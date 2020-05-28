Log in
Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S : 2020-05-28 - No. 6 - Q1 2020

05/29/2020 | 06:11am EDT

Interim Financial Report

for the Period

1 January - 31 March 2020

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Rørvang 3 * DK-2620 Albertslund * Denmark

Tel: +45 70 28 00 00 * Fax: +45 70 28 01 01 * www.ao.dk

CVR (Central Business Register) No.: 58 21 06 17

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

1/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Contents

Highlights for the first quarter of 2020.........................................................................

page 3

Financial and operating data for the AO Group ..........................................................

page 4

Management's review ................................................................................................

page 5-7

Company announcements in 2020 .............................................................................

page 8

Management's statement ..........................................................................................

page 9

Income statement and statement of comprehensive income .....................................

page 10

Balance sheet ............................................................................................................

page 11-12

Cash flow statement...................................................................................................

page 13

Statement of changes in equity ..................................................................................

page 14

Notes..........................................................................................................................

page 15-16

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

2/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Today the Board of Directors has approved the Group's interim financial report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2020.

Highlights for the first quarter of 2020

  • Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 970.3 million, which is DKK 100.8 million, or 11.6%, more than for the first quarter of 2019; hereof DKK 9.6 million relates to acquisitions. Compared with last year, the first quarter of 2020 had one more working day. Mild weather during the first three months of 2020 resulted in good conditions for the construction industry.
  • Compared to 2019, the gross profit margin for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 0.7 percentage point due to the sale of low profit margin products and increased project sales volumes in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 51.8 million, corresponding to a profit margin of 5.3%, against DKK 42.3 million and 4.9% for the first quarter of 2019. The increased profit margin is achieved through revenue growth.
  • Profit before tax (EBT) for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 49.6 million, which is DKK 9.1 million more than for the first quarter of last year due to revenue growth.
  • As at 31 March 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to DKK 2,284.3 million, which is DKK 34.6 million less than at the same time in 2019. The decrease is attributable to property, plant and equipment.
  • As at 31 March 2020, the Group's equity totalled DKK 889.3 million, which is DKK 117.8 million more than at the same time in 2019. The solvency ratio was 38.9% against 33.3% at 31 March 2019.
  • Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 31.2 million, which is DKK 15.9 million more than for the same period last year, primarily due to higher earnings. Investments for the first quarter of 2020 totalled DKK 10.9 million, compared with DKK 7.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.
  • As at 31 March 2020, the net interest-bearing debt totalled DKK 501.8 million against DKK 725.3 million at the same time in 2019.

Other highlights for the first three months of 2020:

  • The Annual General Meeting approved the recommended consolidated and parent company financial statements as well as the allocation of profits, including a dividend payment of DKK 6 per preference share of DKK 10. All shareholder-elected Board members were re-elected. Afterwards the Board of Directors constituted itself with Henning Dyremose as Chairman and Michael Kjær as Deputy Chairman. The Board of Directors was authorised to acquire own preference shares equivalent to a total of 10% of the Company's share capital.

Expectations for the year

At present it is unclear to what extent the company will be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Based on current knowledge and on the assumption that the construction industry will continue to maintain a reasonable level of activity, it is still expected that the Group's profit before tax for 2019 will be DKK 170-180 million, as announced on 21 February 2020. In 2019, Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S realised a profit before tax of DKK 168.4 million.

Albertslund, 28 May 2020

Niels A. Johansen

Per Toelstang

CEO

CFO

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

3/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Financial and operating data for the AO Group

(DKKm)

Key figures

Q1

Q1

Full Year

2020

2019

2019

Consolidated revenue

970.3

869.6

3,582.7

Gross margin

221.4

204.5

830.6

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation

and amortisation (EBITDA)

78.9

69.4

281.6

Profit or loss before financial income and expenses

(EBIT)

51.8

42.3

175.9

Financial income and expenses, net

(2.2)

(1.8)

(6.4)

Profit or loss before tax (EBT)

49.6

40.5

168.4

Tax on profit or loss for the period

(10.8)

(8.9)

(37.4)

