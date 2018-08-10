Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros SA    BRIN3   BRBRINACNOR3

BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS SA (BRIN3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/10
14.61 BRL   --.--%
03:05aBR INSURANCE CO : Material Fact - Corporate Reorganization - Conclus..
PU
01:50aBR INSURANCE CO : announces its 2Q18 Results
PU
08/07BR INSURANCE CO : 358 Form - July
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros : Material Fact - Corporate Reorganization - Conclusion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 03:05am CEST

Material Fact

São Paulo, August 9th, 2018 - 'BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros S.A.' ('Company' or 'BR Insurance'), in addition to the material facts disclosed on May 25, 2016, November 21, 2016, December 07, 2016, March 09, 2017, September 01, 2017 and July 13, 2018, in attendance to §4th of Article 153 of Law 6,404/76 and the CVM Instructions number 358/02 and 565/15, informs that the Company's shareholders approved on this date, at an Extraordinary General Meeting, the Merger of the companies Aral Administradora de Benefícios Ltda. ('Aral'), Barrasul B.I. Corretora de Seguros Ltda. ('Barrasul'), GDE B.I. Corretora de Seguros Ltda. ('GDE') e Laport B.I. Corretora de Seguros Ltda. ('Laport') by the Company.

The mergers of these companies were approved with no capital increase, without the issuing of new shares, eliminating the investments of the Company in the subsidiaries with the direct absorption of their respective assets and liabilities.

Furthermore, the mergers will not result in any changes to the Company's Bylaws not providing any withdrawal rights to dissident shareholders, respecting the withdrawal rights to minority shareholders of the merged companies, in the terms of the article 1,077 of the Civil Code.

For further clarifications, please contact the Company's Investor Relations Office.

Click here to access the document.

São Paulo, August 9th, 2018.

Marcos Aurélio Couto
Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Brasil Insurance Participações e Administração SA published this content on 09 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 01:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE
03:05aBR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS : Material Fact - Corporate Reorganization - C..
PU
01:50aBR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS : announces its 2Q18 Results
PU
08/07BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS : 358 Form - July
PU
04/27BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS : 1Q18 Earnings Release Schedule
PU
04/20BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS : Notice to the Market - Increase in Sharehold..
PU
04/09BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS : 358 Form - March
PU
2017BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS : Material Fact - Corporate Reorganization
PU
2017BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS : Material Fact - Corporate Reorganization
PU
2017BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS : announces its 3Q17 Results
PU
2017BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS : 358 Form - September
PU
More news
Chart BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS SA
Duration : Period :
BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Marcos Aurélio Couto Chief Executive Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Márcio Guedes Pereira Chairman
Luiz Roberto M. de Salles Oliveira Chief Operating Officer
Lucas Neves Chief Financial Officer
Marcos Luiz Abreu de Lima Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BR INSURANCE CORRETORA DE SEGUROS SA18.56%29
AON PLC7.00%34 802
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON0.55%19 929
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO13.23%13 073
BROWN & BROWN, INC.14.92%8 168
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC0.65%3 956
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.