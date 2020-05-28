Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S : 2020-05-28 - No. 6 - Q1 2020 0 05/29/2020 | 06:11am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Interim Financial Report for the Period 1 January - 31 March 2020 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Rørvang 3 * DK-2620 Albertslund * Denmark Tel: +45 70 28 00 00 * Fax: +45 70 28 01 01 * www.ao.dk CVR (Central Business Register) No.: 58 21 06 17 Company Announcement No. 6/2020 1/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Contents Highlights for the first quarter of 2020......................................................................... page 3 Financial and operating data for the AO Group .......................................................... page 4 Management's review ................................................................................................ page 5-7 Company announcements in 2020 ............................................................................. page 8 Management's statement .......................................................................................... page 9 Income statement and statement of comprehensive income ..................................... page 10 Balance sheet ............................................................................................................ page 11-12 Cash flow statement................................................................................................... page 13 Statement of changes in equity .................................................................................. page 14 Notes.......................................................................................................................... page 15-16 Company Announcement No. 6/2020 2/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Today the Board of Directors has approved the Group's interim financial report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2020. Highlights for the first quarter of 2020 Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 970.3 million, which is DKK 100.8 million, or 11.6%, more than for the first quarter of 2019; hereof DKK 9.6 million relates to acquisitions. Compared with last year, the first quarter of 2020 had one more working day. Mild weather during the first three months of 2020 resulted in good conditions for the construction industry.

Compared to 2019, the gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 0.7 percentage point due to the sale of low profit margin products and increased project sales volumes in the first quarter of 2020.

Operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 51.8 million, corresponding to a profit margin of 5.3%, against DKK 42.3 million and 4.9% for the first quarter of 2019. The increased profit margin is achieved through revenue growth.

Profit before tax (EBT) for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 49.6 million, which is DKK 9.1 million more than for the first quarter of last year due to revenue growth.

As at 31 March 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to DKK 2,284.3 million, which is DKK 34.6 million less than at the same time in 2019. The decrease is attributable to property, plant and equipment.

As at 31 March 2020, the Group's equity totalled DKK 889.3 million, which is DKK 117.8 million more than at the same time in 2019. The solvency ratio was 38.9% against 33.3% at 31 March 2019.

Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 31.2 million, which is DKK 15.9 million more than for the same period last year, primarily due to higher earnings. Investments for the first quarter of 2020 totalled DKK 10.9 million, compared with DKK 7.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

As at 31 March 2020, the net interest-bearing debt totalled DKK 501.8 million against DKK 725.3 million at the same time in 2019. Other highlights for the first three months of 2020: The Annual General Meeting approved the recommended consolidated and parent company financial statements as well as the allocation of profits, including a dividend payment of DKK 6 per preference share of DKK 10. All shareholder-elected Board members were re-elected. Afterwards the Board of Directors constituted itself with Henning Dyremose as Chairman and Michael Kjær as Deputy Chairman. The Board of Directors was authorised to acquire own preference shares equivalent to a total of 10% of the Company's share capital. Expectations for the year At present it is unclear to what extent the company will be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Based on current knowledge and on the assumption that the construction industry will continue to maintain a reasonable level of activity, it is still expected that the Group's profit before tax for 2019 will be DKK 170-180 million, as announced on 21 February 2020. In 2019, Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S realised a profit before tax of DKK 168.4 million. Albertslund, 28 May 2020 Niels A. Johansen Per Toelstang CEO CFO Company Announcement No. 6/2020 3/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Financial and operating data for the AO Group (DKKm) Key figures Q1 Q1 Full Year 2020 2019 2019 Consolidated revenue 970.3 869.6 3,582.7 Gross margin 221.4 204.5 830.6 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) 78.9 69.4 281.6 Profit or loss before financial income and expenses (EBIT) 51.8 42.3 175.9 Financial income and expenses, net (2.2) (1.8) (6.4) Profit or loss before tax (EBT) 49.6 40.5 168.4 Tax on profit or loss for the period (10.8) (8.9) (37.4) Net profit or loss for the period 38.8 31.7 131.0 Non-current assets 1,337.8 1,372.8 1,349.2 Current assets 946.5 946.2 957.5 Total assets 2,284.3 2,318.9 2,306.7 Share capital 28.0 28.0 28.0 Equity 889.3 771.5 870.3 Non-current liabilities 339.2 310.2 337.4 Current liabilities 1,055.9 1,237.2 1,099.0 Cash flow from operating activities 31.2 15.4 302.7 Cash flow from investing activities (10.9) (7.0) (52.7) Of which investments in property, plant and equipment, net (2.6) (5.0) (26.1) Cash flow from financing activities (87.4) (11.5) (186.2) Cash flow for the period (67.1) (3,2) 63.8 Financial ratios* Gross profit margin 22.8% 23.5% 23.2% Profit margin 5.3% 4.9% 4.9% Return on capital employed** 2.3% 1.9% 7.9% Return on equity** 4.4% 4.1% 16.1% Solvency ratio 38.9% 33.3% 37.7% Book value 318 276 311 Share price at the end of the period 293 325 348 Earnings per share (EPS Basic), DKK*** 14 12 48 Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D), DKK*** 14 12 48 Average number of employees**** 732 737 734 Other financial ratios have been calculated in accordance with CFA Society Denmark's "Recommendations and Financial Ratios".

