

impacted EBIT by an estimated € -0.3m, mainly related to additional health and safety measures. Adjusted EBIT up € +0.4m driven by positive evolution in E-commerce logistics, in particular at Radial. This was largely offset by continuing margin pressure in International mail from higher competition, lower volumes and increased transport costs. 45 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Corporate EBIT increase driven by higher building sales and lower opex 1Q20 - Corporate € million Corporate 1Q19 1Q20 % ↑ External operating income 1.5 6.4 Intersegment operating income 84.7 90.4 6.7% Total operating income 86.2 96.8 12.3% Operating expenses 76.4 77.5 1.4% EBITDA 9.8 19.3 97.6% Depreciation & Amortization 16.7 18.3 9.0% Reported EBIT -7.0 1.0 Margin (%) -8.1% 1.1% Adjusted EBIT -7.0 1.0 Margin (%) -8.1% 1.1% Average # FTEs and interims 1,639 1,640 0.1% Key takeaways 1Q20 External revenues up € +4.9m driven by higher building sales (€ +5.2m), partly delays from 2019 which materialized in 1Q20. This was partly offset by lower rental income.

Operating expenses (incl. D&A) increased by € -2.6m driven by higher reinvoicing of services to the operational Business Units (€ +5.7m intersegment operating income). Especially for IT- related projects, an increase in demand was noticed. Net of the intersegment operating income, the opex (incl. D&A) was down € +3.1m.

-2.6m driven by higher reinvoicing of services to the operational Business Units (€ +5.7m intersegment operating income). Especially for IT- related projects, an increase in demand was noticed. Net of the intersegment operating income, the opex (incl. D&A) was down € +3.1m. COVID-19 impacted EBIT by an estimated € -0.2m, mainly related to additional costs for health and safety measures.

