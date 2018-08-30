BR Properties : Notice to Debenture Holders - Fifth Issuance

BR PROPERTIES S.A. CNPJ n° 06.977.751/0001-49
NIRE 35.300.316.592
Public Company
NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
BR Properties S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), hereby announces to its debenture holders and to the market that on August 29th, 2018 it will execute the extraordinary amortization ("Anticipated Redemption") of the totality and the accrued interest related to its Simple 5th issuance of non-convertible into shares, unsecured local debentures. Please find below further information regarding the payment
Issuer: BRPR Properties S.A.
CNPJ: 06.977.751/0001-49 5th Issuance, Single Tranche
ISIN: BRBRPRDBS050
Interests per note: R$ 159.08648726
Amortization per note: R$ 6,667.00000
Total payment per note: R$ 1,028.955690000
Outstanding price per note: R$ 0.000000000
São Paulo, August 29th, 2018
André Bergstein
Chief Financial and Investor Relation Officer