Not translated into full-year figures.

full-year figures. Basic EPS and diluted EPS have been calculated in accordance with IAS 33.

The number of employees includes external temporary workers. Company Announcement No. 6/2020 4/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Management's review The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S and the wholly owned subsidiaries AO Invest A/S, Greenline A/S, LampeGuru ApS, Billig VVS AS (Norway), VVSochBad Sverige AB, AO Sverige AB and Vaga Tehnika Eesti OÜ (Estonia). LampeGuru Aps was acquired in November 2019. The Group's financial development Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 totalled DKK 970.3 million, which is DKK 100.8 million, or 11.6%, more than for the same quarter in 2019. LampeGuru, the company acquired in November 2019, contributed with a revenue of DKK 9.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted for this, organic growth represented 10.5%. The growth was attributable to the professional market, both in Denmark and abroad, and the private online market. Both the Technical Installation and Construction segments contributed to the growth. International revenue still accounts for less than 10% of total revenue. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to DKK 221.4 million, corresponding to a gross profit margin of 22.8%, compared with DKK 204.5 million and 23.5% for the same quarter last year. Distribution costs for the first quarter of 2020 constituted 3.7% of revenue and are essentially unchanged from the same period a year ago. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020, including depreciation and amortisation, amounted to DKK 169.5 million against DKK 162.2 million for the same quarter of 2019. The increase of DKK 7.3 million is primarily attributable to expenses from LampeGuru and a provision for bad debts of DKK 4 million. In the first quarter of 2020, external expenses totalled DKK 45.3 million, which is DKK 5.5 million more than in the first quarter of last year. In addition to normal provisions, an extraordinary provision for bad debts of 1% of the total debtor balances was made due to the estimated higher uncertainty following the COVID-19 outbreak. Other external expenses were therefore affected by DKK 4 million. The increase may also be attributed to increased expenses related to the company acquired in November 2019, LampeGuru. In the first three months of 2020, staff costs of DKK 97.2 million increased by DKK 1.8 million, or 1.9%, compared with the same period last year. Despite revenue growth, the average number of employees was reduced from 737 in the first quarter of last year to an average of 732 employees in the first quarter of 2020. Depreciation and amortisation for the first quarter of 2020 were DKK 27.1 million and are at the same level as in the first quarter of 2019. Operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 51.8 million, which is 5.3% of revenue against last year's rate of 4.9%. Compared to the same period last year, EBIT is DKK 9.5 million higher. The increase in EBIT is mainly attributable to the effect of revenue growth, partially offset by a declining gross profit margin and an increase in total operating expenses. Financial income and expenses, net, for the first quarter of 2020 were negative at DKK 2.2 million, which is DKK 0.4 million more than in the same quarter of 2019. The difference is mainly attributable to negative exchange rate adjustments caused by the fall in SEK and NOK in March 2020. For the first quarter of 2020, the Group recorded a pre-tax profit of DKK 49.6 million against DKK 40.5 million reported for the same quarter last year. Tax on profit for the period is in accordance with applicable tax rates in the areas where the Group is operating, equalling an average tax rate of approximately 22%. A post-tax profit of DKK 38.8 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2020 against DKK 31.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Company Announcement No. 6/2020 5/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 As at 31 March 2020 the Group's total assets amounted to DKK 2,284.3 million, which is DKK 34.6 million, or approximately 1%, less than at the same time last year. Non-current assets of DKK 1,337.8 million are DKK 35.0 million, net, lower than at the same time last year. The decline is attributable to property, plant and equipment and is due to the fact that investments over the past year have been lower than depreciation. As at 31 March 2020, current assets amounted to DKK 946.5 million, which is DKK 0.4 million more than at the same time last year. Inventories increased by DKK 4.4 million to DKK 478.2 million due to the increase in revenue, whereas trade