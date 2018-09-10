BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros : 358 Form - August

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management and Related Parties negotiation - Article 11 - CVM Instruction nº 358/2002

We inform that in August 2018, there were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in accordance with Article 11, of CVM Instruction nº 358/2002.

BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros S.A.

Groups and Related Parties Board of Directors (x) Executive Board ( )Controlling Shareholders ( )Fiscal Council ( ) Opening Balance Securities Type Quantity % Total participation Shares Common Shares 1,397,321 18.198% Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month Securities Type Day Price There were no transactions in the period Final Balance Securities Type Quantity % Total participation Shares Common Shares 1,397,321 18.198%

Groups and Related Parties Board of Directors ( ) Executive Board (x)Controlling Shareholders ( )Fiscal Council ( ) Opening Balance Securities Type Quantity % Total participation Shares Common Shares 482,981 6.290% Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month Securities Type Day Price There were no transactions in the period Final Balance Securities Type Quantity % Total participation Shares Common Shares 482,981 6.290%

Groups and Related Parties Board of Directors ( ) Executive Board ( )Controlling Shareholders (x)Fiscal Council ( ) Opening Balance Securities Type Quantity % Total participation Shares Common Shares 0 0.000% Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month Securities Type Day Price There were no transactions in the period Final Balance Securities Type Quantity % Total participation Shares Common Shares 0 0.000% Obs: There is no Controlling Shareholders

Groups and Related Parties Board of Directors ( ) Executive Board ( )Controlling Shareholders ( )Fiscal Council (x) Opening Balance Securities Type Quantity % Total participation Shares Common Shares 0 0.000% Change in January - detail each purchase or sale transaction in the month Securities Type Day Price There were no transactions in the period Final Balance Securities Type Quantity % Total participation Shares Common Shares 0 0.000%

Obs: Fiscal Council hasn't been installed for fiscal year of 2018, according to Annual General Meeting held on 04.27.2018.

NOTE 1: The balance of this report reflects the composition of Board of Directors elected at our Annual General Meeting held on 04.27.2018.