BR PROPERTIES SA (BRPR3)
BR Properties : Notice to the Market - Ventura Towers

09/21/2018

BR PROPERTIES S.A.

Taxpayers' Registry No. 06.977.751/0001-49

NIRE 35.300.316.592 "Publicly-Held Corporation"

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

BR Properties S.A. ("Company") (BRPR3), hereby discloses to the market, that it received from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A - PETROBRÁS a notice regarding their intention on the termination of the lease agreement of the property Edifício Ventura Corporate Towers - East Tower, located in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, by the second semester of 2019. The lease agreement executed by and among the parties would expire on December 2019.

The Company will provide to its Shareholders and the market further information as soon as it become available.

São Paulo, September 21, 2018.

André Bergstein

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

BR Properties SA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 21:43:08 UTC