receivables of DKK 431.5 million were marginally lower than at the end of the first quarter 2019 despite the increase in revenue. Other receivables of DKK 8.9 million decreased by DKK 1.5 million. At 31 March 2020, cash and short-term deposits totalled DKK 13.4 million and are at the same level as at 31 March 2019. At 31 March 2020, equity amounted to DKK 889.3 million, corresponding to a solvency ratio of 38.9%, and is DKK 117.8 million higher than at the same time last year driven by the period's earnings after tax minus dividend payments. At 31 March 2020, the Group's payables to credit institutions amounted to DKK 439.1 million and are DKK 213.0 million lower than at 31 March 2019 - mainly due to cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 and lower investments than in previous years. Lease liabilities/IFRS 16 amounted to DKK 76.0 million against DKK 86.7 million at 31 March 2019. As at 31 March 2020, trade payables amounted to DKK 716.3 million and are DKK 62.4 million higher than at the same time last year due to increased activity, a timing difference in payments to suppliers, and the use of additional Supply Chain Finance programs. Other payables of DKK 70.6 million are DKK 14.3 million less than at the same time last year. It must, however, be seen in the context that the frozen holiday pay of DKK 18.5 million is recognised under non-current liabilities in accordance with the new Danish Holiday Act. Cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 75.3 million, which is DKK 6.5 million more than for the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2020, working capital increased by DKK 32.7 million net, compared with an increase of DKK 44.9 million for the same quarter last year. In the first quarter of 2020, cash flow from operating activities was positive at DKK 31.2 million against DKK 15.4 million for the first quarter of last year. Net investments for the first quarter of 2020 totalled DKK 10.9 million, of which DKK 5.5 million relates to the payment of remaining purchase price and earn-outs of previously acquired entities, whereas DKK 2.8 million relates to software and DKK 2.6 million relates to property, plant and equipment, net. Net investments for the first quarter of last year totalled DKK 7.0 million, of which DKK 2.0 million related to property, plant and equipment, and DKK 5.0 million related to operating equipment. In the first quarter of 2020, dividend payments of DKK 13.2 million, exclusive of dividend tax, were distributed. In the three-month period ended 31 March 2020, the Group's total payables to credit institutions amounted to DKK 439.1 million, which is DKK 213.0 million less than at 31 March 2019. A cash pool agreement has been entered into, meaning that cash and cash equivalents are offset against payables to credit institutions on calculation of interest. Lease payments amounted to DKK 6.1 million for the first three months of 2020 and are on par with the same period in 2019. After payables to credit institutions have been reduced by DKK 68.0 million, total cash flow for the first three months of 2020 is DKK (67.1) million. At 31 March 2020, the Group's cash and short-term deposits are therefore DKK 13.4 million, which is on par with the same period in 2019. Company Announcement No. 6/2020 6/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Significant risks As mentioned in the annual report for 2019, under the paragraph "Internal controls and risk management", the Company assesses on an ongoing basis the most significant risks in connection with the Company's activities. In addition to the risks mentioned in the annual report, the Group is sensitive to the overall development in Danish and Swedish economy as well as business trends in the building industries of these countries. The COVID-19 outbreak causes a general increase in uncertainty, specifically in the construction activity and in Danish and international business activity in general. Incentive programme and treasury shares An incentive programme may be prepared in accordance with the remuneration policy approved by the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2020. The remuneration policy is available in full on the Company's website www.ao.dk. At present, there are no active share-based incentive programmes. On 31 March 2020, the Company held a total of 82,390 treasury shares. Outlook At present it is unclear to what extent the company will be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Based on current knowledge and on the assumption that the construction industry will continue to maintain a reasonable level of activity, it is still expected that the Group's profit before tax for 2019 will be DKK 170-180 million, as announced on 21 February 