Net profit or loss for the period

38.8

31.7

131.0

Non-current assets

1,337.8

1,372.8

1,349.2

Current assets

946.5

946.2

957.5

Total assets

2,284.3

2,318.9

2,306.7

Share capital

28.0

28.0

28.0

Equity

889.3

771.5

870.3

Non-current liabilities

339.2

310.2

337.4

Current liabilities

1,055.9

1,237.2

1,099.0

Cash flow from operating activities

31.2

15.4

302.7

Cash flow from investing activities

(10.9)

(7.0)

(52.7)

Of which investments in property, plant and

equipment, net

(2.6)

(5.0)

(26.1)

Cash flow from financing activities

(87.4)

(11.5)

(186.2)

Cash flow for the period

(67.1)

(3,2)

63.8

Financial ratios*

Gross profit margin

22.8%

23.5%

23.2%

Profit margin

5.3%

4.9%

4.9%

Return on capital employed**

2.3%

1.9%

7.9%

Return on equity**

4.4%

4.1%

16.1%

Solvency ratio

38.9%

33.3%

37.7%

Book value

318

276

311

Share price at the end of the period

293

325

348

Earnings per share (EPS Basic), DKK***

14

12

48

Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D), DKK***

14

12

48

Average number of employees****

732

737

734

  • Other financial ratios have been calculated in accordance with CFA Society Denmark's "Recommendations and Financial Ratios".
  • Not translated into full-year figures.
  • Basic EPS and diluted EPS have been calculated in accordance with IAS 33.
  • The number of employees includes external temporary workers.

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

4/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Management's review

The consolidated financial statements include the financial statements of Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S and the wholly owned subsidiaries AO Invest A/S, Greenline A/S, LampeGuru ApS, Billig VVS AS (Norway), VVSochBad Sverige AB, AO Sverige AB and Vaga Tehnika Eesti OÜ (Estonia). LampeGuru Aps was acquired in November 2019.

The Group's financial development

Consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2020 totalled DKK 970.3 million, which is DKK 100.8 million, or 11.6%, more than for the same quarter in 2019. LampeGuru, the company acquired in November 2019, contributed with a revenue of DKK 9.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted for this, organic growth represented 10.5%. The growth was attributable to the professional market, both in Denmark and abroad, and the private online market. Both the Technical Installation and Construction segments contributed to the growth. International revenue still accounts for less than 10% of total revenue.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2019 amounted to DKK 221.4 million, corresponding to a gross profit margin of 22.8%, compared with DKK 204.5 million and 23.5% for the same quarter last year. Distribution costs for the first quarter of 2020 constituted 3.7% of revenue and are essentially unchanged from the same period a year ago.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020, including depreciation and amortisation, amounted to DKK

169.5 million against DKK 162.2 million for the same quarter of 2019. The increase of DKK 7.3 million is primarily attributable to expenses from LampeGuru and a provision for bad debts of DKK 4 million.

In the first quarter of 2020, external expenses totalled DKK 45.3 million, which is DKK 5.5 million more than in the first quarter of last year. In addition to normal provisions, an extraordinary provision for bad debts of 1% of the total debtor balances was made due to the estimated higher uncertainty following the COVID-19 outbreak. Other external expenses were therefore affected by DKK 4 million. The increase may also be attributed to increased expenses related to the company acquired in November 2019, LampeGuru.

In the first three months of 2020, staff costs of DKK 97.2 million increased by DKK 1.8 million, or 1.9%, compared with the same period last year. Despite revenue growth, the average number of employees was reduced from 737 in the first quarter of last year to an average of 732 employees in the first quarter of 2020.

Depreciation and amortisation for the first quarter of 2020 were DKK 27.1 million and are at the same level as in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 51.8 million, which is 5.3% of revenue against last year's rate of 4.9%. Compared to the same period last year, EBIT is DKK 9.5 million higher. The increase in EBIT is mainly attributable to the effect of revenue growth, partially offset by a declining gross profit margin and an increase in total operating expenses.

Financial income and expenses, net, for the first quarter of 2020 were negative at DKK 2.2 million, which is DKK 0.4 million more than in the same quarter of 2019. The difference is mainly attributable to negative exchange rate adjustments caused by the fall in SEK and NOK in March 2020.

For the first quarter of 2020, the Group recorded a pre-tax profit of DKK 49.6 million against DKK 40.5 million reported for the same quarter last year.

