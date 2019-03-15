BR Malls Participacoes : Share Repurchase Closure

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Rio de Janeiro, March 15th, 2019 - BR MALLS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., publicly-held company located at Avenida Afrânio de Melo Franco 290, 1st floor, in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro, under CNPJ n° 06.977.745/0001-91 ("brMaIIs" or "Company"), hereby announces the closing of the Company's share repurchase program approved by the Company's Board of Directors on March 14th, 2018, according to a Material Fact disclosed at the time.
Through this program, the Company repurchased 29,604,000 common shares issued by the Company, equivalent to 3.40% of the Company's capital stock.
The repurchased shares will be held in treasury for subsequent cancellation and / or towards the Long-Term Incentive Program with Company shares.
BR MALLS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Frederico da Cunha Villa
CFO and IR Director
About brMalls
brMalls is the largest integrated mall company in Brazil, with a portfolio of 39 malls, comprising 1,474.7 thousand m² of GLA and 937.0 thousand m² of owned GLA. brMalls is a shopping mall company in Brazil with nationwide presence and targeting all income segments.
