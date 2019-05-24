Log in
BQE Water Inc

BQE WATER INC

(BQE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 05/24 10:55:00 am
6.29 CAD   +3.11%
05:08p BQE WATER : Reports 2019 AGM Results
PU
05/22BQE WATER : Reports Q1 2019 Results
PU
04/16BQE WATER : Reports Year End 2018 Results
PU
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BQE Water : Reports 2019 AGM Results

05/24/2019 | 05:08pm EDT

VANCOUVER, BC - BQE Water Inc. (TSX-V: BQE), a leader in the management of mine wastewater and metallurgical bleed streams, today reported the results of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders held on May 22, 2019.

According to the proxies, a total of 338,717 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 28% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. All nominees to the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board') listed in the management proxy circular dated April 15, 2019 (the 'Information Circular') were elected to hold office as directors of the Company until the next AGM or until their successors are elected or appointed. The directors have appointed Peter Gleeson to continue as Chair of the Board for the upcoming year.

The shareholders approved all matters as proposed in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About BQE Water
BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. We are helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed unique intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

Disclaimer

BQE Water Inc. published this content on 24 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2019 21:07:03 UTC