Tax on profit for the period is in accordance with applicable tax rates in the areas where the Group is operating, equalling an average tax rate of approximately 22%.

A post-tax profit of DKK 38.8 million was recorded for the first quarter of 2020 against DKK 31.7 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

5/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

As at 31 March 2020 the Group's total assets amounted to DKK 2,284.3 million, which is DKK 34.6 million, or approximately 1%, less than at the same time last year.

Non-current assets of DKK 1,337.8 million are DKK 35.0 million, net, lower than at the same time last year. The decline is attributable to property, plant and equipment and is due to the fact that investments over the past year have been lower than depreciation.

As at 31 March 2020, current assets amounted to DKK 946.5 million, which is DKK 0.4 million more than at the same time last year. Inventories increased by DKK 4.4 million to DKK 478.2 million due to the increase in revenue, whereas trade receivables of DKK 431.5 million were marginally lower than at the end of the first quarter 2019 despite the increase in revenue. Other receivables of DKK 8.9 million decreased by DKK 1.5 million.

At 31 March 2020, cash and short-term deposits totalled DKK 13.4 million and are at the same level as at 31 March 2019.

At 31 March 2020, equity amounted to DKK 889.3 million, corresponding to a solvency ratio of 38.9%, and is DKK

117.8 million higher than at the same time last year driven by the period's earnings after tax minus dividend payments.

At 31 March 2020, the Group's payables to credit institutions amounted to DKK 439.1 million and are DKK 213.0 million lower than at 31 March 2019 - mainly due to cash flow from operations in the fourth quarter of 2019 and lower investments than in previous years. Lease liabilities/IFRS 16 amounted to DKK 76.0 million against DKK 86.7 million at 31 March 2019.

As at 31 March 2020, trade payables amounted to DKK 716.3 million and are DKK 62.4 million higher than at the same time last year due to increased activity, a timing difference in payments to suppliers, and the use of additional Supply Chain Finance programs.

Other payables of DKK 70.6 million are DKK 14.3 million less than at the same time last year. It must, however, be seen in the context that the frozen holiday pay of DKK 18.5 million is recognised under non-current liabilities in accordance with the new Danish Holiday Act.

Cash flow from operating activities before working capital changes for the first quarter of 2020 was DKK 75.3 million, which is DKK 6.5 million more than for the same period last year. In the first quarter of 2020, working capital increased by DKK 32.7 million net, compared with an increase of DKK 44.9 million for the same quarter last year. In the first quarter of 2020, cash flow from operating activities was positive at DKK 31.2 million against DKK 15.4 million for the first quarter of last year.

Net investments for the first quarter of 2020 totalled DKK 10.9 million, of which DKK 5.5 million relates to the payment of remaining purchase price and earn-outs of previously acquired entities, whereas DKK 2.8 million relates to software and DKK 2.6 million relates to property, plant and equipment, net. Net investments for the first quarter of last year totalled DKK 7.0 million, of which DKK 2.0 million related to property, plant and equipment, and DKK 5.0 million related to operating equipment.

In the first quarter of 2020, dividend payments of DKK 13.2 million, exclusive of dividend tax, were distributed. In the three-month period ended 31 March 2020, the Group's total payables to credit institutions amounted to DKK 439.1 million, which is DKK 213.0 million less than at 31 March 2019. A cash pool agreement has been entered into, meaning that cash and cash equivalents are offset against payables to credit institutions on calculation of interest. Lease payments amounted to DKK 6.1 million for the first three months of 2020 and are on par with the same period in 2019.

After payables to credit institutions have been reduced by DKK 68.0 million, total cash flow for the first three months of 2020 is DKK (67.1) million. At 31 March 2020, the Group's cash and short-term deposits are therefore DKK 13.4 million, which is on par with the same period in 2019.

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

6/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Significant risks

As mentioned in the annual report for 2019, under the paragraph "Internal controls and risk management", the Company assesses on an ongoing basis the most significant risks in connection with the Company's activities. In addition to the risks mentioned in the annual report, the Group is sensitive to the overall development in Danish and Swedish economy as well as business trends in the building industries of these countries.

The COVID-19 outbreak causes a general increase in uncertainty, specifically in the construction activity and in Danish and international business activity in general.

