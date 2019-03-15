Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  BR Malls Participacoes    BRML3   BRBRMLACNOR9

BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES

(BRML3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 03/14
13.47 BRL   -1.03%
01:34pBR MALLS PARTICIPACOES : Share Repurchase Closure
PU
03/11BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES SA : annual earnings release
02/25BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Asset Sale - Sete Lagoas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

BR Malls Participacoes : Share Repurchase Closure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 01:34pm EDT

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, March 15th, 2019 - BR MALLS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A., publicly-held company located at Avenida Afrânio de Melo Franco 290, 1st floor, in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro, under CNPJ n° 06.977.745/0001-91 ("brMaIIs" or "Company"), hereby announces the closing of the Company's share repurchase program approved by the Company's Board of Directors on March 14th, 2018, according to a Material Fact disclosed at the time.

Through this program, the Company repurchased 29,604,000 common shares issued by the Company, equivalent to 3.40% of the Company's capital stock.

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury for subsequent cancellation and / or towards the Long-Term Incentive Program with Company shares.

BR MALLS PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Frederico da Cunha Villa

CFO and IR Director

About brMalls

brMalls is the largest integrated mall company in Brazil, with a portfolio of 39 malls, comprising 1,474.7 thousand m² of GLA and 937.0 thousand m² of owned GLA. brMalls is a shopping mall company in Brazil with nationwide presence and targeting all income segments.

Disclaimer

BR MALLS Participações SA published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 17:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES
01:34pBR MALLS PARTICIPACOES : Share Repurchase Closure
PU
03/11BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES SA : annual earnings release
02/25BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES : Notice to the Market - Asset Sale - Sete Lagoas
PU
2018BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES : New Board Member
PU
2018BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES : Opening of Shopping Estação Cuiabá
PU
2018BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES : Fitch Upgrades brMalls´ Ratings
PU
2018BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES : Fulfillment of purchase obligation due to Put Option
PU
2018Brazil mall executives shrug off looming Amazon.com expansion
RE
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2018 1 299 M
EBIT 2018 911 M
Net income 2018 460 M
Debt 2018 2 057 M
Yield 2018 0,95%
P/E ratio 2018 25,80
P/E ratio 2019 18,83
EV / Sales 2018 10,6x
EV / Sales 2019 9,63x
Capitalization 11 744 M
Chart BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES
Duration : Period :
BR Malls Participacoes Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 14,6  BRL
Spread / Average Target 8,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruy Kameyama Chief Executive Officer
Cláudio Bruni Chairman
José Vicente Avellar Operations Director
Frederico da Cunha Villa Chief Financial Officer
Mauro Gentile Rodrigues de Cunha Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BR MALLS PARTICIPACOES3.06%3 085
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED16.29%47 691
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP4.86%41 394
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.5.22%39 365
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD13.80%30 846
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD15.92%30 671
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.