Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S : 2019-11-27 - No. 12 - Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S appoints Per Toelstang as new CFO

Translation of Announcement No. 12/2019 to Nasdaq Copenhagen

27 November 2019

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S appoints Per Toelstang as new CFO

With reference to Company Announcement No. 6 of 27 June 2019 regarding CFO Henrik T. Krabbe's resignation, the Board of Directors have today appointed Per Toelstang as new CFO of Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S. Per Toelstang will take up his post on 1 February 2020.

Yours sincerely

BRØDRENE A & O JOHANSEN A/S

Niels A. Johansen