impacted EBIT by an estimated € -0.2m, mainly related to additional costs for health and safety measures. As a result, adjusted EBIT increased by € +8.0m. 46 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Positive evolution of FCF1 mainly driven by higher cash flow 1Q20 from investing activities through higher building sales Reported - € million + 1Q19 1Q20 Delta Cash flow from operating activities 202.2 203.6 1.4 + Cash flow from investing activities -16.1 -9.4 6.7 = Free cash flow 186.1 194.2 8.1 + Financing activities -44.2 -26.6 17.5 = Net cash movement 141.9 167.6 25.7 Capex (15.7) (20.5) (4.9) CF from operating activities CF from investing activities CF from financing activities More cash payments related to "due to" Radial's clients: € -42.6m, mainly phasing Proceeds from buildings sales: € +11.1m Commercial papers issuance: € +15.6m Tax assessments on previous years: € +21.3m YoY variance Higher capital expenditures: € -4.9m (€ +7.5m positive settlement in 1Q20 vs. € -13.8m in 1Q19) Excluding the above, CF from operating activities: € +22.8m, of which: ‐ improvement in working capital evolution: € +35.2m, primarily driven by improvement in payables ‐ partly offset by lower operating results 1 Free cash flow = cash flow from operating activities + cash flow from investing activities 47 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Balance Sheet € million Assets Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 PPE 1,133.6 1,120.2 Intangible assets 898.3 904.9 Investments in associates and joint ventures 239.5 234.2 Other assets 41.8 38.8 Trade & other receivables 759.0 583.6 Inventories 34.7 36.8 Cash & cash equivalents 670.2 844.4 Total Assets 3,777.1 3,762.9 Main balance sheet movements Trade & other receivables decreased due to the settlement of the SGEI receivable and the peak sales of year-end 2019. Cash and cash equivalents increased mainly due to the settlement of the SGEI compensation. Trade & other payables decreased due to phasing year-end peak 2019. The decrease was partially offset by the increase of other payables mainly due to the advance payment of the SGEI compensation. 1Q20 € million Equity and Liabilities Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Total equity 682.6 731.9 Interest-bearing loans & borrowings (incl. bank overdrafts) 1,449.9 1,464.2 Employee benefits 320.6 319.6 Trade & other payables 1,278.5 1,174.7 Provisions 29.8 30.7 Derivative instruments 1.3 0.5 Other liabilities 14.3 41.3 Total Equity and Liabilities 3,777.1 3,762.9 48 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Financing Structure & Liquidity € million Available Liquidity Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Cash & cash equivalents 670.2 844.4 Cash in network 163.6 156.0 Transit accounts 105.8 45.8 Cash payment transactions under execution -26.7 -10.8 Bank current accounts 377.4 488.4 Short-term deposits 50.0 165.0 Undrawn revolving credit facilities 375.0 375.0 Syndicated facility - 10/2024 300.0 300.0 Bilateral facility - 06/2024 75.0 75.0 Total Available Liquidity 1,045.2 1,219.4 1Q20 € million External Funding Dec 31, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 Long-ter m 650.0 650.0 Long-term bond1 (1.25% - 07/2026) Bank loans 183.2 187.1 Amortizing Loan (€ 100m) EIB - 12/2022 18.2 18.2 Term Loan ($ 185m) Bank of America - 07/2022 165.0 168.9 Shor t-ter m Bank loans: Amortizing Loan (€ 100m) EIB - 12/2022 9.1 9.1 Commercial Papers 164.5 165.2 Total External Funding 1,006.8 1,011.3 Liquidity: Cash & Committed credit lines Total available liquidity at March 31, 2020 consisted out of € 844.4m cash & cash equivalents of which € 653.4m is readily available on bank current accounts and as short-term deposits. In addition, bpost Group has 2 undrawn revolving credit facilities for a total amount of € 375.0m. External Funding & Debt Amortization (excl. IFRS16 lease liabilities) Out of € 1,011.3m external funding on balance sheet at March 31, 2020: ‐ € 165.2m needs to be repaid or will be rolled over between 2Q20 and 4Q20 (i.e. commercial paper with maturity ranging between 1 to 9 months) ‐ € 9.1m during 4Q20 (i.e. the current portion of the EIB loan). 1 € 650m long-term bond with a carrying amount of € 642.8m, the difference being the re-offer price and issuance fees. 49 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Additional info Key financials FY19 € million Reported 1 Adjusted FY18 FY19 FY18 FY19 % ↑ FY19 IFRS16 Total operating income 3,850.2 3,837.8 3,850.2 3,837.2 -0.3% Operating expenses 3,279.1 3,300.2 3,279.1 3,300.2 0.6% +107.6 EBITDA 571.1 537.6 571.1 537.0 -6.0% +107.6 Depreciation & Amortization 177.7 247.7 146.8 226.2 -105.3 EBIT 393.4 1 289.9 424.3 1 310.8 -26.7% +2.3 Margin (%) 10.2% 7.6% 11.0% 8.1% Financial result -23.8 -61.5 -23.8 -61.5 -9.7 Profit before tax 381.0 244.3 411.9 265.2 -35.6% Income tax expense 117.4 1 89.6 121.4 1 92.1 Net profit 263.6 154.7 290.4 173.1 -40.4% FCF 241.2 2 302.0 231.5 2 288.0 24.4% +112.3 bpost S.A./N.V. net profit (BGAAP) 262.3 3 172.6 262.3 172.6 -34.2% Net Debt at 31 December 344.8 779.9 344.8 779.9 +432.3 Capex 114.9 162.3 114.9 162.3 41.2% Average # FTEs and interims 36,109 35,377 36,109 35,377 1 Unaudited figures 51 1Q20 Roadshow presentation FY19 Amortization of intangibles recognized during PPA is adjusted, leading to increase in EBIT (€ +21.5m) and income tax expense (€ +2.4m) Adjusted FCF excludes the cash Radial receives on behalf of its customers for performing billing services bpost net profit BGAAP excludes Centre Monnaie's profit on disposal:

Since the sales price will be reinvested, the profit on disposal and related taxation will be spread throughout the depreciation of these reinvestments This lowers the tax costs on the profit on disposal as the statutory tax rate decreased as from 2020 to 25% Results by segment FY19 FY19 € million M&R PaLo Eurasia PaLo N. Am. Corp Eliminations Group External operating income 1,897.1 813.2 1,097.5 30.1 0.0 3,837.8 Intersegment operating income 174.7 17.8 6.8 372.0 -571.2 Total operating income 2,071.7 830.9 1,104.2 402.1 (571.2) 3,837.8 Operating expenses 1,734.2 747.7 1,048.7 340.7 -571.2 3,300.2 EBITDA 337.5 83.2 55.5 61.4 537.6 Depreciation & Amortization 83.7 21.7 71.6 70.8 247.7 Reported EBIT 253.8 61.5 -16.1 -9.3 289.9 Margin (%) 12.3% 7.4% -1.5% -2.3% 7.6% Adjusted EBIT 257.4 65.8 -3.0 -9.3 310.8 Margin (%) 12.4% 7.9% -0.3% -2.3% 8.1% 52 1Q20 Roadshow presentation bpost Group's long-term relationship with the Belgian State Belgian State State as a long-term shareholder Belgian State has 51% shares

bpost Group's board is composed of

5 board members and CEO appointed by the Belgian State and 6 independent directors

appointed by the Belgian State and 6 independent directors Belgian State supports a regular dividend policy Shareholder # shares Belgian State 102,075,649 Free float 97,925,295 SGEI stands for Services of General Economic Interest cfr. slide 16 and 54 All amounts need to be adjusted for inflation on a cumulated yearly basis bpost Group provides SGEIs1 on behalf of the State 2016-2020 2 press distribution contracts (newspapers & periodicals)

