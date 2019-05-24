BQE Water : Reports 2019 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC - BQE Water Inc. (TSX-V: BQE), a leader in the management of mine wastewater and metallurgical bleed streams, today reported the results of the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders held on May 22, 2019.

According to the proxies, a total of 338,717 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 28% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. All nominees to the board of directors of the Company (the 'Board') listed in the management proxy circular dated April 15, 2019 (the 'Information Circular') were elected to hold office as directors of the Company until the next AGM or until their successors are elected or appointed. The directors have appointed Peter Gleeson to continue as Chair of the Board for the upcoming year.

The shareholders approved all matters as proposed in the Information Circular, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