Incentive programme and treasury shares

An incentive programme may be prepared in accordance with the remuneration policy approved by the Annual General Meeting on 20 March 2020. The remuneration policy is available in full on the Company's website www.ao.dk.

At present, there are no active share-based incentive programmes.

On 31 March 2020, the Company held a total of 82,390 treasury shares.

Outlook

At present it is unclear to what extent the company will be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Based on current knowledge and on the assumption that the construction industry will continue to maintain a reasonable level of activity, it is still expected that the Group's profit before tax for 2019 will be DKK 170-180 million, as announced on 21 February 2020. In 2019, Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S realised a profit before tax of DKK 168.4 million.

Events after the end of the interim period

No significant events have occurred after the end of the reporting period.

Additional information

This interim financial report is available in Danish and English. In case of doubt, the Danish version shall apply.

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

7/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Company announcements in 2020

Announcement no. 1

Major shareholder announcement - Nordea Funds Ltd.

20

February 2020

Announcement no. 2

Annual report 2019

21

February 2020

Announcement no. 3

Notice convening the Annual General Meeting

of Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

21

February 2020

Announcement no. 4

Result of the Annual General Meeting of Brødrene

A & O Johansen A/S

20 March 2020

Announcement no. 5

Articles of Association

20

March 2020

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

8/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Management's statement

Today the Board of Directors and the Executive Board have discussed and approved the interim financial report of Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S for the period 1 January - 31 March 2020.

The interim financial report, which has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditor, has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the EU and additional disclosure requirements in the Danish Financial Statements Act.

In our opinion the interim financial statements give a true and fair view of the Group's assets, liabilities and financial position at 31 March 2020 and of the results of the Group's operations and cash flows for the period 1 January - 31 March 2020.

Further, in our opinion the Management's review includes a fair review of the development in the Group's operations and financial matters, the net profit or loss for the period and of the Group's financial position as a whole as well as a description of the most significant risks and elements of uncertainty facing the Group.

Albertslund, 28 May 2020

Executive Board

Niels A. Johansen

Per Toelstang

CEO

CFO

Stefan Funch Jensen

Lili Johansen

Gitte Lindeskov

CDO

CHRO

CIO

Board of Directors

Henning Dyremose

Michael Kjær

Chairman of the Board

Deputy Chairman

René Alberg

Erik Holm

Carsten Jensen

Niels A. Johansen

Jonas Kvist

Preben Damgaard Nielsen

Contacts:

Niels A. Johansen/Per Toelstang

Telephone: +45 70 28 00 00

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

9/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Income statement and statement of comprehensive income

(All amounts are in DKK thousands)

Note:

Revenue

3

Cost of sales

Distribution costs

Gross profit

Other operating income

Gross margin

External expenses

Staff costs

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation amortisation (EBITDA)

Depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit or loss (EBIT)

Write-down of financial assets

Financial income

Financial expenses

Profit or loss before tax (EBT)

Tax on profit or loss for the period

Net profit or loss for the period

Other comprehensive income

Items reclassified to the income statement

Foreign currency translation adjustment relating to foreign entities

Tax on other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive income after tax

Total comprehensive income

Earnings per share

Earnings per share (EPS)

Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D)

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

Q1

Q1

Full Year

2020

2020

2019

970,317

869,566

3,582,683

(713,025)

(633,803)

(2,618,056)

(35,982)

(31,520)

(134,522)

221,311

204,244

830,105

72

266

472

221,383

204,510

830,577

(45,325)

(39,828)

(165,382)

(97,151)

(95,322)

(383,569)

78,907

69,359

281,626

(27,062)

(27,023)

(105,761)

51,845

42,336

175,866

-

-

(1,000)

286

408

2,366

(2,535)

(2,229)

(8,794)

49,596

40,514

168,437

(10,763)

(8,855)

(37,437)

38,834

31,659

131,001

(3,573)

(567)

(1,092)

-

-

-

(3,573)

(567)

(1,092)

35,261

31,092

129,909

14

12

48

14

12

48

10/16

Balance sheet

(All amounts are in DKK thousands)

ASSETS

Note:

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

Goodwill

4

Intellectual property rights

Software

Property, plant and equipment

Land and buildings

Leasehold improvements

Fixtures and operating equipment

Right-of-use assets

Other non-current assets

Other Investments

Total non-current assets

Current assets

Inventories

5

Trade receivables

6

Other receivables

Prepayments and accrued income

Cash and short-term deposits

Total current assets

Total assets

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

2020.03.31

2019.03.31

2019.12.31

384,932

371,334

384,932

48,485

48,867

49,287

33,208

37,218

35,566

466,626

457,419

469,785

643,772

659,195

649,324

542

473

697

150,884

168,027

157,526

75,968

86,656

71,884

871,165

914,351

879,431

0

1,000

0

0

1,000

0

1,337,791

1,372,770

1,349,216

478,223

473,801

458,969

431,463

433,464

395,112

8,880

10,411

8,959

14,629

15,016

14,015

13,352

13,467

80,407

946,547

946,159

957,462

2,284,338

2,318,929

2,306,678

11/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Balance sheet

(All amounts are in DKK thousands)

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Note:

2020.03.31

2019.03.31

2019.12.31

Equity

Share capital

28,000

28,000

28,000

Reserve for foreign currency

translation adjustments

(6,072)

(1,974)

(2,499)

Retained earnings

867,329

745,459

828,001

Proposed dividend for the financial year

-

-

16,800

Total equity

889,257

771,485

870,302

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax

58,351

60,451

58,497

Credit institutions

209,090

224,993

215,355

Lease liabilities

48,706

24,796

49,088

Frozen holiday pay

18,505

-

9,923

Other non-current liabilities

4,500

-

4,500

Total non-current liabilities

339,152

310,240

337,362

Current liabilities

Credit institutions

230,054

427,164

287,107

Lease liabilities

27,262

61,860

22,796

Trade payables

716,260

653,814

704,652

Corporation tax

2,406

8,260

8,393

Amounts owed to subsidiaries

7,718

-

-

Other payables

70,566

84,864

74,249

Provisions for liabilities

1,616

1,241

1,816

Accruals and deferred income

47

-

-

Total current liabilities

1,055,929

1,237,203

1,099,014

Total liabilities

1,395,081

1,547,444

1,436,376

Total equity and liabilities

2,284,338

2,318,929

2,306,678

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

12/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Cash flow statement

(All amounts are in DKK thousands)

Operating profit or loss Depreciation and amortisation Other non-cash operating items, net Cash flow from operations before change in working capital

Change in inventories

Change in receivables

Change in trade payable and other current payables

Total change in working capital

Cash flow from operations

Net financials paid

Corporation tax paid

Cash flow from operating activities

Purchase of intangible assets

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net Acquisition of enterprise

Cash flow from investing activities

Repayment of debt to credit institutions

Raising of loans from credit institutions

Repayment of lease liabilities

Dividends paid

Cash flow from financing activities

Cash flow for the period

Cash and short-term deposits at beginning of period

Cash and short-terms deposits at end of period

Q1

Q1

Full year

2020

2019

2019

51,845

42,336

175,866

27,062

27,023

105,761

(3,574)

(546)

(501)

75,333

68,813

281,126

(19,254)

(38,437)

(18,962)

(36,887)

(67,069)

(26,690)

23,478

60,579

110,763

(32,662)

(44,927)

65,111

42,670

23,886

346,237

(2,249)

(1,821)

(5,508)

(9,177)

(6,688)

(37,980)

31,245

15,376

302,749

(2,856)

(2,056)

(18,356)

(2,560)

(4,991)

(26,126)

(5,500)

-

(8,254)

(10,916)

(7,047)

(52,736)

(68,012)

(19,310)

(171,195)

-

25,000

25,000

(6,135)

(5,999)

(23,738)

(13,237)

(11,186)

(16,306)

(87,384)

(11,495)

(186,239)

(67,055)

(3,166)

63,774

80,407

16,633

16,633

13,352

13,467

80,407

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

13/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Statement of changes in equity

Foreign

Proposed

currency

dividend

Share

translation

for the

Retained

Total

(All amounts are in DKK thousands)

capital

adjustment

financial year

earnings

equity

Equity at 1 January 2020

28,000

(2,499)

16,800

828,001

870,302

Net profit or loss for the period

-

-

-

38,834

38,834

Foreign currency translation adjustment

relating to foreign entities

-

(3,573)