- prolonged for 2 years until the end of 2022

- prolonged for 2 years until the end of 2022 Sixth management contract for other SGEIs

Contractual amounts (excl. inflation 2 , volume impact & sharing of efficiency gains) of € 261.0m in 2016 (actual amount: € 264.9m), € 260.8m in 2017 (actual amount: € 270.0m), € 257.6m in 2018 (actual amount: € 271.4m), € 252.6m in 2019 (actual amount: € 271.0m) and

€ 245.6m in 2020 Press Other SGEIs State as important customer State is a key commercial client to bpost Group

to bpost Group Several other agreements in place with the State, such as European license plates (won by bpost Group through tender) 53 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Sixth management contract and press concessions will be renegotiated before 2022 Scope Universal Service 6th Management Contract Obligation (USO) Services not typically associated with mail operators • Collect, sort, transport & distribute letter mail up to (SGEI), e.g., • Retail network 2kg, parcels up to 10kg and parcels up to 20kg (1,300 postal service points of which from other EU member states at least 650 post offices) • 1 access point per municipality • Cash at Counter • Collect and deliver 5x/week • Election mail (distribution) • Full territory of Belgium • Cash payment of pensions at home • USO pricing constraints • Provide adequate information on USO products and services • Quality control obligation (95% of prior mail/parcels D+1, 97% D+2) USO & SGEI Press concessions Also part of SGEIs

part of SGEIs Newspaper early delivery 6x/week

Periodical delivery 5x/week

Quality control obligation of maximum 7 complaints per 10,000 deliveries

FTEs

~1,700 FTEs for newspaper deliveries which are dedicated rounds Delivery of periodicals is integrated in the regular mail rounds

Timing • Complementary management contract granted by the State • Runs until end of 2023, renewable by consecutive terms of 5 years State compensation possible in case of USO being financial burden 54 • Runs until end of 2020 • Runs until end of 2022 • Notified and validated by European Commission • Notified and validated by European Commission under State Aid rules under State Aid rules € 271m state compensation in 2019 Amount including inflation, volume variance and sharing of efficiency gains 1Q20 Roadshow presentation A relatively resilient mail market vs. other European operators Addressed mail volume per capita 2019 operator level* European mail market 2008-19 CAGR for addressed mail volumes as reported by major incumbent European postal operators, percent 1 DE 5 CH 210 -2.2% 5 DE 189 -3.5% CH 1 11 AU 175 -3.5% AU 11 10 UK 155 (1) -4.4% BE 9 2 FR 136 -5.0% UK 10 (2) 8 BE 136 -5.4% SW 3 3 SW 133 -5.7% FR 2 4 EU 132 -6.0% EU NL 102 -8.6% NL 4 7 IT 45 -9.1% IT 7 6 DK 42 -12.9% DK 6 Note: definition of addressed mail may differ by operator Source: Company information; Annual reports; Investor presentations; IPC; Eurostat 1 Includes addressed mail 5 Includes mail communication and dialogue marketing 2 Includes addressed mail 6 Includes addressed mail 3 Includes addressed mail 7 Includes addressed mail (publishers services excl.) 4 Includes addressed mail 8 Includes addressed mail excluding press 55 1Q20 Roadshow presentation 9 Includes all domestic mail 10 Includes inland addressed mail 11 Includes letter mail and addressed direct mail / media post (1) 2018 data * Excludes domestic competitors (2) 2008-18 data Key contacts Saskia Dheedene Stéphanie Voisin Head of Investor Relations Manager Investor Relations Email: saskia.dheedene@bpost.be Email: stephanie.voisin@bpost.be Direct: +32 (0) 2 276 76 43 Direct: +32 (0) 2 276 21 97 Mobile: +32 (0) 477 92 23 43 Mobile: +32 (0) 478 48 58 71 Address: bpost Group, Centre Monnaie, 1000 Brussels, Belgium Address: bpost Group, Centre Monnaie, 1000 Brussels, Belgium 56 1Q20 Roadshow presentation Questions Attachments Original document

