BR Properties : Notice to Debenture Holders - Fifth Issuance

BR PROPERTIES S.A. CNPJ n° 06.977.751/0001-49

NIRE 35.300.316.592

Public Company

NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS

BR Properties S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), hereby announces to its debenture holders and to the market that on August 29th, 2018 it will execute the extraordinary amortization ("Anticipated Redemption") of the totality and the accrued interest related to its Simple 5th issuance of non-convertible into shares, unsecured local debentures. Please find below further information regarding the payment

Issuer: BRPR Properties S.A.

CNPJ: 06.977.751/0001-49 5th Issuance, Single Tranche

ISIN: BRBRPRDBS050

Interests per note: R$ 159.08648726

Amortization per note: R$ 6,667.00000

Total payment per note: R$ 1,028.955690000

Outstanding price per note: R$ 0.000000000

São Paulo, August 29th, 2018

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relation Officer