2020. In 2019, Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S realised a profit before tax of DKK 168.4 million. Events after the end of the interim period No significant events have occurred after the end of the reporting period. Additional information This interim financial report is available in Danish and English. In case of doubt, the Danish version shall apply. Company Announcement No. 6/2020 7/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Company announcements in 2020 Announcement no. 1 Major shareholder announcement - Nordea Funds Ltd. 20 February 2020 Announcement no. 2 Annual report 2019 21 February 2020 Announcement no. 3 Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S 21 February 2020 Announcement no. 4 Result of the Annual General Meeting of Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S 20 March 2020 Announcement no. 5 Articles of Association 20 March 2020 Company Announcement No. 6/2020 8/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Management's statement Today the Board of Directors and the Executive Board have discussed and approved the interim financial report of Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S for the period 1 January - 31 March 2020. The interim financial report, which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor, has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the EU and additional disclosure requirements in the Danish Financial Statements Act. In our opinion the interim financial statements give a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial position at 31 March 2020 and of the results of the Group's operations and cash flows for the period 1 January - 31 March 2020. Further, in our opinion the Management's review includes a fair review of the development in the Group's operations and financial matters, the net profit or loss for the period and of the Group's financial position as a whole as well as a description of the most significant risks and elements of uncertainty facing the Group. Albertslund, 28 May 2020 Executive Board Niels A. Johansen Per Toelstang CEO CFO Stefan Funch Jensen Lili Johansen Gitte Lindeskov CDO CHRO CIO Board of Directors Henning Dyremose Michael Kjær Chairman of the Board Deputy Chairman René Alberg Erik Holm Carsten Jensen Niels A. Johansen Jonas Kvist Preben Damgaard Nielsen Contacts: Niels A. Johansen/Per Toelstang Telephone: +45 70 28 00 00 Company Announcement No. 6/2020 9/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Income statement and statement of comprehensive income (All amounts are in DKK thousands) Note: Revenue 3 Cost of sales Distribution costs Gross profit Other operating income Gross margin External expenses Staff costs Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation amortisation (EBITDA) Depreciation and amortisation Operating profit or loss (EBIT) Write-down of financial assets Financial income Financial expenses Profit or loss before tax (EBT) Tax on profit or loss for the period Net profit or loss for the period Other comprehensive income Items reclassified to the income statement Foreign currency translation adjustment relating to foreign entities Tax on other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income after tax Total comprehensive income Earnings per share Earnings per share (EPS) Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D) Company Announcement No. 6/2020 Q1 Q1 Full Year 2020 2020 2019 970,317 869,566 3,582,683 (713,025) (633,803) (2,618,056) (35,982) (31,520) (134,522) 221,311 204,244 830,105 72 266 472 221,383 204,510 830,577 (45,325) (39,828) (165,382) (97,151) (95,322) (383,569) 78,907 69,359 281,626 (27,062) (27,023) (105,761) 51,845 42,336 175,866 - - (1,000) 286 408 2,366 (2,535) (2,229) (8,794) 49,596 40,514 168,437 (10,763) (8,855) (37,437) 38,834 31,659 131,001 (3,573) (567) (1,092) - - - (3,573) (567) (1,092) 35,261 31,092 129,909 14 12 48 14 12 48 10/16 Balance sheet (All amounts are in DKK thousands) ASSETS Note: Non-current assets Intangible assets Goodwill 4 Intellectual property rights Software Property, plant and equipment Land and buildings Leasehold improvements Fixtures and operating equipment Right-of-use assets Other non-current assets Other Investments Total non-current assets Current assets Inventories 5 Trade receivables 6 Other receivables Prepayments and accrued income Cash and short-term deposits Total current assets Total assets Company Announcement No. 6/2020 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 2020.03.31 2019.03.31 2019.12.31 384,932 371,334 384,932 48,485 48,867 49,287 33,208 37,218 35,566 466,626 457,419 469,785 643,772 659,195 649,324 542 473 697 150,884 168,027 157,526 75,968 86,656 71,884 871,165 914,351 879,431 0 1,000 0 0 1,000 