-

-

(3,573)

Total comprehensive income

-

(3,573)

-

38,834

35,261

Dividend distribution

-

-

(16,306)

-

(16,306)

Dividend, own shares

-

-

(494)

494

-

Total transactions with owners

-

-

(16,800)

494

(16,306)

Equity at 31 March 2020

28,000

(6,072)

-

867,329

889,257

Equity at 1 January 2019

28,000

(1,407)

16,800

713,306

756,699

Net profit or loss for the period

-

-

-

31,659

31,659

Foreign currency translation adjustment

relating to foreign entities

-

(567)

-

-

(567)

Total comprehensive income

-

(567)

-

31,659

31,092

Dividend distribution

-

-

(16,306)

-

(16,306)

Dividend, own shares

-

-

(494)

494

-

Total transactions with owners

-

-

(16,800)

494

(16,306)

Equity at 31 March 2019

28,000

(1,974)

-

745,459

771,485

Equity at 1 January 2019

28,000

(1,407)

16,800

713,306

756,699

Net profit or loss for the year

-

-

16,800

114,201

131,001

Foreign currency translation adjustment

relating to foreign entities

-

(1,092)

-

-

(1,092)

Total comprehensive income

-

(1,092)

16,800

114,201

129,909

Dividend distribution

-

-

(16,306)

-

(16,306)

Dividend, own shares

-

-

(494)

494

-

Total transactions with owners

-

-

(16,800)

494

(16,306)

Equity at 31 December 2019

28,000

(2,499)

16,800

828,001

870,302

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

14/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

Notes

  1. Accounting policies
    The interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" as adopted by the EU and additional disclosure requirements in the Danish Financial Statements Act.
  2. Accounting estimates and judgements
    Estimation uncertainty
    In preparing these interim financial statements, management has made accounting estimates and assumptions which affect the application of accounting policies and recognised assets, liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may deviate from these estimates.
    The most significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty are the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements and parent company financial statements for 2019. For a more detailed description of the estimation uncertainty, reference is made to the consolidated and parent company financial statements for 2019.
  3. Segment information
    Group activities relating to the trade in technical installation materials (Technical Installation: electrical equipment and components as well as plumbing, heating and sanitary ware) and construction materials (Construction: water supply and drainage, Vaga and tools) with private, public and corporate customers take place in an integrated manner and are dealt with as one operating segment.
    According to IFRS 15, revenue for the first quarter of 2020 is categorised into Technical Installation totalling DKK 703.9 million (2019: DKK 636.2 million) and Construction totalling DKK 266.4 million (2019: DKK 233.4 million).
    The Group operates primarily in Denmark, and less than 10% of its revenue relates to foreign countries. This was also the case in the first quarter of 2019.
    The Group has not traded with any individual customer representing more than 10% of the Group's total revenue. This was also the case in the first quarter of 2019.
    In the first quarter of 2020, revenue from the private market segment totals DKK 131.5 million or approximately 14% of total sales against DKK 104.1 million or approximately 12% in the first quarter of 2019.
  4. Goodwill and intangible assets
    The annual impairment test of intangible assets, including goodwill and intellectual property rights, is performed at 31 December 2020, after the completion of budgets and strategy plans for the coming period.
    At 31 March 2020, management is of the opinion that there has been no indication of impairment of the carrying amount of goodwill and intellectual property rights, and therefore no impairment test of goodwill and intellectual property rights has been performed at 31 March 2020. For a more detailed description of impairment tests, reference is made to the consolidated and parent company financial statements for 2019.
  5. Inventories
    No unusual inventory write-downs or reversals of inventory write-downs have been recorded in the period.

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

15/16

Brødrene A & O Johansen A/S

Interim financial report for Q1 2020

6 Trade receivables

An estimate is used to assess the recoverability of receivables according to the same principles as applied in the financial statements for 2019.

Due to the increased risk associated with the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent reduction in business activity in many industries and sectors, additional reserves of approximately 1% of the total debtor balances have been made in the first quarter of 2020, corresponding to approximately DKK 4 million.

Company Announcement No. 6/2020

16/16

Disclaimer

Brødrene A&O Johansen A/S published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 10:10:00 UTC
