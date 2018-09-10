Log in
BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS SA (BRIN3)
BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros : 358 Form - August

09/10/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Parties negotiation - Article 11 - CVM Instruction nº 358/2002

We inform that in August 2018, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in accordance with Article 11, of CVM Instruction nº 358/2002.

BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros S.A.

Groups and Related Parties

Board of Directors (x)

Executive Board ( )Controlling Shareholders ( )Fiscal Council ( )

Opening Balance

Securities

Type

Quantity

% Total participation

Shares

Common Shares

1,397,321

18.198%

Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month

Securities

Type

Day

Price

There were no transactions in the period

Final Balance

Securities

Type

Quantity

% Total participation

Shares

Common Shares

1,397,321

18.198%

Groups and Related Parties

Board of Directors ( )

Executive Board (x)Controlling Shareholders ( )Fiscal Council ( )

Opening Balance

Securities

Type

Quantity

% Total participation

Shares

Common Shares

482,981

6.290%

Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month

Securities

Type

Day

Price

There were no transactions in the period

Final Balance

Securities

Type

Quantity

% Total participation

Shares

Common Shares

482,981

6.290%

Groups and Related Parties

Board of Directors ( )

Executive Board ( )Controlling Shareholders (x)Fiscal Council ( )

Opening Balance

Securities

Type

Quantity

% Total participation

Shares

Common Shares

0

0.000%

Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month

Securities

Type

Day

Price

There were no transactions in the period

Final Balance

Securities

Type

Quantity

% Total participation

Shares

Common Shares

0

0.000%

Obs: There is no Controlling Shareholders

Groups and Related Parties

Board of Directors ( )

Executive Board ( )Controlling Shareholders ( )Fiscal Council (x)

Opening Balance

Securities

Type

Quantity

% Total participation

Shares

Common Shares

0

0.000%

Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month

Securities

Type

Day

Price

There were no transactions in the period

Final Balance

Securities

Type

Quantity

% Total participation

Shares

Common Shares

0

0.000%

Obs: Fiscal Council hasn't been installed for fiscal year of 2018, according to Annual General Meeting held on 04.27.2018.

NOTE 1: The balance of this report reflects the composition of Board of Directors elected at our Annual General Meeting held on 04.27.2018.

Disclaimer

Brasil Insurance Participações e Administração SA published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 17:41:09 UTC