0 1,337,791 1,372,770 1,349,216 478,223 473,801 458,969 431,463 433,464 395,112 8,880 10,411 8,959 14,629 15,016 14,015 13,352 13,467 80,407 946,547 946,159 957,462 2,284,338 2,318,929 2,306,678 11/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Balance sheet (All amounts are in DKK thousands) EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Note: 2020.03.31 2019.03.31 2019.12.31 Equity Share capital 28,000 28,000 28,000 Reserve for foreign currency translation adjustments (6,072) (1,974) (2,499) Retained earnings 867,329 745,459 828,001 Proposed dividend for the financial year - - 16,800 Total equity 889,257 771,485 870,302 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax 58,351 60,451 58,497 Credit institutions 209,090 224,993 215,355 Lease liabilities 48,706 24,796 49,088 Frozen holiday pay 18,505 - 9,923 Other non-current liabilities 4,500 - 4,500 Total non-current liabilities 339,152 310,240 337,362 Current liabilities Credit institutions 230,054 427,164 287,107 Lease liabilities 27,262 61,860 22,796 Trade payables 716,260 653,814 704,652 Corporation tax 2,406 8,260 8,393 Amounts owed to subsidiaries 7,718 - - Other payables 70,566 84,864 74,249 Provisions for liabilities 1,616 1,241 1,816 Accruals and deferred income 47 - - Total current liabilities 1,055,929 1,237,203 1,099,014 Total liabilities 1,395,081 1,547,444 1,436,376 Total equity and liabilities 2,284,338 2,318,929 2,306,678 Company Announcement No. 6/2020 12/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Cash flow statement (All amounts are in DKK thousands) Operating profit or loss Depreciation and amortisation Other non-cash operating items, net Cash flow from operations before change in working capital Change in inventories Change in receivables Change in trade payable and other current payables Total change in working capital Cash flow from operations Net financials paid Corporation tax paid Cash flow from operating activities Purchase of intangible assets Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net Acquisition of enterprise Cash flow from investing activities Repayment of debt to credit institutions Raising of loans from credit institutions Repayment of lease liabilities Dividends paid Cash flow from financing activities Cash flow for the period Cash and short-term deposits at beginning of period Cash and short-terms deposits at end of period Q1 Q1 Full year 2020 2019 2019 51,845 42,336 175,866 27,062 27,023 105,761 (3,574) (546) (501) 75,333 68,813 281,126 (19,254) (38,437) (18,962) (36,887) (67,069) (26,690) 23,478 60,579 110,763 (32,662) (44,927) 65,111 42,670 23,886 346,237 (2,249) (1,821) (5,508) (9,177) (6,688) (37,980) 31,245 15,376 302,749 (2,856) (2,056) (18,356) (2,560) (4,991) (26,126) (5,500) - (8,254) (10,916) (7,047) (52,736) (68,012) (19,310) (171,195) - 25,000 25,000 (6,135) (5,999) (23,738) (13,237) (11,186) (16,306) (87,384) (11,495) (186,239) (67,055) (3,166) 63,774 80,407 16,633 16,633 13,352 13,467 80,407 Company Announcement No. 6/2020 13/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Statement of changes in equity Foreign Proposed currency dividend Share translation for the Retained Total (All amounts are in DKK thousands) capital adjustment financial year earnings equity Equity at 1 January 2020 28,000 (2,499) 16,800 828,001 870,302 Net profit or loss for the period - - - 38,834 38,834 Foreign currency translation adjustment relating to foreign entities - (3,573) - - (3,573) Total comprehensive income - (3,573) - 38,834 35,261 Dividend distribution - - (16,306) - (16,306) Dividend, own shares - - (494) 494 - Total transactions with owners - - (16,800) 494 (16,306) Equity at 31 March 2020 28,000 (6,072) - 867,329 889,257 Equity at 1 January 2019 28,000 (1,407) 16,800 713,306 756,699 Net profit or loss for the period - - - 31,659 31,659 Foreign currency translation adjustment relating to foreign entities - (567) - - (567) Total comprehensive income - (567) - 31,659 31,092 Dividend distribution - - (16,306) - (16,306) Dividend, own shares - - (494) 494 - Total transactions with owners - - (16,800) 494 (16,306) Equity at 31 March 2019 28,000 (1,974) - 745,459 771,485 Equity at 1 January 2019 28,000 (1,407) 16,800 713,306 756,699 Net profit or loss for the year - - 16,800 114,201 131,001 Foreign currency translation adjustment relating to foreign entities - (1,092) - - (1,092) Total comprehensive income - (1,092) 16,800 114,201 129,909 Dividend distribution - - (16,306) - (16,306) Dividend, own shares - - (494) 494 - Total transactions with owners - - (16,800) 494 (16,306) Equity at 31 December 2019 28,000 (2,499) 16,800 828,001 870,302 Company Announcement No. 6/2020 14/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 Notes Accounting policies

The interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the EU and additional disclosure requirements in the Danish Financial Statements Act. Accounting estimates and judgements

Estimation uncertainty

In preparing these interim financial statements, management has made accounting estimates and assumptions which affect the application of accounting policies and recognised assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may deviate from these estimates.

The most significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty are the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements and parent company financial statements for 2019. For a more detailed description of the estimation uncertainty, reference is made to the consolidated and parent company financial statements for 2019. Segment information

Group activities relating to the trade in technical installation materials (Technical Installation: electrical equipment and components as well as plumbing, heating and sanitary ware) and construction materials (Construction: water supply and drainage, Vaga and tools) with private, public and corporate customers take place in an integrated manner and are dealt with as one operating segment.

According to IFRS 15, revenue for the first quarter of 2020 is categorised into Technical Installation totalling DKK 703.9 million (2019: DKK 636.2 million) and Construction totalling DKK 266.4 million (2019: DKK 233.4 million).

The Group operates primarily in Denmark, and less than 10% of its revenue relates to foreign countries. This was also the case in the first quarter of 2019.

The Group has not traded with any individual customer representing more than 10% of the Group's total revenue. This was also the case in the first quarter of 2019.

In the first quarter of 2020, revenue from the private market segment totals DKK 131.5 million or approximately 14% of total sales against DKK 104.1 million or approximately 12% in the first quarter of 2019. Goodwill and intangible assets

The annual impairment test of intangible assets, including goodwill and intellectual property rights, is performed at 31 December 2020, after the completion of budgets and strategy plans for the coming period.

At 31 March 2020, management is of the opinion that there has been no indication of impairment of the carrying amount of goodwill and intellectual property rights, and therefore no impairment test of goodwill and intellectual property rights has been performed at 31 March 2020. For a more detailed description of impairment tests, reference is made to the consolidated and parent company financial statements for 2019. Inventories

No unusual inventory write-downs or reversals of inventory write-downs have been recorded in the period. Company Announcement No. 6/2020 15/16 Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S Interim financial report for Q1 2020 6 Trade receivables An estimate is used to assess the recoverability of receivables according to the same principles as applied in the financial statements for 2019. Due to the increased risk associated with the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent reduction in business activity in many industries and sectors, additional reserves of approximately 1% of the total debtor balances have been made in the first quarter of 2020, corresponding to approximately DKK 4 million. Company Announcement No. 6/2020 16/16 Attachments Original document

