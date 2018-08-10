BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros : Material Fact - Corporate Reorganization - Conclusion

Material Fact



São Paulo, August 9th, 2018 - 'BR Insurance Corretora de Seguros S.A.' ('Company' or 'BR Insurance'), in addition to the material facts disclosed on May 25, 2016, November 21, 2016, December 07, 2016, March 09, 2017, September 01, 2017 and July 13, 2018, in attendance to §4th of Article 153 of Law 6,404/76 and the CVM Instructions number 358/02 and 565/15, informs that the Company's shareholders approved on this date, at an Extraordinary General Meeting, the Merger of the companies Aral Administradora de Benefícios Ltda. ('Aral'), Barrasul B.I. Corretora de Seguros Ltda. ('Barrasul'), GDE B.I. Corretora de Seguros Ltda. ('GDE') e Laport B.I. Corretora de Seguros Ltda. ('Laport') by the Company.

The mergers of these companies were approved with no capital increase, without the issuing of new shares, eliminating the investments of the Company in the subsidiaries with the direct absorption of their respective assets and liabilities.

Furthermore, the mergers will not result in any changes to the Company's Bylaws not providing any withdrawal rights to dissident shareholders, respecting the withdrawal rights to minority shareholders of the merged companies, in the terms of the article 1,077 of the Civil Code.

For further clarifications, please contact the Company's Investor Relations Office.

Click here to access the document.

São Paulo, August 9th, 2018.



Marcos Aurélio Couto

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer